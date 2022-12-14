Read full article on original website
Shreveport Loses Jobs from October – But Better than Last Year
Louisiana continues to gain jobs. New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows more residents of the Bayou State are now working. But Shreveport has lost some jobs from October to November. Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates says the unemployment rate in November was 3.3%. This is...
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
Owning These Wild Animals In Louisiana Is Totally Illegal!
If you've ever thought you might like to keep a polar bear as a pet, roaming around your backyard in search of another baby penguin for lunch, it's totally against the law in Louisiana. Okay, all sarcasm aside, you really might have wondered before about which specific animals were illegal...
10 Uniquely Louisiana Christmas Gifts
It's hard to believe we're coming down to the wire on Christmas shopping. Does it seem like it's come on really fast this year? Or is it just me? Well, if you don't dally, you can still find that perfect gift for your favorite Louisiana fan. We've assembled a collection of special gifts that can only be found in, or represent the best of the Bayou State.
Amazing Raw Footage of Keithville Storm Search & Rescue
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department responded immediately after a storm tore through the Keithville/Keatchie area last Tuesday night. The storm, which included a tornado that touched down in the 4 Forks area of Keatchie, Louisiana, caused major damage, killing two people, and tearing homes from their foundations. A young mother,...
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
Louisiana AG Landry Reveals Full Dr. Fauci Deposition
We just got a really good look at exactly how the biggest COVID lawsuit to date is going. Which appears to not be going well for the Biden Administration, and big tech companies. Earlier this year, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued subpoenas...
Can You Leave Your 10 Year Old Home Alone in Louisiana?
Working parents know all too well the challenges of finding someone who's dependable and trustworthy to watch their children any time school is out. No matter whether it's for summer vacation, winter break, a snow day, or during the upcoming Christmas vacation, kids have a lot of time where they could possibly need adult supervision, but finding someone to handle the responsibility gets harder and harder every year.
