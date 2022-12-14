ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Taiwan’s military has a fertility problem: As China fears grow, its recruitment pool shrinks

Taiwan has noticed a hole in its defense plans that is steadily getting bigger. And it’s not one easily plugged by boosting the budget or buying more weapons. The island democracy of 23.5 million is facing an increasing challenge in recruiting enough young men to meet its military targets and its Interior Ministry has suggested the problem is — at least in part — due to its stubbornly low birth rate.

