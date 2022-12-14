ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trustees Garden Christmas Festival underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your kid has grown up in Georgia, there’s a good chance that they’ve never seen real snow. One group made it their mission Saturday to give kids in the Savannah area some snow-based fun. The Trustees Garden Christmas Festival, brought in an Atlanta-based...
SAVANNAH, GA
Richmond Hill Fire Department’s Breakfast with Santa event returns

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually we picture Santa on a sleigh but Saturday morning he rode into town on a fire engine, courtesy of the Richmond Hill Fire Department. The department held their annual Breakfast with Santa community event this morning. Firefighters cooked up sausage, pancakes, potatoes and eggs...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
‘Paint Our Parks’ initiative spreading color, positivity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is illuminating a little brighter because of the efforts from local artists. “Paint Our Parks” is an important community-focused initiative presented by SCAD SERVE. Shared visions of positivity, wellness, and joy to uplift local neighborhoods are just a few reasons the students, faculty, and...
SAVANNAH, GA
Marines collect toy donations brought to WTOC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a big day at WTOC as the Marines stopped by to help us with a very important delivery. They came and collected all the toys that you have so generously donated over the past few weeks and let’s just say you left them nearly speechless.
SAVANNAH, GA
Greenbriar Gift Wrap Fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually one of the last things on the Christmas checklist is to actually wrap the gifts. But if you still need help – one local non-profit has got you covered. The whole concept is really simple – bring your presents to the Oglethorpe mall, pay...
SAVANNAH, GA
Music by Clayton Hackle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire has been making an impact on the country music scene for years with several national stars coming out of Statesboro. And the next in line might be from just a little farther up the road. Clayton Hackle is from Metter, he is steadily...
STATESBORO, GA
Local dancers react to the death of respected entertainer “tWitch”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s news that shocked people across the country this week. The passing of a respected dancer and entertainer - known affectionately as “tWtitch.”. Stephen Boss made an impact through his sets, his movements and his talent. And some dancers who have mirrored their careers...
SAVANNAH, GA
INTERVIEW: When Christmas Was Young

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This Sunday night get ready to grab your hot cocoa and cozy up on the couch for the latest CBS original holiday movie, “When Christmas Was Young.”. Featuring an original Christmas song from the film’s executive producer, singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow, this Nashville music-themed romcom is one you won’t want to miss.
SAVANNAH, GA
How to make holiday coffee drinks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the weather cooling down, there’s nothing like a hot brew with a holiday twist. Elbi Elm is the owner of the Culturist Union Coffee shop and she is joining me to show you how to make some of those speciality drinks.
SAVANNAH, GA
Tips for decorating your table setting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With our holiday dinner parties only days away, many of us may feel that pressure to entertain our guests with unique decor. Well, there’s no better time than the present to pull together those finishing touches for your table decorations. Sarah Turpin, the owner of...
SAVANNAH, GA
Beaufort County after-school program showing results

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - At the start of the year, the Beaufort County School District introduced an after-school program for some of its students in the Sea Islands area. Since, the program has more than doubled in size and improved test scores across multiple subjects. After the school day...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
BigShots Golf could be coming to Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a proposal to bring a BigShots Golf to Pooler. The proposal puts it at the Mosaic Retail Center off Pooler Parkway, near Costco. Pooler Councilman Karen Williams posted about the item on the next council meeting’s agenda. There is a height variance request for the nets to catch the golf balls.
POOLER, GA
Work continues on reopening portion of McQueen’s Trail

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has been following the years-long construction project on the McQueen’s Trail since it was damaged by several hurricanes. Back in May, Chatham County’s portion was close to reopening, but other parts were not done. Right now, about two miles headed west from...
Fire crews investigating explosion at DRT America plant in Rincon

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - No injuries were reported after an explosion in Rincon Saturday according to fire officials. Rincon Fire responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive to a reported explosion around 8:15 a.m. Officials say they discovered an oxidizer tank fully engulfed and extinguished it with water and foam. The...
RINCON, GA
Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a former girlfriend at a business on Mall Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to police, 22-year-old Alphonso Xavier Irving has been booked into the Chatham County jail on a murder charge. Irving is accused of...
SAVANNAH, GA
One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead and another has been arrested following a Friday night shooting, according to Chatham County Police. Police say 35-year-old Carey Powers, Jr. was found dead in his apartment in the 1000 block of King George Boulevard Friday evening. Officials say he had gunshot wounds.
SAVANNAH, GA

