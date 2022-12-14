Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Mental Health In Your 20s: Living Alone In New YorkReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
A New Year's Eve Surprise by Jimi HendrixFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: Bedard ready for spotlight at World Junior Championship
TORONTO -- Connor Bedard has been on some big stages. But not one of this magnitude. And not one that will have so many people watching him, many who may have never seen him play. But you can count on the 17-year-old center rising to the challenge for Canada in...
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
Kings return home to face their in-state rival Sharks. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Sharks: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 16 - 12 - 5 (37 pts) Kings Notes:. Drew Doughty (5-29=34)...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 18
* The League-leading Bruins became the first team to reach the 50-point mark in 2022-23 as Boston extended its home point streak to 18 games in a contest that almost featured a goalie goal. * Rookie netminder Lukas Dostal had a standout performance Saturday as he recorded the second-most saves...
NHL
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
NHL
Luke Hughes, Devils prospect, named U.S. captain for 2023 World Juniors
Behrens of Avalanche, Savage of Red Wings to serve as alternates. Luke Hughes, a New Jersey Devils prospect, was named United States captain for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old defenseman had six points (one goal, five assists) in five games when the U.S. finished fifth at the...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ SHARKS
FLAMES (13-12-6) vs. SHARKS (10-16-6) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (25) Points - Erik Karlsson (39) PP - 19.8% (25th) / PK - 81.2% (7th) Sharks:. PP - 21.7% (19th) / PK - 84.2% (2nd) Advanced Stats:. Flames:
NHL
Sedlak released by Flyers after request, will play in Czech Republic
Forward placed on unconditional waivers, 'would rather be home with my family'. Lukas Sedlak was placed on unconditional waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, and the forward said he will return to play in his native Czech Republic. Sedlak had eight points (three goals, five assists) in 27 games...
NHL
TBL@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 5-1 loss by the Lightning at the Bell Centre. Defenseman Mike Matheson returned after a four-game absence due to a lower-body injury. This marked his first game since December 6 in Seattle. Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul scored for the Lightning in the...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 5-4 to Coyotes in Arizona
The Islanders winless streak reaches three games after loss to Yotes. Friday's game did not have the normal venue or vibe of a New York Islanders - Arizona Coyotes game in the desert. First the setting, as the Islanders visited Mullett Arena - the Coyotes temporary 4,600-seat home at Arizona...
NHL
Gustafsson scores hat trick, Capitals defeat Maple Leafs
WASHINGTON -- Erik Gustafsson scored his first NHL hat trick for the Washington Capitals in a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena on Saturday. The hat trick came in Gustafsson's 341st NHL game. It was the defenseman's first three goals of the season after he signed a one-year contract July 13.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Golden Knights
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-13-1) AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (22-9-1) 10 PM ET | T-MOBILE ARENA. After falling to the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Friday night, the New York Islanders have a chance to get back on track when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena at 10 p.m. eastern.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks, Rangers Ready for Rematch at the United Center
Forwards Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane will also play in their 1000th career game together. The Blackhawks look for a rematch as they take on the New York Rangers at the United Center (TICKETS). RECAP. Despite outshooting Minnesota 30-22, the Blackhawks suffered a 4-1 loss to the Wild on Friday...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Jets
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (home), Dec. 29 (away), and Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-22-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 10-9-1-1 record at home. Vancouver is 4-1-0 in their last 5 games against Winnipeg (5-4-1 in...
NHL
Varlamov makes 35 saves, Islanders get past Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS -- Semyon Varlamov made 35 saves before leaving late in the third period with an undisclosed injury for the New York Islanders in a 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. New York coach Lane Lambert did not have an update on Varlamov...
NHL
Kempe scores twice, Kings rally past Bruins in shootout
BOSTON -- Adrian Kempe scored two goals for the Los Angeles Kings, who rallied for a 3-2 shootout win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday. Kempe cut it to 2-1 at 8:29 of the third, scoring on the rebound of Fiala's shot off a cross-ice pass from Anze Kopitar. He then tied it 2-2 at 17:50 with a one-timer from the right face-off circle during a 5-on-3 power play.
NHL
Caps Take on Leafs
Two nights after playing extremely well in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars here in D.C., the Capitals continue their three-game homestand with a visit from one of the NHL's hottest teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs blow into town on Saturday night to supply the opposition for the middle match of Washington's homestand.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
NHL
Thompson, Sabres defeat Coyotes for 3rd win in row
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Tage Thompson scored for the third straight game and had two assists for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Saturday. Thompson has 25 goals this season, and 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in his past eight games....
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Kings
BOSTON - David Krejci will return to the lineup on Thursday night when the Bruins host the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden. The center, who missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, will be back between Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak on the B's second line. Hampus...
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings fall to Senators, 6-3
The Red Wings and Senators concluded a back-and-forth first period tied, 2-2, with Joe Veleno and Adam Erne both scoring goals for Detroit. Ottawa took a 3-2 lead less than two minutes into the second, but Filip Hronek evened the score with a 5-on-3 goal at 12:14 of the same period. The Senators pulled away with unanswered goals in the final frame, handing Detroit its fifth straight loss.
Comments / 0