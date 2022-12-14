ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasha, OK

kswo.com

Rubbish fire breaks out in empty lot in south Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a rubbish fire Saturday afternoon in south Lawton. It happened just after 3 p.m. on 16th and SW New York Ave. Lawton Fire Department officials told 7News people in the neighborhood had been piling up household items like mattresses and couches in an empty lot.
LAWTON, OK
okcfox.com

Man shot overnight in southeast Oklahoma City, Police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday morning. Officials say two men were involved in an altercation near South I-35 Service Road and Southeast 38th Street when one man was shot. Reports say the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Survey asks Norman community about potentially new arena

NORMAN, Okla. — A survey sent out in Norman this week introduced the idea of a new arena coming to the city. A group called Team Norman formed after the University of Oklahoma announced it will be moving to the SEC. It said the infrastructure for sports within the university needs to grow.
NORMAN, OK
The Comeback

Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination

In early December, Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers announced he was entering the transfer portal, saying that he wanted to find a place where he can “showcase my ability.” It appears that Wisconsin is that place. Per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Evers has committed to play for the Wisconsin Badgers next season. BREAKING: Former Oklahoma QB Nick Read more... The post Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

Multiple businesses and residents evacuated in Duncan after gas main leak

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Evacuations are currently underway for a large section of downtown Duncan after a gas line was damaged in an alley off Main St. According to a press release from Duncan City officials, The Duncan Fire Department was forced to make evacuations on Main St., Walnut and Willow, from 7th to 10th St.
DUNCAN, OK
consumerqueen.com

Uptown Grocery Cereal Deal | 49¢ a Box!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Grab boxes of General Mills cereal for as low as 49¢ with this Uptown Grocery cereal deal!. Uptown Grocery Cereal Deal!. Today only, December 13th, head over to Uptown Grocery...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

How often do tornadoes happen in the winter in Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Wayne early Tuesday morning. It raises a question for a lot of Oklahomans: how often do tornadoes happen in the winter?. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates looked back at the data in Oklahoma. Watch the video...
WAYNE, OK
