Take a Look Inside This EPIC $5,495,000 Oklahoma Estate That’s For Sale
Luckily it's still available and hasn't sold yet. This multi-million dollar mansion in Oklahoma is the very definition of an epic estate. If you're looking for something to spend your tax return on this could be it! Take a quick virtual tour of this incredible home and see what over five million dollars could buy you.
Police: ‘Bait and Switch’ scam leaves Oklahoma City cash and gold business out $21,000
The old “Bait and Switch” scam has left one Oklahoma City business out $21,000 after a man ran off with the cash - and they say the alleged crime was caught on surveillance cameras.
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
Luxury Oklahoma City neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has had 24 days of triple digit heat and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use. KFOR News 4 has confirmed an OKC Utilities Department investigation into an alleged water bandit in far western Oklahoma City. The scene of...
City of OKC: Gun Show advertisement signs popping up all over are illegal
You may have seen bright yellow signs advertising an OKC Gun Show event happening this weekend at the State Fairgrounds, but the City says while the event brings in a lot of money, those signs are illegal.
Rubbish fire breaks out in empty lot in south Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a rubbish fire Saturday afternoon in south Lawton. It happened just after 3 p.m. on 16th and SW New York Ave. Lawton Fire Department officials told 7News people in the neighborhood had been piling up household items like mattresses and couches in an empty lot.
Norman collision on Highway 77 causes road closures
Norman Police Department says its working a vehicle collision on Highway 77 just north of Tecumseh in Norman.
OKC makeup artist allegedly cancels on 2 brides before their wedding days
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After two brides were left scrambling right before their big day, they’re warning others about their experiences with an Oklahoma City makeup artist. “You don’t expect a professional to back out the day before the wedding,” said Mimosa Houser, who got married in September....
Man shot overnight in southeast Oklahoma City, Police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday morning. Officials say two men were involved in an altercation near South I-35 Service Road and Southeast 38th Street when one man was shot. Reports say the...
Survey asks Norman community about potentially new arena
NORMAN, Okla. — A survey sent out in Norman this week introduced the idea of a new arena coming to the city. A group called Team Norman formed after the University of Oklahoma announced it will be moving to the SEC. It said the infrastructure for sports within the university needs to grow.
Red Andrews Christmas dinner set to give away food and toys
Christmas festivities will be different this year for those seeking to volunteer or find themselves in need of assistance.
Moore community reeling in what happened after sudden, tragic death of Westmoore High School student
Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.
Couple Marry 35,000 Feet in the Air During Impromptu ‘Mile-High’ Wedding
One couple decided to marry 37,000 feet above Arizona aboard their Southwest Airlines flight. The impromptu "mile high" wedding went viral on Facebook, where footage was shared on the official Southwest Airlines page. In the clip, Oklahoma City couple Pam and Jeremy recite their wedding vows next to the emergency...
OKC Recycling Officials Issue Statement On Acceptable Recyclables
Oklahoma City officials are reminding residents about what is acceptable for recycling this holiday season. Anything made from paper, including holiday cards and wrapping paper tubes, are allowed to be recycled. Glass and aluminum are also items able to be recycled. Items you do not want to recycle include plastic...
Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination
In early December, Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers announced he was entering the transfer portal, saying that he wanted to find a place where he can “showcase my ability.” It appears that Wisconsin is that place. Per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Evers has committed to play for the Wisconsin Badgers next season. BREAKING: Former Oklahoma QB Nick Read more... The post Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Oklahoma Adds In-State Play Maker in 2023 Class
The Sooners added a talented play maker from Bixby to their 2023 class on Friday.
Multiple businesses and residents evacuated in Duncan after gas main leak
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Evacuations are currently underway for a large section of downtown Duncan after a gas line was damaged in an alley off Main St. According to a press release from Duncan City officials, The Duncan Fire Department was forced to make evacuations on Main St., Walnut and Willow, from 7th to 10th St.
Uptown Grocery Cereal Deal | 49¢ a Box!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Grab boxes of General Mills cereal for as low as 49¢ with this Uptown Grocery cereal deal!. Uptown Grocery Cereal Deal!. Today only, December 13th, head over to Uptown Grocery...
Firefighters battle large fire in northwest Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City firefighters spent Thursday morning battling a massive fire in northwest Oklahoma City.
How often do tornadoes happen in the winter in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Wayne early Tuesday morning. It raises a question for a lot of Oklahomans: how often do tornadoes happen in the winter?. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates looked back at the data in Oklahoma. Watch the video...
