Read full article on original website
Related
wincountry.com
17-year-old Kalamazoo teen involved in shooting dies in hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 17-year-old Kalamazoo resident injured during a shooting on the afternoon of Friday, December 16 has died. The teen who’s injuries were first considered serious and life-threatening passed away in the hospital late Saturday afternoon, December 17 according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
wincountry.com
Police searching for Kalamazoo County woman last seen by family on December 5
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The search continues for a missing Kalamazoo County woman. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that 35-year-old Heather Kelly was last seen five days ago on Monday, December 5, according to family members. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 3 on Thursday, December...
wincountry.com
17-year-old suffers serious injuries in Friday afternoon shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a Fridag afternoon shooting in Kalamazoo. At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard regarding the report of a citizen being struck by gunfire.
wincountry.com
Suspect in Howland Street home invasion and shooting arraigned
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A suspect in the early Monday morning shooting of a woman during a home invasion on Howland Street was arraigned on Thursday. 36-year-old James Casey of Battle Creek is facing charges of attempted murder and home invasion as well as weapons offenses. Battle Creek...
wincountry.com
Portage police investigating suspicious death of 18-month-old boy
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portage police continue to investigate what they call the suspicious death of an 18-month-old. On Thursday, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Portage Department of Public Safety Police and Fire Division personnel responded to the 6100 block of Applegrove Lane in Anna’s Vineyard Apartments on a report of an unresponsive 18-month-old boy. Once on scene, crews quickly assessed the infant who was still unresponsive but with a pulse.
wincountry.com
Michigan Lottery warns public to be aware of prize scams
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Lottery is warning the public to be aware of scam artists claiming to be lottery agents or prize winners. Officials stress that the Michigan Lottery processes all prize claims for free, and players must have a valid winning ticket to claim a prize.
wincountry.com
Delton-Kellogg Schools due to excessive illness, KPS cancels several bus routes again today
DELTON, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Even as many school districts are preparing to the wind up classes before the long Christmas break, Delton-Kellogg Schools are closed today for another reason. The district, which serves portions of Allegan and Barry counties, says on Facebook that too many students and staff...
wincountry.com
Students in WMU’s cold case program gain national recognition
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — WMU’s hot new Cold Case Program, which has received quite a bit of national attention, got the spotlight at the university’s most recent Meeting of the Board of Trustees. Dr. Ashlyn Kuersten, a Professor in the Political Science Department came up with...
Comments / 0