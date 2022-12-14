Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
breezynews.com
NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS
The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
WDAM-TV
Heavy rainfall brought flooding issues to Hattiesburg during Wednesday storms
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The formula is fairly simple: Areas that saw excessive rainfall in a short amount of time Wednesday were impacted by flooded roadways. Ryan Moore, Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer, said that it’s very easy for panic to set in if you find yourself on a flooded road.
WDAM-TV
Possible tornado leaves damages across parts of Ovett community
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports of downed powerlines and trees are coming in from parts of the Ovett community in Jones County. The Jones County Emergency Management Agency reported that most of the damage is in the areas along MS Route 15 and Ed Crowder Road. They have also received reports from local volunteer fire departments of damage along Monarch Road.
WDAM-TV
Law enforcement closes in on Old Highway 24 Friday night in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A phalanx of law enforcement brought blinding lights and a slew of unanswered questions Friday night out to Old Highway 24 in Lamar County. Dozens of vehicles created a perimeter that included Oak Grove Middle School and The Church of Latter Day Saints. No official...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Flooding in Midtown Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports of flooding in Hattiesburg proved accurate, as WDAM 7′s Charles Herrington discovered. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Macedonia community sees weather damage Wednesday
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In terms of damage, we’ve heard reports out of Macedonia in northeastern Forrest County. Our Marissa McCardell is there now with a scope of the damage. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
prentissheadlight.com
Closures announced in the county ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather
Due to the threat of all-day inclement weather Wednesday, Prentiss Christian will be closed and there will be no after care. Jefferson Davis County Schools will move to virtual learning tomorrow. Students are to follow instructional schedule. Prentiss and Bassfield Public Libraries will also be closed Wednesday. Jefferson Davis County...
PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
WLBT
Lamar County deputy shot while following car burglary lead in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a Lamar County deputy was shot in Hattiesburg. According to MBI, A Lamar County deputy was in the area of 2460 Old Highway 24 in Hattiesburg following a lead on a car burglary Friday night around 10:30 p.m. When the deputy left his vehicle, a subject shot him in the back.
WDAM-TV
Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
WDAM-TV
1-vehicle accident near Ovett blocks MS 15 for nearly a hour
OVETT, Miss. (WDAM) - A one-vehicle accident blocked MIssissippi 15 north in Jones County for nearly an hour Wednesday morning. Shortly after 8:30 am, Ovett and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Mississippi 15 south in the Landrum community, just north of Ovett. Upon arrival, firefighters...
Lamar County deputy shot in back, suspect arrested
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Lamar County deputy is expected to make a full recovery after he was allegedly shot by an auto burglary suspect on Friday, December 16. Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies were searching for an auto burglary suspect in the 600 block of Burnt Bridge Road around 9:45 p.m. when the […]
WDAM-TV
Missing man reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to the sheriff’s department, 53-year-old Patrick Prater, of Vossburg, has been reported as a missing person. Prater was last seen on Tuesday night. He was discovered missing on Wednesday morning...
WDAM-TV
Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
Mississippi woman accused of stuffing her stocking with $60,000 stolen from Tractor Supply store
A Mississippi woman was allegedly caught stuffing her own stocking with $60,000 from a Mississippi Tractor Supply store. Monica Parrett, of Hattiesburg, 43, was arrested by Hattiesburg police and charged with one count of embezzlement,. Parrett was arrested on Friday as part of an ongoing embezzlement investigation. She is accused...
Mississippi agents investigating ‘suspicious’ death of woman found in bedroom of her house
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the suspicious circumstances behind the discovery of a deceased woman in her bedroom. Officials with the Jones County Coroner’s Office identified the 32-year-old woman as Savannah Cochran. Cochran was found dead in the bedroom of her residence on Schwann Gully Road in...
WAPT
Officer-involved shooting ends in deputy hospitalized, suspect in custody
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County. According to MBI, a Lamar County deputy responded to an auto burglary around 10:30 p.m. on Friday in Hattiesburg. Officials said the deputy exited his vehicle and the suspect shot the deputy in the back. The identity...
impact601.com
Accidental shooting leaves one deceased in Vossburg
A Thursday evening incident that was determined as an accidental discharge left a person form Louisiana deceased at a hunting camp in Vossburg. "The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 5:45 p.m., on Thursday, December 15, in regards of someone being shot," stated Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
impact601.com
Alleged domestic incident turns fatal, leaves two deceased
An alleged domestic dispute turned violent Friday evening, resulting in two fatalities in Jasper County. "On December 16, at approximately 6:40 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call where the caller reported what they thought to be screams and gun shots," said Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
WDAM-TV
Booth located safe after HPD issued missing persons alert
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that 49-year-old Antonio Booth was located and is safe. Booth was previously reported missing on Monday, Dec. 12, by a family member. He had last been seen on Wednesday. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe...
Comments / 0