Hattiesburg, MS

breezynews.com

NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS

The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Possible tornado leaves damages across parts of Ovett community

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports of downed powerlines and trees are coming in from parts of the Ovett community in Jones County. The Jones County Emergency Management Agency reported that most of the damage is in the areas along MS Route 15 and Ed Crowder Road. They have also received reports from local volunteer fire departments of damage along Monarch Road.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Flooding in Midtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports of flooding in Hattiesburg proved accurate, as WDAM 7′s Charles Herrington discovered. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
HATTIESBURG, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Closures announced in the county ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather

Due to the threat of all-day inclement weather Wednesday, Prentiss Christian will be closed and there will be no after care. Jefferson Davis County Schools will move to virtual learning tomorrow. Students are to follow instructional schedule. Prentiss and Bassfield Public Libraries will also be closed Wednesday. Jefferson Davis County...
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Lamar County deputy shot while following car burglary lead in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a Lamar County deputy was shot in Hattiesburg. According to MBI, A Lamar County deputy was in the area of 2460 Old Highway 24 in Hattiesburg following a lead on a car burglary Friday night around 10:30 p.m. When the deputy left his vehicle, a subject shot him in the back.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

1-vehicle accident near Ovett blocks MS 15 for nearly a hour

OVETT, Miss. (WDAM) - A one-vehicle accident blocked MIssissippi 15 north in Jones County for nearly an hour Wednesday morning. Shortly after 8:30 am, Ovett and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Mississippi 15 south in the Landrum community, just north of Ovett. Upon arrival, firefighters...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Lamar County deputy shot in back, suspect arrested

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Lamar County deputy is expected to make a full recovery after he was allegedly shot by an auto burglary suspect on Friday, December 16. Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies were searching for an auto burglary suspect in the 600 block of Burnt Bridge Road around 9:45 p.m. when the […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing man reported in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to the sheriff’s department, 53-year-old Patrick Prater, of Vossburg, has been reported as a missing person. Prater was last seen on Tuesday night. He was discovered missing on Wednesday morning...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
JONES COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Accidental shooting leaves one deceased in Vossburg

A Thursday evening incident that was determined as an accidental discharge left a person form Louisiana deceased at a hunting camp in Vossburg. "The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 5:45 p.m., on Thursday, December 15, in regards of someone being shot," stated Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
VOSSBURG, MS
impact601.com

Alleged domestic incident turns fatal, leaves two deceased

An alleged domestic dispute turned violent Friday evening, resulting in two fatalities in Jasper County. "On December 16, at approximately 6:40 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call where the caller reported what they thought to be screams and gun shots," said Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Booth located safe after HPD issued missing persons alert

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that 49-year-old Antonio Booth was located and is safe. Booth was previously reported missing on Monday, Dec. 12, by a family member. He had last been seen on Wednesday. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe...
HATTIESBURG, MS

