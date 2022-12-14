ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another starter hits the portal

About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend

Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
AUBURN, AL
Looking at the Aggies' departures in the NCAA transfer portal

Texas A&M is going into a big visit weekend for both high school players and prospects from the NCAA transfer portal. The Aggies are going to need help from both ends of the spectrum given the fact that they have now lost a total of 22 scholarship athletes from this past season to the portal since it opened earlier this month. Here's a look back at what's happened in that regard for A&M so far.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Breaking down which Georgia Bulldogs are impacted by NCAA postseason waiver

The NCAA made significant news Friday by issuing a one-time waiver in regards to college football’s postseason. This waiver exempts postseason participation from the limit of four games that a player may participate in without using a year of eligibility. This waiver applies to all FBS postseason games that occur after December 15, which is to say all bowl games or College Football Playoff games.
ATHENS, GA
Signing Day 2022: Ten blue-chip recruits on flip watch

We are under 100 hours until the Early Signing Period is finally upon us and prospects start putting pen to paper on Dec. 21 locking in their respective futures at various colleges across the land. While many of these prospects have publicly declared for a university, several of them are...
ALABAMA STATE
Kansas lands transfer kicker with prolific track record

It hasn’t taken long for the Kansas football staff to find more competition for the kickers room. On Friday, KU landed the commitment of Seth Keller, a transfer from Texas State. The kicker took his official visit to Lawrence on Thursday and Friday and gave the KU coaches his pledge. He will have one season of eligibility remaining, which he will use in 2023.
LAWRENCE, KS
How WVU's transfer departures compare to the rest of the Big 12

We're just about two weeks in to the six-and-a-half week transfer portal window, the first of two windows during the year. Not surprisingly, this is likely to be the busier of the two and hundreds of players around the country have entered the database, looking for a new home. West Virginia has been no stranger to this, with more than a dozen Mountaineers entering the portal during this time.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Coastal Carolina QB transfer Grayson McCall no longer visiting Auburn

After originally planning to take an official visit to Auburn this weekend, former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will no longer visit, a source confirmed to Auburn Undercover. McCall is the No. 5 player in the 247Sports transfer portal player rankings and the No. 2 quarterback, just behind NC State...
AUBURN, AL
LSU jumps to No. 3 in recruiting rankings

LSU surged into the third spot on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings shortly after lunchtime Thursday after four-star cornerback Javien Toviano committed to Brian Kelly’s 2023 class. The Tigers zipped past Miami, Texas, Ohio State and Notre Dame, jumping four spots after the nation’s No. 6 corner on the 247Sports Composite jumped on board.
BATON ROUGE, LA
