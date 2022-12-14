ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dead at 40: Ellen DeGeneres' talk show DJ 'dies by suicide'

By Ekin Karasin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

ELLEN DeGeneres' talk show DJ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, has died by apparent suicide at the age of 40.

The LAPD has confirmed to The U.S. Sun that the dancer died at a Los Angeles motel on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MC2Ia_0jiJ7GMR00
Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at the age of 40 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpAlv_0jiJ7GMR00
The dancer was Ellen DeGeneres' DJ on her talk show Credit: Getty

They said: "At around 11:20 am officers responded to a death investigation radio call at a motel on Ventura Boulevard. The decedent died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and no foul play is suspected.”

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office also confirmed that Stephen died at a Los Angeles motel on Tuesday.

Stephen's wife Allison Holker ran into an LAPD station on Tuesday, sources told TMZ.

Allison, 34, was apparently frantic because he had left home without his car, which she said was unlike him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWzFA_0jiJ7GMR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ll7F5_0jiJ7GMR00

Police reportedly got a call a short time later for a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel.

Officers found father-of-three Stephen there and said it appeared he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Allison told People: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.

"He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

She concluded: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

His shocking death comes just days after he and Allison celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary on Saturday.

He shared several photos from their wedding and captioned them, "Happy anniversary my love #9years" along with a string of heart emojis.

Allison added in her own post: "It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!

"Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU."

Stephen's final post before his death was a sweet video of him and Allison - who were famous for their TikTok dancing videos - dancing in front of their Christmas tree at home on Sunday.

He wrote alongside it: "HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE!!! With my love."

'HEARTBROKEN' FANS

The dancer's devastated fans have flooded the comments of the clip with their heartbreak.

One posted, "RIP. I’m in shock. You were such a light to this world!" and another added: "Nooooo!!! This is absolutely heartbreaking."

Stephen married Allison - who he met on So You Think You Can Dance - in 2013 and they have two children together, Maddox, six, and Zaia, three.

He later adopted Allison's daughter Weslie, 14.

Last month, the couple had discussed having more children during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Allison said at the time, "I think we’d love to start trying for another one," and Stephen added: "It's a constant conversation."

Born on September 29, 1982, Stephen was a freestyle hip-hop dancer, choreographer and television personality.

STEPHEN AND ELLEN

He placed as the runner-up during So You Think You Can Dance in 2008.

Stephen began spinning records on Ellen's show in 2014 and continued to do so until the show's cancellation in 2022.

In 2020, she promoted him to executive producer of the program.

In addition, he choreographed for South Korean pop/R&B singer Seven and assisted in the development of Big Bang and other YG Entertainment performers.

He appeared in Blades of Glory as a "flamboyant dancer" and in Hairspray as a Maybelle's Store Dancer in 2007.

Stephen had several other ventures, including hosting the show Fairy Tale Weddings with Allison on Disney+ from 2018 until 2020.

The docuseries focuses on couples who have Disney-themed weddings and engagements at resorts like Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise Line and Aulani in Hawaii.

Stephen and Allison also appeared in the Disney musical special The Hip Hop Nutcracker, which dropped last month.

DANCER COUPLE

Allison is a professional dancer and has worked across film, television and live concert tours.

She competed on season two of So You Think You Can Dance, and returned as an all-star between seasons seven and 11, and once again during season 14

Stephen and Allison performed a dance routine on Dancing with the Stars on April 30, 2013. They danced to Lindsey Stirling's live performance of Crystallize.

Earlier this year, the couple launched an athleisure line together called Fly.

They partnered with Dick's Sporting Goods for a clothing range that dropped in February.

One percent of all their sales go toward Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter program, which funds youth sports organizations.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIJqw_0jiJ7GMR00
Stephen's wife Allison Holker reportedly rang the cops when Stephen left the house without is car Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHXPm_0jiJ7GMR00
They have three children together - Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and Zaia, three Credit: Instagram/sir_twitch_alot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AERaW_0jiJ7GMR00
Stephen's last post was a video of him and Allison dancing (pictured) on Sunday Credit: Instagram/sir_twitch_alot

