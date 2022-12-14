I love Christmas so much I have 200k festive lights in my garden – they cost £200 to run but my granny pays bill

A CHRISTMAS-daft lad has hailed his granny after she paid for his elaborate lights display to raise money for the local community.

Callum Stuart, 23, works hard every year to ensure that his home, in Keith, Moray, shines brightest and attracts folk from miles away.

Callum's home is a hit with people all over Scotland

Large crowds gather to catch a glimpse of his Christmas lights

Callum, pictured with partner Kayleigh, does it all to raise money for great causes

Hundreds of people lined the street for his official switch-on so they could witness the 200,000 lights, illuminated moving train, life-sized igloo and other features that make his efforts so special.

Last year the public donated more than £8,000 for charity.

This time around, the day centre at Drummuir, Beeches unit at Keith Primary where Callum works as a janitor and the Keith Christmas Lights fund will benefit from any donations.

Callum, who makes a lot of the lights himself, will keep them switched on until January and thanks his granny Jessie for supporting his incredible efforts.

He says: “Thankfully granny pays the electricity bill so I'll continue making lights until I run out of room.

“Amazingly, despite the vast amount of lights, the consumption isn't as high as you'd think - we use just over 3kw which works out at about £7 a night.

“So just over £200 for the time they're on this winter.

“We have nearly 300 fittings so that's close to 300 plugs.

“Each fitting can have anywhere between 10 and 1500 LEDs.

"So I'd take a rough estimate at about 200,000 bulbs.”

But there’s no time for Callum to stand back and admire all his work.

Instead, he’s already started planning for his display next year.

He adds: “I start planning as soon as the lights go on.

“So we switched on last Saturday and by Sunday I was already thinking about what to add for next year.”