ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

I love Christmas so much I have 200k festive lights in my garden – they cost £200 to run but my granny pays bill

By Colan Lamont
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A CHRISTMAS-daft lad has hailed his granny after she paid for his elaborate lights display to raise money for the local community.

Callum Stuart, 23, works hard every year to ensure that his home, in Keith, Moray, shines brightest and attracts folk from miles away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WMqEb_0jiJ5MjD00
Callum's home is a hit with people all over Scotland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAxfW_0jiJ5MjD00
Large crowds gather to catch a glimpse of his Christmas lights
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDLNl_0jiJ5MjD00
Callum, pictured with partner Kayleigh, does it all to raise money for great causes

Hundreds of people lined the street for his official switch-on so they could witness the 200,000 lights, illuminated moving train, life-sized igloo and other features that make his efforts so special.

Last year the public donated more than £8,000 for charity.

This time around, the day centre at Drummuir, Beeches unit at Keith Primary where Callum works as a janitor and the Keith Christmas Lights fund will benefit from any donations.

Callum, who makes a lot of the lights himself, will keep them switched on until January and thanks his granny Jessie for supporting his incredible efforts.

He says: “Thankfully granny pays the electricity bill so I'll continue making lights until I run out of room.

“Amazingly, despite the vast amount of lights, the consumption isn't as high as you'd think - we use just over 3kw which works out at about £7 a night.

“So just over £200 for the time they're on this winter.

“We have nearly 300 fittings so that's close to 300 plugs.

“Each fitting can have anywhere between 10 and 1500 LEDs.

"So I'd take a rough estimate at about 200,000 bulbs.”

But there’s no time for Callum to stand back and admire all his work.

Instead, he’s already started planning for his display next year.

He adds: “I start planning as soon as the lights go on.

“So we switched on last Saturday and by Sunday I was already thinking about what to add for next year.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for

We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
Mary Duncan

“But I wash all the dishes.” Rude houseguest and her kids eat all of host’s food, run up electric bill during stay

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. A few years ago one of my best friends, Thea, found herself in a bad way. Her lease was up on her apartment but she didn’t have enough money to put down yet for a new one, so she needed somewhere to stay for a couple of months. It wasn’t just her that needed a place to stay, though, it was her and her two little kids, who were five and seven at the time.
Tyla

People are praising woman's 'unusual and wacky' Christmas tree

It's a well known fact that the internet barely agrees on anything. Whether it’s the colour of a dress or the best Christmas movie of all time, people are always going to defend their opinions until their last breath. One unsuspecting woman managed to divide Facebook after sharing a...
Mint Message

Woman Builds Extra-Wide Tiny House With No Experience

Tiny houses are kind of a big thing now as people continue to want to have all of the amenities of living at home but less of the extreme cost that we are seeing nowadays and the option to potentially expand the home they are living in easily in the future as they get more income. As the sustainability news website Treehugger is happy to point out, tiny houses are now entering popular culture and becoming more of a viable option compared to how homeownership was viewed only a decade ago. There are now television shows, websites, and books dedicated to tiny houses as well as a bunch of professional tiny house-building companies offering tiny homes at competitive prices.
Abby Joseph

Husband Loses Cool After Wife Tells Mother-In-Law It Would Be Better if She Didn’t Visit During Christmas

It's no secret that in-laws can be a source of stress for many marriages. While some couples easily get along with their in-laws, others find themselves constantly at odds. And, as you're about to read, in-law issues often arise when there is a breakdown in communication between the parties involved. When spouses don't take the time to communicate their needs and expectations, it can lead to misunderstandings and conflict.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Rebecca Gold

Mother Will Not Break a Family Christmas Custom Regardless of Her Son's Girlfriend's Wishes

As Christmas nears, families from all over the country are gearing up to enjoy the season together. Though each family celebrates in its own special fashion, there is a common thread that binds them - the traditions that signal joy and togetherness. But ultimately, do non-family members have to feel obliged to participate in those customs too? This topic was highlighted in a recent online post and documented by Matt Keeley of Newsweek.
Mary Duncan

“No one wants to see this!” Man fired from prep cook job for giving food scraps to homeless man outside

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Years ago I worked at a very busy family restaurant that was run by a horrible family. They were greedy misers, always doing everything to pinch a penny. They didn’t pay their staff a cent above minimum wage, they raised prices on menu items at least once a year, and you could forget about an “‘atta boy” or “good job” let alone a bonus.
Abby Joseph

A Woman, Financially Well-Off and Jobless, Sent Her Family a Bill After Helping Them Clean Their Home

In general, boundaries are the limits we set on our behavior and expectations to protect ourselves and others. Having them makes us feel safe and secure and allows us to avoid conflict. But when it comes to family relationships, as you're about to read, healthy boundaries and expectations are especially important. That's because they help us to define our roles and responsibilities within the family and to avoid crossing into each other's territory.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
913K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy