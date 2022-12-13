ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Man Uses Christmas Display For Suicide Prevention Awareness

If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, help is available. The Crisis Hotline number is 988. Suicide is a sad and very scary situation, that no one wants to find themselves in. Family members and friends of suicide victims can go the rest of their lives feeling guilty wondering what they could've done differently. That answer isn't simple for anyone who's been through a tragedy like this. This Iowa man is trying to make difference. Gary Honn from Fairfax, Iowa, sadly lost his brother-in-law to suicide and is now trying his best to turn a terrible situation, into a way to help others.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

A Parade Of Lights Is Coming To Eastern Iowa

Around the holidays you see Christmas lights everywhere but what if you didn't have to go searching for them? What if you could just follow a map that has some of the best lighting displays in Eastern Iowa?. Something new involving Christmas lights is coming to Cedar Rapids and there...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Rapids Boy & Vikings Fan Got Best Christmas Present Ever [WATCH]

When this young Minnesota Vikings fan headed to the Twin Cities Saturday morning, he had no idea he was going to a game, let alone one of the best ever. Saturday morning, Nate Galvin, his son Teegan, and Nate's girlfriend Hannah Holman took off for the Twin Cities. Teegan thought they were going out of state for a quick trip that would include some time to swim. He was in for quite a surprise.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Health Officials Scoping Dating Apps for Infectious Reason

They say it's better to give than receive, especially during the holidays, but in this case, neither is a very desirable outcome. When it comes to dating, it's no secret it's a jungle out there. More and more singles are resorting to meeting each other through dating apps, and according to KCRG, there's an increase locally and nationwide in those encounters ending with more than dinner, a movie, and a little cuddling.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Photos From Eastern Iowa Biofuels Plant Explosion

Yesterday, news broke about an explosion at a Marengo biodiesel facility that injured multiple people. There were two explosions that took place Thursday afternoon. The first explosion occurred around 11:15 a.m., the second being 45 minutes later. Crews worked through the night to put out the fire from the explosion.
MARENGO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant

The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy