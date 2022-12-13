Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Iowa Man Uses Christmas Display For Suicide Prevention Awareness
If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, help is available. The Crisis Hotline number is 988. Suicide is a sad and very scary situation, that no one wants to find themselves in. Family members and friends of suicide victims can go the rest of their lives feeling guilty wondering what they could've done differently. That answer isn't simple for anyone who's been through a tragedy like this. This Iowa man is trying to make difference. Gary Honn from Fairfax, Iowa, sadly lost his brother-in-law to suicide and is now trying his best to turn a terrible situation, into a way to help others.
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
A Parade Of Lights Is Coming To Eastern Iowa
Around the holidays you see Christmas lights everywhere but what if you didn't have to go searching for them? What if you could just follow a map that has some of the best lighting displays in Eastern Iowa?. Something new involving Christmas lights is coming to Cedar Rapids and there...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
Popular Eastern Iowa Winery Soaks Up A National Honor for 2022
'Tis the season! Just in time for the holidays, and a lot of extra drinking, a local Eastern Iowa winery has just made a national publication list of the Top 8 Spirits of 2022. According to the highly-respected publication Wine Enthusiast, the experts in drinking,. All reviews have been blind...
Cedar Rapids Boy & Vikings Fan Got Best Christmas Present Ever [WATCH]
When this young Minnesota Vikings fan headed to the Twin Cities Saturday morning, he had no idea he was going to a game, let alone one of the best ever. Saturday morning, Nate Galvin, his son Teegan, and Nate's girlfriend Hannah Holman took off for the Twin Cities. Teegan thought they were going out of state for a quick trip that would include some time to swim. He was in for quite a surprise.
Popular Eastern Iowa Drive-Thru Holiday Light Display Open Through December 31
The holiday season is all about traditions and a new one started in eastern Iowa a couple of years ago. You can experience it right through New Year's Eve, on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as Christmas night. When the pandemic came in 2020, very few good things came...
Iowa Health Officials Scoping Dating Apps for Infectious Reason
They say it's better to give than receive, especially during the holidays, but in this case, neither is a very desirable outcome. When it comes to dating, it's no secret it's a jungle out there. More and more singles are resorting to meeting each other through dating apps, and according to KCRG, there's an increase locally and nationwide in those encounters ending with more than dinner, a movie, and a little cuddling.
Eastern Iowa Firm To Design First New NASA Spacesuits in Decades
Far out, man. Very, very far out. Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies company, has been awarded a $97.2 million contract with NASA to design the "next generation spacesuit" and support system. According to CBS2, the business overseeing this part of the portfolio is headquartered in Cedar Rapids. A NASA press...
Eastern Iowa Teacher Dissects In The Lab and On The Soccer Field
When I was growing up, if I saw one of my teachers out in the public, it was kind of like seeing a superman/woman. I didn't know exactly how to react. You spend so much time with your teachers in school, that you can forget they are regular people and have lives when they leave the building.
Photos From Eastern Iowa Biofuels Plant Explosion
Yesterday, news broke about an explosion at a Marengo biodiesel facility that injured multiple people. There were two explosions that took place Thursday afternoon. The first explosion occurred around 11:15 a.m., the second being 45 minutes later. Crews worked through the night to put out the fire from the explosion.
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0