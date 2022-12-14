The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.

HUDSON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO