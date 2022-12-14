Read full article on original website
World-renowned blues band coming to Saratoga Springs
A world-renowned blues band will be performing live at Caffe Lena on Saturday, January 14.
Jill and Cassie become Radio City Rockettes for a day
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High kicks and dazzling costumes! A movie filmed partially in Troy premiered on the Hallmark Channel last month. “A Holiday Spectacular” follows a woman who dreams of becoming a Radio City Rockette—and in her honor, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson and Jill Szwed stepped into the heels of a Rockette to […]
Riggi Palace $18M Jewel of Saratoga Springs is Back on the Market!
Back in November, we highlighted this absolute gem of a home in Saratoga Springs that listed for $18 million dollars. When we published the story over a month ago, it was after we learned that its owner, Saratoga socialite Michele Riggi had an acceptable offer for the famed "Pallazo Riggi".
TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket sold in Albany
A TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket was sold in Albany for the December 13 evening drawing.
Adam Weitsman no longer plans to buy $17.9 million ‘palazzo’ in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman had entered into a contract agreement to purchase one of the Spa City’s most palatial residential properties without going inside. But now Palazzo Riggi is back on the market after Weitsman got a firsthand look and realized the property failed to strike a chord.
Nonprofit builds indoor skate park in Albany
A local nonprofit, Noteworthy Resources, is working on an indoor skate park in the Warehouse District in Albany. Noteworthy Resources brings together people from all ages and backgrounds to create a sense of belonging in the community.
Amtrak announces new state-of-the-art trains
Amtrak revealed new plans for the unveiling of "Amtrak Airo" trains, which will debut in 2026. The new trains will look to elevate the journey and focus on comfort and efficiency.
Vacant Space on Rt 9 in Clifton Park Once Giffy’s BBQ Getting New Look
Route 9 in Clifton Park continues to grow. With it comes some new configurations for the heavy traffic problem. As the town addresses those issues, a new building may be going up on Route 9 where the old Giffy's Bar-B-Q once stood. Where is This Space Located on Route 9?
Where is Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023?
A popular Cohoes restaurant announced in early November that it will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. We now know where. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has...
Hallmark movie based in Troy to premiere December 17
Tis the season for hot chocolate, warm fires, and of course, cheesy Hallmark movies. "Twas the Night Before Christmas," a new Hallmark movie is inspired by the play, "The Trial Before Christmas,” by Duncan Crary and Jack Casey which is based in our very own Collar City.
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries
Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground
The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
Celebration of life held for Danielle Marceline
A celebration of life was held for Danielle Marceline, a local girl who drowned while on vacation in Florida. Danielle died the day before her 18th birthday.
APA approves RV campground on Great Sacandaga Lake
Commissioners question the borders of the Blue Line; discussion included expanding nearby state boat launch and closing beach. The Adirondack Park Agency unanimously approved plans for an RV campground on Great Sacandaga Lake in the town of Mayfield on Thursday, though it brought up jurisdictional questions. Commissioners spent nearly an...
skidmorenews.com
Investigating Allegations of Drink Druggings in Downtown Saratoga
At the beginning of every new school year, Skidmore College students relish in the last of Saratoga’s summer warmth. In those initial weeks of the semester, academic assignments have not yet accumulated and the weather has not yet been abducted by an autumnal chill. Returning students reunite with friends and spend their Saturday nights at well-loved local venues. Many first-years attend college parties for the first time.
New Pizzeria In Cohoes Wins Praise From 'Crust Snob'
A new pizzeria in the region is quickly gaining favor among local foodies. Spindle City Pizza, located in Albany County at 84 Ontario Street in Cohoes, opened in October 2022. Its menu boasts several varieties of pizza, pasta, and wings, as well as starters like chicken wontons and garlic bites.
Upstate New York tree hunter just discovered the biggest tree in NY (maybe the biggest of its kind in the nation)
Hunters have a term to describe the tingling surge of adrenaline and excitement of seeing a deer for the first time: buck fever. Fred Breglia, an arborist from Cobleskill, gets tree fever. And he got a bad case of it a few weeks ago.
Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?
Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
Winter Storm: These Capital Region Cities Should Expect 12″+ Snow
Tonight’s the night. What started as a small probability one week ago has grown into a full blown Winter Storm ready to slap the Capital Region. The storm has been sliding across the country all week, wreaking havoc and destruction with blizzards in the Plains and tornadoes in the South.
