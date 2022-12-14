ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Jill and Cassie become Radio City Rockettes for a day

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High kicks and dazzling costumes! A movie filmed partially in Troy premiered on the Hallmark Channel last month. “A Holiday Spectacular” follows a woman who dreams of becoming a Radio City Rockette—and in her honor, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson and Jill Szwed stepped into the heels of a Rockette to […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Nonprofit builds indoor skate park in Albany

A local nonprofit, Noteworthy Resources, is working on an indoor skate park in the Warehouse District in Albany. Noteworthy Resources brings together people from all ages and backgrounds to create a sense of belonging in the community.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hallmark movie based in Troy to premiere December 17

Tis the season for hot chocolate, warm fires, and of course, cheesy Hallmark movies. "Twas the Night Before Christmas," a new Hallmark movie is inspired by the play, "The Trial Before Christmas,” by Duncan Crary and Jack Casey which is based in our very own Collar City.
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries

Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground

The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
HUDSON, NY
Adirondack Explorer

APA approves RV campground on Great Sacandaga Lake

Commissioners question the borders of the Blue Line; discussion included expanding nearby state boat launch and closing beach. The Adirondack Park Agency unanimously approved plans for an RV campground on Great Sacandaga Lake in the town of Mayfield on Thursday, though it brought up jurisdictional questions. Commissioners spent nearly an...
MAYFIELD, NY
skidmorenews.com

Investigating Allegations of Drink Druggings in Downtown Saratoga

At the beginning of every new school year, Skidmore College students relish in the last of Saratoga’s summer warmth. In those initial weeks of the semester, academic assignments have not yet accumulated and the weather has not yet been abducted by an autumnal chill. Returning students reunite with friends and spend their Saturday nights at well-loved local venues. Many first-years attend college parties for the first time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Daily Voice

New Pizzeria In Cohoes Wins Praise From 'Crust Snob'

A new pizzeria in the region is quickly gaining favor among local foodies. Spindle City Pizza, located in Albany County at 84 Ontario Street in Cohoes, opened in October 2022. Its menu boasts several varieties of pizza, pasta, and wings, as well as starters like chicken wontons and garlic bites.
COHOES, NY
Hot 99.1

Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?

Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
ALBANY, NY

