Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
6 Great Eggnog Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
Related
Charles Barkley called his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate the best player he ever played with
Andrew Toney had a potential Hall of Fame career, but injuries unfortunately got in the way.
Devin Booker's 58 points powers huge Suns' comeback vs. Pelicans
Devin Booker scored a season-high 58 points to help bring the Suns back from a 24-point deficit in the second half and beat the Pelicans on Saturday night.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
NBA
Reid scores 28 as Timberwolves top Thunder, snap 3-game skid
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points and the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Austin Rivers scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Mavericks
For the second time in four nights, the Cavs and Mavs square off – with the Wine & Gold looking to sweep the season series over Dallas on Saturday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. After dropping a frustrating decision on Monday night in San Antonio, the Cavs bounced back...
NBA
Horry Scale: Kyrie Irving beats Raptors from long range
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Knicks (12.16.2022)
The Chicago Bulls hit the hardwood tonight to close the book on a mini-two-game series with the New York Knicks at the United Center. Chicago comes in having dropped two straight overtime heartbreakers, including against these same Knicks, 128-120, this past Wednesday. Just prior to this streak of bad fortune Chicago had won two straight, including a 144-115 blow-out of Dallas.
NBA
Celtics Fired Up for Rob Williams’ Impending Return
BOSTON – When the Boston Celtics’ injury report was posted to Twitter Thursday afternoon, an uproar of hope spilled out in the replies. For the first time this season, Robert Williams’ injury status was changed from “OUT” to “QUESTIONABLE” for Friday night’s game against the Orlando Magic.
NBA
Les East on building Pelicans roster, Suns game preview | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Summers and Jim Eichenhofer chat with Crescent City Sports reporter Les East about building the Pelicans roster. The crew also discusses the two straight losses to the Utah Jazz and preview the upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns.
NBA
"Helping Each Other" | The Rematch Is Here: Utah Hosts New Orleans On Thursday
When speaking with reporters following Tuesday's victory over New Orleans, head coach Will Hardy was quick to compliment Utah's defense throughout the game. He went so far as to say it was their best defensive effort of the season. "What stood out to me was how connected we were on...
NBA
Sacramento’s Mike Brown Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 – Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been fined $25,000 for aggressively pursuing and directing profane language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred after Brown was assessed two...
NBA
Thunder Surprises Student Athletes with Holiday Shopping Spree
Solomon Davis, a 6-foot-6 junior at Millwood High School, has a basketball game on Friday against Douglass High School. On Thursday afternoon, he stood eye to eye with NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The two picked out basketball socks, shooting sleeves and other gear as a part of an exhilarating surprise Christmas shopping spree. Before the afternoon was over though, it was Davis who was paying the generosity forward.
NBA
NBA fines Heat $25K for violating injury reporting rules
NEW YORK – The NBA today announced the Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The Heat failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14 at Paycom Center.
NBA
Gameday update: Pelicans at Suns (12/17/2022)
NEW ORLEANS (18-10) at PHOENIX (17-12) 8 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA TV, WRNO 99.5 FM. Among the NBA headlines over the past week: “Suns vs. Pelicans is the kind of rivalry we need” (BasketballNews.com), “Pelicans and Suns renew young but bitter rivalry” (SI.com) and “Pelicans, Suns rivalry grows after Zion’s dunk” (NOLA.com). There seemed to be some debate prior to last weekend whether New Orleans and Phoenix have developed into genuine rivals, but it appears the verdict is in, particularly after a pair of intense battles inside the Smoothie King Center (not to mention a six-game postseason series in April). A significant audience from the basketball world figures to tune in Saturday when the Western Conference clubs meet for the final time during this regular season. The Pelicans gave the Suns all they could handle in the 2022 playoffs and are off to one of the best starts in franchise history, with a Dec. 9-11 sweep over Phoenix (despite not having Brandon Ingram) near the top of the club’s accomplishments. The Suns enter Saturday’s game a bit banged up and will be missing starting center Deandre Ayton, reserve point guard Cam Payne and starting wing Cam Johnson due to injuries, but throttled the heavily-load-managed LA Clippers in their most recent game Thursday. Devin Booker and Chris Paul recently returned from multi-game injury absences.
NBA
A staggering start to third quarter undoes Pistons in loss to Kings
Three quick observations from Friday night’s 122-113 loss to the Sacramento Kings at Little Caesars Arena. THIRD QUARTER BLUES – Over the season’s first 30 games, 31 after Friday’s loss that unraveled after a promising first half, it’s easy to pinpoint the biggest disappointment: The injury to Cade Cunningham that ended the season for the 2021 No. 1 pick after only 12 games. We’ll give you three positives to counterbalance that news: (1) Isaiah Stewart continues to make Dwane Casey look good for the bold decision to move him to power forward, a position he’d never played before, to allow for lineups with two big men; (2) Killian Hayes, after a decidedly underwhelming first month, has gotten his career firmly on track and is playing with a confidence 180 degrees from what he exhibited just six weeks ago; (3) rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, who provided a highlight-reel lob dunk hookup in Friday’s first half, look like absolute wins for Troy Weaver and the Pistons. Sometimes, all those positives overlap and the Pistons look on track to make a leap forward. Then there are the times – like the start of Friday’s third quarter, a quarter that saw Sacramento score 38 points and hit 6 of 11 triples – when almost nothing meshes as designed, an enduring trait of young teams that are often undermined by bad four- or five-minute stretches. Sacramento used a 17-2 run in the first three minutes of the third quarter to turn an eight-point halftime deficit into a nine-point lead as turnovers, transition defense and shot selection intersected to hasten the turnaround. The Kings pushed their lead to 12 before Dwane Casey’s bench cut it to seven entering the fourth quarter and to three early in the fourth and again a few minutes later. But the Kings pushed it back to double digits by the midway point of the quarter and didn’t allow the Pistons another surge. Cunningham’s surgery to address his left shin injury, performed Friday, was successfully done, the Pistons announced.
NBA
Road Trip Continues As The Trail Blazers Look To Make It Four In A Row In Dallas
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (16-12) at DALLAS MAVERICKS (14-14) Dec. 16, 2022 — American Airlines Center — 5:30 pm PST. Portland and Dallas will meet for the second time of the regular season on Dec. 16 in Dallas. THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers fell to the Mavericks by a...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 17, 2022
It’s back. For the third time over just the past eight days, New Orleans (18-10) and Phoenix (17-12) will meet each other on the court, this time in Arizona. Tip-off Saturday is 8 p.m. Central in Footprint Center, with pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM starting at 7:30. The Pelicans lead the season series 2-1 and therefore have a chance to seal that and clinch a potential tiebreaker over the Suns. The second tiebreaker is conference record, which is currently very tight (New Orleans is 12-7 and Phoenix 14-8) and would only factor into the equation if the Suns win Saturday (tonight is the last of four Pelicans-Suns matchups in 2022-23).
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.16.2022
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: New York: (15-13, 8-6 on the road) at Bulls: (11-16, 7-6 at home) 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. NY: Randle: 22 ppg.
NBA
Pistons Mailbag - THURSDAY, December 15
A gauge on the Pistons rebuilding timeline and more on Cade Cunningham’s season ending with the decision to undergo surgery top the docket in this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag. @PistonsNation_1: Can we get a clearer picture of how the Pistons intend to leapfrog their competition and become...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Moderate Sample Size Theater with Dan Favale
Justin is joined by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report and the Hardwood Knocks Podcast to discuss the Cavs at the one third mark of the season. They break down whether or not the team has lived up to expectations at this point, areas for improvement, road struggles and some of the big questions the team will need to assess between now and the trade deadline.
Comments / 0