Three quick observations from Friday night’s 122-113 loss to the Sacramento Kings at Little Caesars Arena. THIRD QUARTER BLUES – Over the season’s first 30 games, 31 after Friday’s loss that unraveled after a promising first half, it’s easy to pinpoint the biggest disappointment: The injury to Cade Cunningham that ended the season for the 2021 No. 1 pick after only 12 games. We’ll give you three positives to counterbalance that news: (1) Isaiah Stewart continues to make Dwane Casey look good for the bold decision to move him to power forward, a position he’d never played before, to allow for lineups with two big men; (2) Killian Hayes, after a decidedly underwhelming first month, has gotten his career firmly on track and is playing with a confidence 180 degrees from what he exhibited just six weeks ago; (3) rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, who provided a highlight-reel lob dunk hookup in Friday’s first half, look like absolute wins for Troy Weaver and the Pistons. Sometimes, all those positives overlap and the Pistons look on track to make a leap forward. Then there are the times – like the start of Friday’s third quarter, a quarter that saw Sacramento score 38 points and hit 6 of 11 triples – when almost nothing meshes as designed, an enduring trait of young teams that are often undermined by bad four- or five-minute stretches. Sacramento used a 17-2 run in the first three minutes of the third quarter to turn an eight-point halftime deficit into a nine-point lead as turnovers, transition defense and shot selection intersected to hasten the turnaround. The Kings pushed their lead to 12 before Dwane Casey’s bench cut it to seven entering the fourth quarter and to three early in the fourth and again a few minutes later. But the Kings pushed it back to double digits by the midway point of the quarter and didn’t allow the Pistons another surge. Cunningham’s surgery to address his left shin injury, performed Friday, was successfully done, the Pistons announced.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO