Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/17/22: Andrew Benintendi, Joey Gallo, and Manny Machado

MiLB.com released the Mariners Organization All-Stars list, highlighting the minor league players to have the best season in each position last year. Jerry Dipoto appeared on FanGraphs Audio, with a few things he said of particular noteworthiness:. A (now belated) happy birthday to AquaSox broadcaster Pat Dillon!. The Mariners have...
Are Mariners Fans Greedy?: Lookout Landing Podcast 212

The whole crew Kate, John and Evan are back to discuss the discord in the Mariners discourse. Beginning with some strange comments from Jerry out of the Winter Meetings, onto a much maligned Mike Salk article on 710 and wrapping up with scathing comments from Jeff Passan about how “greedy” Mariners fans are wanting the team to invest, there is much to discuss. Where do you stand on the Mariners spending? Do you trust the plan? Do you think the team still has moves to make, or is this it? How did you respond to Jerry’s comments? Let us know how you’ve been responding to the discourse in the comments below. Lastly, the crew dives into a pool of Twitter question about outfielders, free agents and former uber prospect Jarred Kelenic.
FanPost Friday: A real mixed bag

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. It’s been another week of Mariners offseason teeth-gnashing, as more of the top free agent choices have been removed from the board like Carlos Correa, Carlos Rodon, and uhhhh Captain Slapdick himself, Adam Frazier. Fare thee well, Captain! You came through when it really counted!
Blaseball: An Introduction and the Wonderful and Woeful Tale of Jaylen Hotdogfingers

Blaseball is simple. It’s an online sports betting simulator where players bet virtual currency (called coins) on the outcome of fake baseball games. The 24 teams make up Internet League Blaseball, and all teams play every hour on the hour, with every pitch being simulated based on the fictional pitcher’s and hitter’s stats. Its a sort of online OOTP game, with everyone watching and betting on the same games. The regular season runs from Monday to Friday, with the postseason played on Saturday. On Sunday, the league rests.

