The whole crew Kate, John and Evan are back to discuss the discord in the Mariners discourse. Beginning with some strange comments from Jerry out of the Winter Meetings, onto a much maligned Mike Salk article on 710 and wrapping up with scathing comments from Jeff Passan about how “greedy” Mariners fans are wanting the team to invest, there is much to discuss. Where do you stand on the Mariners spending? Do you trust the plan? Do you think the team still has moves to make, or is this it? How did you respond to Jerry’s comments? Let us know how you’ve been responding to the discourse in the comments below. Lastly, the crew dives into a pool of Twitter question about outfielders, free agents and former uber prospect Jarred Kelenic.

