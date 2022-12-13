Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The daily grind generates all kinds of stress, both physical and mental. Sometimes that physical stress comes from a particularly busy commute, spending too many hours in front of a screen, or walking around a shop floor for the entire day. How it happens doesn’t matter so much as how you deal with it. Meditation and yoga are both practical strategies, sure. However, we suggest turning to one of the best massage chair recliners for even more physical relief from stress. Remember those...

14 DAYS AGO