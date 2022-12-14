ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

NFL playoff picture: Updated AFC-NFC clinching scenarios for Week 15

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Eagles have clinched a playoff berth after a 48-22 win over the Giants last Sunday.

With so many talented teams still competing in the NFC, Philadelphia has no clinching scenarios that involve the overall No. 1 seed for Week 15.

NFL Communications released the clinching scenarios for the AFC and NFC, with the Bills, Chiefs, 49ers, Cowboys, and Vikings being able to lock up playoff berths in Week 15.

Philadelphia holds a two-game lead over Minnesota for the No. 1 overall seed, while they’ll also try to hold off Dallas in the NFC and for the overall top spot in the playoffs.

Here are the Week 15 clinching scenarios across the league.

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

BUFFALO BILLS (10-3) (vs Miami (8-5), Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, NFLN)

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo clinches a playoff berth with:

1) BUF win

2) BUF tie + LAC loss

3) BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE loss

4) BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE tie + LAC tie

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-3) (at Houston (1-11-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

1) KC win

2) LAC loss

3) KC tie + LAC tie

Kansas City clinches a playoff berth with:

1) KC tie + NYJ loss + NE loss

2) KC tie + MIA loss + NE loss + NYJ tie

3) KC tie + MIA loss + NYJ loss + NE tie

NFC

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

CLINCHED:

Philadelphia Eagles – playoff berth

DALLAS COWBOYS (10-2) (at Jacksonville Jaguars), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas clinches a playoff berth with:

1) DAL win

2) DAL tie + NYG/WAS does not end in a tie

3) DAL tie + SEA loss or tie

4) SEA loss + DET loss or tie

5) SEA loss + WAS loss

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (10-3) (vs Indianapolis (4-8-1), Saturday, 1:00 PM ET, NFLN)

(AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Minnesota clinches NFC North division title with:

1) MIN win or tie

2) DET loss or tie

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (9-4) (at Seattle (7-6), Thursday, 8:15 PM ET, Prime Video)

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco clinches NFC West division title with:

1) SF win

Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were absolutely livid with referees stopping a defensive touchdown during Vikings-Colts for no reason

NFL referees once again became the source of fan fury on Saturday with a deeply controversial ruling. On what looked to be a clear fumble recovery for the Minnesota Vikings that would’ve resulted in a defensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the refs ruled Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson down by contact before the ball came out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Vikings Historic Comeback

The Minnesota Vikings are on their way to the largest comeback in NFL history. After trailing 33-0 at halftime, the score is now tied at 36-36 with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The Vikings scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone to tie the contest. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Democrat and Chronicle

A radio host said snowy Buffalo shouldn't have a team. Bills fans got the last laugh

Sure, the rest of the U.S. rags on us when the snow piles up in Buffalo. But to say that Buffalo shouldn't have a football team because of the bad weather? We'll fight back. The Miami Dolphins are in Buffalo for a Saturday night game at Highmark Stadium. The weather forecast has many 'Fins fans wringing their hands, though: Western New York could see several feet of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

There Are 3 NFL Games Today - Here's The Schedule

The college football bowl season kicked off this week and will be back in full swing on Saturday afternoon. However, today, college football will be going head-to-head with the NFL. That's right, there's a few NFL games on the slate on this Saturday. Three games, in fact, will unfold over...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If the Vikings wanted to prove that they're for real, they're really not

There’s an old canard in sports: “You are what your record says you are.”. It’s frequently proven wrong, and it may have never been proven more wrong than it has been by the 2022 Minnesota Vikings. Coming into their Saturday game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Vikings had a 10-3 record with a minus-1 point differential. They had just set a franchise record (the team has been in existence since 1961) by allowing more than 400 yards in five straight games, and head coach Kevin O’Connell had raised legitimate questions about the defense run by Ed Donatell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how the Packers can be eliminated before playing on Christmas

The Green Bay Packers got some help during the bye week and are now entering Week 15 with renewed hope of a late playoff push over the final four weeks of the 2022 season. Is it a long shot? Of course. But the Packers have a real chance of making it happen if Matt LaFleur’s team can win out against the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

