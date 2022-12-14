NFL playoff picture: Updated AFC-NFC clinching scenarios for Week 15

The Eagles have clinched a playoff berth after a 48-22 win over the Giants last Sunday.

With so many talented teams still competing in the NFC, Philadelphia has no clinching scenarios that involve the overall No. 1 seed for Week 15.

NFL Communications released the clinching scenarios for the AFC and NFC, with the Bills, Chiefs, 49ers, Cowboys, and Vikings being able to lock up playoff berths in Week 15.

Philadelphia holds a two-game lead over Minnesota for the No. 1 overall seed, while they’ll also try to hold off Dallas in the NFC and for the overall top spot in the playoffs.

Here are the Week 15 clinching scenarios across the league.

BUFFALO BILLS (10-3) (vs Miami (8-5), Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, NFLN)

Buffalo clinches a playoff berth with:

1) BUF win

2) BUF tie + LAC loss

3) BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE loss

4) BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE tie + LAC tie

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-3) (at Houston (1-11-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

1) KC win

2) LAC loss

3) KC tie + LAC tie

Kansas City clinches a playoff berth with:

1) KC tie + NYJ loss + NE loss

2) KC tie + MIA loss + NE loss + NYJ tie

3) KC tie + MIA loss + NYJ loss + NE tie

NFC

DALLAS COWBOYS (10-2) (at Jacksonville Jaguars), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Dallas clinches a playoff berth with:

1) DAL win

2) DAL tie + NYG/WAS does not end in a tie

3) DAL tie + SEA loss or tie

4) SEA loss + DET loss or tie

5) SEA loss + WAS loss

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (10-3) (vs Indianapolis (4-8-1), Saturday, 1:00 PM ET, NFLN)

Minnesota clinches NFC North division title with:

1) MIN win or tie

2) DET loss or tie

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (9-4) (at Seattle (7-6), Thursday, 8:15 PM ET, Prime Video)

San Francisco clinches NFC West division title with:

1) SF win