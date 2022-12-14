Read full article on original website
This city has caught playoff fever after the Detroit Lions ripped off five wins in six weeks, their best stretch of football since the last time they made the postseason a half-decade ago. But the job is far from done, and the margin for error is rail-thin heading into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
ALLEN PARK -- Playoff fever isn’t the only bug going around the Detroit Lions’ locker room. Star rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, cornerback Mike Hughes and defensive lineman Michael Brockers all missed practice on Thursday because of illness. That comes just one week after cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld all missed multiple days of practice due to illness.
ALLEN PARK -- It should come as no suprise that Jameson Williams can block, too. He was a good special teams player at Alabama, after all, and the Detroit Lions were prepared to start him at gunner in his NFL debut two weeks ago. Until, you know, they didn’t punt.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Detroit Lions still haven’t shaken off the bug that has been bouncing around the locker room, now leaving defensive lineman Michael Brockers back home because of illness. He didn’t make the team flight to New York and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jets.
ALLEN PARK -- In his third game with the Lions, Jared Goff led two fourth-quarter scoring drives to complete a stunning comeback against Baltimore. Then he trotted back to the sideline and watched the Ravens convert a fourth-and-a-prayer, before the officials swallowed their whistles on a delay of game penalty and Justin Tucker banked in an NFL-record field goal off the crossbar as time expired.
