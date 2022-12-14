ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DraftKings Ohio & Maryland promo code for Ravens vs. Browns picks

DraftKings Ohio & Maryland promo code for Ravens vs. Browns picks

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns kick off against one another, which is perfect news for those in Maryland and Ohio. There has...
BALTIMORE, MD
Lions vs. Jets NFL predictions, spread & odds for NFL Week 15: 12/18

Lions vs. Jets NFL predictions, spread & odds for NFL Week 15: 12/18

The Detroit Lions will enter Sunday's matchup with a 6-7 record against the 7-6 New York Jets. However, Detroit has won five of...
DETROIT, MI
DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Bet $5 & get $150 on College Bowl Games

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Bet $5 & get $150 on College Bowl Games

The college football regular season is officially over, and DraftKings Sportsbook is getting into the Christmas spirit for the upcoming bowl games. New...
Illness knocks out 3 more Lions players, including Aidan Hutchinson

ALLEN PARK -- Playoff fever isn’t the only bug going around the Detroit Lions’ locker room. Star rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, cornerback Mike Hughes and defensive lineman Michael Brockers all missed practice on Thursday because of illness. That comes just one week after cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld all missed multiple days of practice due to illness.
DETROIT, MI
Caesars Maryland promo code: $100 free bet & $1,500 insurance bonuses

Caesars Maryland promo code: $100 free bet & $1,500 insurance bonuses

NFL Week 15 continues on today, college football bowl season is already here and there's plenty of action in the NBA and NHL....
MARYLAND STATE
Caesars promo code and bonus: Use MLIVEFULL for up to $1,250 and rewards

Caesars promo code and bonus: Use MLIVEFULL for up to $1,250 and rewards

Get your Caesars welcome offer here using the promo code MLIVEFULL to unlock bet insurance worth $1,250 and further rewards. You can claim...
WASHINGTON STATE
DraftKings Maryland promo code: New users get $200 instantly on any sport

DraftKings Maryland promo code: New users get $200 instantly on any sport

Maryland is the most recent state to have sports betting go live, and DraftKings Sportsbook is hooking up new members with a great...
MARYLAND STATE
Use PrizePicks promo code MLIVE for $100 in free entries this weekend

Use PrizePicks promo code MLIVE for $100 in free entries this weekend

While spreads and money lines may be the more basic way to bet on sports, player props are a wagering type that is...
So, Lions WR Jameson Williams can block too

ALLEN PARK -- It should come as no suprise that Jameson Williams can block, too. He was a good special teams player at Alabama, after all, and the Detroit Lions were prepared to start him at gunner in his NFL debut two weeks ago. Until, you know, they didn’t punt.
DETROIT, MI
Giants vs. Commanders NFL predictions, odds & betting picks for SNF

Giants vs. Commanders NFL predictions, odds & betting picks for SNF

Sunday Night Football will feature a divisional contest between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, and both teams need a victory to...
WASHINGTON, DC
College football Bowl picks featuring the Fenway Bowl + Las Vegas Bowl

College football Bowl picks featuring the Fenway Bowl + Las Vegas Bowl

The College football regular season is complete, but the first set of bowl games will begin on Friday, December 16. Since bowl season...
WISCONSIN STATE
Rams vs. Packers NFL predictions, spread & odds for Monday Night Football

Rams vs. Packers NFL predictions, spread & odds for Monday Night Football

NFL Week 15 will wrap up with Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, and it's safe to...
GREEN BAY, WI
Micheal Brockers doesn’t make flight to New York, ruled out against Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Detroit Lions still haven’t shaken off the bug that has been bouncing around the locker room, now leaving defensive lineman Michael Brockers back home because of illness. He didn’t make the team flight to New York and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jets.
DETROIT, MI
Lions QB Jared Goff is proving the haters wrong. Not that he cares.

ALLEN PARK -- In his third game with the Lions, Jared Goff led two fourth-quarter scoring drives to complete a stunning comeback against Baltimore. Then he trotted back to the sideline and watched the Ravens convert a fourth-and-a-prayer, before the officials swallowed their whistles on a delay of game penalty and Justin Tucker banked in an NFL-record field goal off the crossbar as time expired.
DETROIT, MI

