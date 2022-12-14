Read full article on original website
30+ Elephant Crochet Patterns
This massive list of crochet patterns is dedicated to my favorite Animal the Elephant. Did I ever tell you about the doll I had that was called Elephunkie? He was half Monkey half elephant, I loved him, he was part of a mixed bread soft toy series back in the 80’s. Wow, I am showing my age now. Anyways these crochet patterns are just for Elephants. Elephants of all sizes and shapes. I have tried to include free and paid patterns for everyone’s budget and patterns for everyone’s abilities.
Ornate Reindeer Layout
I love the large reindeer die cut that is the focal point of this fabulous layout from Audrey. She used a die cut from Paige Taylor Evans, cutting it from white cardstock backing the botanicals with pattern papers as well as creating the sweet face of the deer from colored cardstock. To add texture she sewed around the deer’s face and added dimension with extra 3D flowers. And that cute title puts a big smile on my face!
Baking Christmas Cookies Layout
I love all the different pattern papers Karlla was able to incorporate into her yummy Baking Christmas Cookies Layout! By cutting each paper into a pie wedge shape she layered them off to one side which added loads of pattern, color and interest. She balanced that with her photos and title on the other side, sprinkling lots of baking embellishments all around the design too.
It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’
Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
Pretty Cone Christmas Trees Knitting Pattern
I imagine a time when my fireplace mantel is going to be covered with adorable knit things for the winter. I’m not there yet, but I might need to add some of these lovely little Christmas tree cones from Little Red Window. The designs all use worsted weight yarn...
Christmas Cinnamon Roll- French Toast Casserole 🎅
Take Christmas morning to the next level with this sweet, ooey, gooey Cinnamon Roll French Toast Casserole. This is super easy to make, you can even do it the night before for a stress free morning! No one can resist the taste of hot cinnamon rolls right out of the oven. This casserole takes it to the next level, it bakes up fluffy thanks to the addition of eggs and whipping cream and you can never go wrong with extra cinnamon and vanilla! You can absolutely add nuts for a nice crunch, pecans or walnuts work great. Yummm, I can taste this now with that first cup of coffee. This recipe is perfect on Christmas morning. Your family will thank you!
Simple snowball cookies for Christmas: Try the recipe
Enjoy a sweet and festive treat this Christmas season with these delicious snowball cookies that can be paired with coffee or a rich cup of hot cocoa.
Easy Elf Science Ideas
If you’re running out of ideas for your shelf elf to do this year, check out these fun ideas with a science twist from Science Sparks. These are pretty low prep but include things like optical illusions, reversing the writing on something by placing it under a glass of water, stacking marshmallows into a snowman, using static electricity to clean up paper confetti and testing eggs to see if they can find which one is boiled and which is raw.
I’m a professional shopper – what to get anyone when you have no idea what to buy, and it works every time
CHRISTMAS is just around the corner, so it's about time to start shopping for those last-minute gifts. But what do you get for those hard-to-buy-for people like your sibling's partner or your uncle? We've asked the experts for some help. First things first, Rita Kastrati, a shopping and trends expert...
House Digest's Paint Color Of The Year For 2023
Amid the many splendid offerings, we're looking for colors that provide a balance of casual ease and celebration while promoting independence in decorating.
Botanical Slimline Holiday Card
Ilda used dies from Honey bee to create this beautiful “Happy Holidays” Slimline Card. The plaid background gives the design a rustic feel and check out the touches of glitter glue on the tips of the florals and the foiled sentiment, they add some really great sparkle to the card!
Christmas Cards and Ornament with Brush Metallic Cardstock
The new Brushed Metallic Cardstock from Altenew comes in gold, silver, copper and rose and gives the wonderful look of brush metal to your paper crafting projects. Pair it with heat embossing, glitter cardstock and shiny gems like these cards and ornament from Emily and you’ve got some shimmering show stopping projects!
Shop Bed Bath & Beyond Jaw-Dropping Deals Starting at $2 and Get Your Order in Time for the Holidays
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It Started Out As A Harmless Hobby Notebook
Quilt Pattern Books | Sewing, Quilting Pattern Graph Paper | Half College Ruled / Half Blank Notebook Journal, 8.5” X 11” 120 pages. This notebook is the perfect gift to gift yourself this Christmas Holiday. This fun little notebook is a not so subtle reminder to how quilters and sewists become addictied to crafting.
These $25 Yoga Pants on Amazon Have Over 6,800 5-Star Reviews
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Video Tutorial – Broderie Anglaise
This short embroidery video explains how to make an embroidered eyelet lace using our “For the Needle” stamps. You’ll learn how to create a unique design using their broderie Anglaise stamps, then follow the steps to embroider it onto fabric. Broderie Anglaise (French, “English embroidery”) is a...
Christmas Tree – Tatting Pattern
This Christmas Tree Tatting Pattern is an intermediate-level, two shuttle pattern in PDF format. Although it may be tatted using either a needle or a shuttle, the instructions and photos are shown from the shuttle tatting perspective only. This is an exciting project for those who are experienced at tatting,...
Cross Stitch Money Holders
We’re getting quite close to the wire for stitching gifts, but these sweet little Santa money holders are something you can whip up in almost no time. Each one is about 2.5 inches by 3.5 inches stitched, and they are said to be for intermediate stitchers. You can stick...
Best casserole dish
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When making a casserole, the most crucial piece isn’t your recipe or ingredients; it’s the dish itself. It’s the act of baking your food in a casserole dish that makes it a casserole. Whether you’re trying to...
An Expert’s Guide to Caring for and Styling Gray Hair
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Along with the multitude of changes our body goes through as we age, the transition to natural gray hair can feel the most nerve-wracking—leaving many of us struggling to embrace the inevitable silver strands. Perhaps you’ve decided against dyes or your usual routine is just no longer cutting it and you’re looking for the best way to care for your changing strands. Whatever your motivation, you can use our guide; we’ve enlisted two hair-care experts to help share their top tips.
