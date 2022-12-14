ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Low turnout in Tunisia parliament vote amid economic vows

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisians on Saturday voted to elect a new parliament, to the backdrop of a soaring cost-of-living crisis and concerns of democracy backsliding in the North African country — the cradle of Arab Spring protests a decade ago. Opposition parties — including the Salvation Front...
N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles capable of reaching Japan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea test-fired a pair of ballistic missiles with a potential range of striking Japan on Sunday, in a possible protest of Tokyo’s adoption of a new security strategy to push for more offensive footing against North Korea and China. The launches came...
WTA Open BLS De Limoges Results

LIMOGES, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Saturday from Open BLS De Limoges at Palais des Sports de Beaublanc (seedings in parentheses):. Anhelina Kalinina (5), Ukraine, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Women's Doubles. Championship. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Marta Kostyuk (1), Ukraine, def. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, 7-5,...
