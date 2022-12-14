Read full article on original website
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
WFMZ-TV Online
Low turnout in Tunisia parliament vote amid economic vows
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisians on Saturday voted to elect a new parliament, to the backdrop of a soaring cost-of-living crisis and concerns of democracy backsliding in the North African country — the cradle of Arab Spring protests a decade ago. Opposition parties — including the Salvation Front...
WFMZ-TV Online
N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles capable of reaching Japan
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea test-fired a pair of ballistic missiles with a potential range of striking Japan on Sunday, in a possible protest of Tokyo’s adoption of a new security strategy to push for more offensive footing against North Korea and China. The launches came...
WFMZ-TV Online
WTA Open BLS De Limoges Results
LIMOGES, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Saturday from Open BLS De Limoges at Palais des Sports de Beaublanc (seedings in parentheses):. Anhelina Kalinina (5), Ukraine, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Women's Doubles. Championship. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Marta Kostyuk (1), Ukraine, def. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, 7-5,...
