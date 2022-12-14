Read full article on original website
Nashville musician healing homeless veterans through music
Nashville country musician, Steven Cade, is changing lives through music because he’s giving homeless veterans guitars to heal through music. Kevin Taylor is an army veteran living in Nashville. Taylor says adjusting to civilian life was very difficult and he adds last year was the perfect storm. “I lost...
Study shows Nashville is third city with most aggressive holiday drivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new study reveals that Nashville is the third city that has the most aggressive holiday drivers. According to GasBuddy, Music City comes third on the list, with Tucson, Arizona coming in first and Jacksonville, Florida coming in second. The study also ranks Memphis, Tennessee...
158th anniversary of Battle of Nashville celebrated with new Civil War driving tour
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On the heels of the 158th anniversary of the Battle of Nashville, Nashville Sites has commenced a new Civil War driving tour featuring sites like Fort Negley and the Surrender of Nashville on Thursday. Other stops on the tour include Granbury's Lunette, Shy's Hill, and...
Thousands of wreaths laid on Veteran's graves in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Those who served our country are being remembered today. Hundreds of wreaths are placed on Veteran's graves at the Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Saturday - in honor of National Wreaths Across America Day. A ceremony was also held beforehand. Gary Sinise Foundation, an advocate for...
Beacon Center calls out Nashville for wasting taxpayer dollars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A local watchdog group calls out Nashville city leaders for wasting taxpayer money. “They got these homeless pods and then decided to not use them. I don't quite understand what happened, but they had $1.2 million worth of pods that were just sitting in storage for no discernible reason,” Mark Cunningham with the Beacon Center of Tennessee said.
Firefighter who called Metro Council members 'white supremacists' could get $450,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Black firefighter who called the Metro Council "white supremacists" earlier this year could be getting a $450,000 payout, according to a resolution filed last week. Joshua Lipscomb, who also goes by his comedian name Josh Black, filed a complaint against the department in April...
Nashville man jailed for lighting crack pipe at T-Mobile store in front of cop
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Nashville man is behind bars after he lit up a crack pipe at a T-Mobile store in front of a police officer. According to the arrest affidavit for Antonio Rivera, police responded to a robbery alarm call on Wednesday at the store located at 932 Richards Road to find Rivera at the location while the store was open for business.
Donations pour in after Old Hickory porch pirates snatch teacher's gifts for students
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News viewers have generously sent donations to a first-grade teacher who fell victim to porch pirates earlier this week. Several neighbors on Riverway Drive report being targeted by the same two men late Sunday night. Ring doorbell camera video shows a man at one of the targeted homes wearing a mask.
Pedestrian hit by car in Old Hickory dies, driver charged with DUI
OLD HICKORY, Tenn. -- A man is arrested for DUI after hitting a man standing in the roadway. An unidentified pedestrian, who for unknown reasons, was in the northbound lane. died at the scene when a car hit him on the 1100 block of Robinson Road at 11:45 p.m. Friday. The medical examiner's office is working to identify him.
Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman possibly off medication
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for 59-year-old woman Tanya Dawn Taylor, who may have been off her medication for about a year, say police. Police say Taylor could possibly be in a Green Ford Windstar van with tag number 911BCDB. The woman is often seen at McDonald's, Walmart stores, and Waffle Houses.
MNPD: Three in custody, victim transported after shooting in Captain D's parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people are in custody and one victim has been transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center after a shooting in the parking lot of Captain D's, police confirm. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) spokesperson confirmed that the victim has non-life threatening injuries. The three...
Metro Police search for three suspects that stole from property while victims were inside
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are hoping to identify three suspects, one of whom was armed, that entered a short term rental property and stole things while victims were inside. The suspects allegedly stole items including a laptop and headphones at the property which was unlocked on...
WATCH: Three cited for passing school bus during midstate traffic enforcement
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) is reminding drivers to obey school bus stop signs or face consequences. The agency shared video in which three motorists were cited after they passed a school bus wihile the stop sign was deployed and lights were flashing. The drivers were charged with failure...
Deputies execute search warrant at Tennessee mental health facility where teens overdosed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Deputies on Thursday executed a search warrant at the mental health facility where two 15-year-old girls overdosed and died last month. Authorities said they obtained "several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation," the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said. The DA's office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) assisted.
Tennessee DCS case manager turnover, employee vacancies reach crisis levels
The Department of Children’s Services (DCS) continues to come under fire after a scathing state audit report. In the fiscal year 2022, more than half of DCS workers left their positions. Children sleeping in offices, with case managers working overtime, staying with them for at least part of the...
