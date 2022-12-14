ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Nashville musician healing homeless veterans through music

Nashville country musician, Steven Cade, is changing lives through music because he’s giving homeless veterans guitars to heal through music. Kevin Taylor is an army veteran living in Nashville. Taylor says adjusting to civilian life was very difficult and he adds last year was the perfect storm. “I lost...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Study shows Nashville is third city with most aggressive holiday drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new study reveals that Nashville is the third city that has the most aggressive holiday drivers. According to GasBuddy, Music City comes third on the list, with Tucson, Arizona coming in first and Jacksonville, Florida coming in second. The study also ranks Memphis, Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Thousands of wreaths laid on Veteran's graves in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Those who served our country are being remembered today. Hundreds of wreaths are placed on Veteran's graves at the Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Saturday - in honor of National Wreaths Across America Day. A ceremony was also held beforehand. Gary Sinise Foundation, an advocate for...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Beacon Center calls out Nashville for wasting taxpayer dollars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A local watchdog group calls out Nashville city leaders for wasting taxpayer money. “They got these homeless pods and then decided to not use them. I don't quite understand what happened, but they had $1.2 million worth of pods that were just sitting in storage for no discernible reason,” Mark Cunningham with the Beacon Center of Tennessee said.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville man jailed for lighting crack pipe at T-Mobile store in front of cop

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Nashville man is behind bars after he lit up a crack pipe at a T-Mobile store in front of a police officer. According to the arrest affidavit for Antonio Rivera, police responded to a robbery alarm call on Wednesday at the store located at 932 Richards Road to find Rivera at the location while the store was open for business.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Old Hickory dies, driver charged with DUI

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. -- A man is arrested for DUI after hitting a man standing in the roadway. An unidentified pedestrian, who for unknown reasons, was in the northbound lane. died at the scene when a car hit him on the 1100 block of Robinson Road at 11:45 p.m. Friday. The medical examiner's office is working to identify him.
OLD HICKORY, TN
fox17.com

Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman possibly off medication

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for 59-year-old woman Tanya Dawn Taylor, who may have been off her medication for about a year, say police. Police say Taylor could possibly be in a Green Ford Windstar van with tag number 911BCDB. The woman is often seen at McDonald's, Walmart stores, and Waffle Houses.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Deputies execute search warrant at Tennessee mental health facility where teens overdosed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Deputies on Thursday executed a search warrant at the mental health facility where two 15-year-old girls overdosed and died last month. Authorities said they obtained "several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation," the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said. The DA's office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) assisted.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

