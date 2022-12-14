ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Cape Gazette

Is the Lightship Overfalls haunted?

Is the historic Lightship Overfalls in Lewes haunted?. According to paranormal investigator Rick Warner, there is no doubt about it, and he claims to have collected proof during a recent Phantom Detectives investigation of the ship. “Big Red,” docked at Canalfront Park, is an iconic landmark in the Cape Region...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton is holly, jolly for holidays

The streets of Milton were packed Dec. 10 for a day of holiday festivities as part of the town’s Holly Fest. The festival, put on by Milton Chamber of Commerce, featured Christmas wreaths and hollies for sale by Milton Garden Club, plus funnel cakes, a raffle and snacks provided by the Golden Rule Lodge in Milton.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Jimmy Boyer’s train collection finds new home

In its second year, the Georgetown Historical Society Train Museum is getting bigger and better. The Jimmy Boyer Christmas Train Show has one more open house taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at the museum, 510 South Bedford St., Georgetown. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Brighten your guests’ holidays with delicious beach eats

Holidays mean guests – especially for those of us who live here at the beach. As a dining destination, it makes sense for our friends and family to experience the very best of our culinary landscape. To that end, I’ve come up with a short list of new spots and pick hits that do a good job representing what our restaurants have to offer.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Nassau Valley Vineyards sets holiday shopping event Dec. 17

Nassau Valley Vineyards invites folks to stop in for some holiday fun and support local producers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at 32165 Winery Way, Lewes. Patrons can shop with some of Nassau Valley’s Farmers Market artisanal craft vendors and check out the art show and sale of works by Joan Fabbri and Ruth Ann Kaufman.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Grocery Outlet now open in Salisbury, bringing affordable groceries

SALISBURY, Md. – A new face is joining a Salisbury shopping center, the Salisbury Grocery Outlet. This morning, the new business had its grand opening. At the ribbon cutting, the first 100 customers received gift cards and free reusable bags. The store is a bargain market, making sure food makes it to your table affordably, including name brands.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

UPDATED: Serious Pedestrian Crash in Berlin

BERLIN, Md.- The Berlin Town Police Department is investigating a serious pedestrian car accident in Berlin. Police say the accident happened on Old Ocean City Boulevard near Burley Oak. Police say a 55-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman both of Ocean Pines were hit by a 2007 Jeep Cherokee. The...
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Crash in Berlin sends three to the hospital

BERLIN, Md. – Berlin Police are investigating a serious crash that happened on Route 50. Police say they were dispatched to Route 818 and Route 50 for a crash involving two vehicles. One vehicle was on fire, police say. A GMC truck with a camper trailer attached was crossing Route 50, when it collided with a Ford F-150, according to police. Investigators say the GMC went up in flames after the impact.
BERLIN, MD
Ocean City Today

New bids for Ocean City downtown rec complex closer to budget

The second time may be a charm for receipt of bids to complete the site work phase of planned renovations to the the resort’s downtown recreation complex. After a significant sticker shock moment caused by two high proposals opened in June, Ocean City Council members sent the project back to the drawing board to seek a price closer to the original $2.2 million budget.
OCEAN CITY, MD
starpublications.online

Danny Lee Spicer, 64

Danny Lee Spicer, lifelong resident of Laurel and first born son of Robert Lee and Janice Mae Spicer, died on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a long illness. In his prime years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, boating, and growing cannabis. He is survived by a brother, Timmy Lee Spicer of...
LAUREL, DE
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Week in Sussex County

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Sussex, DE shares five things to do with your kids in Sussex County over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Sussex's picks for the five things to do in the Sussex County with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. 1....
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth BoA’s denial of retaining wall variance challenged

The property owners who illegally built a retaining wall along the edge of Lake Gerar in Rehoboth Beach have filed a lawsuit against the city’s board of adjustment for denying a variance that would have allowed the retaining wall to remain. This issue on the northern edge of the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
shoredailynews.com

Coach Joe Robinson, Sr. of Salisbury

Funeral services for Coach Joe Robinson, Sr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at John Wesley Cemetery, Princess Anne, Md.
SALISBURY, MD
WGMD Radio

Early Morning Seaford-area Fire Accidental – Vehicle & Home Damaged

An early morning garage fire on Clark Road in Seaford Friday damaged a vehicle and a home and has been ruled accidental by the State Fire Marshal. Blades firefighters were called around 3:30am and found a vehicle on fire – and spreading to an adjacent home, which was occupied at the time. All the occupants escaped without injury. Firefighters from Bridgeville, Laurel, Seaford and County paramedics were on the scene or provided backup.
SEAFORD, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City staff to revisit enclosed garage regulations

A once-dead effort to ensure resort townhouse garages built to meet the zoning code’s parking requirements are used for vehicles, not storage, got a new shot of life this week through a narrow City Council vote. Planning commissioners initially brought a proposed code amendment, which would have required garages...
OCEAN CITY, MD
virginiatraveltips.com

10 Beautiful Delaware Beaches (to Add to Your Bucket List!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you searching for the most beautiful Delaware beaches to visit this coming summer? We’ve got you covered!. From the most popular beaches in Delaware (such as Rehoboth...
DELAWARE STATE

