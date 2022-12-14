Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It LocallyKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Three Safe Places to Enjoy Nightlife Near Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Cape Gazette
Is the Lightship Overfalls haunted?
Is the historic Lightship Overfalls in Lewes haunted?. According to paranormal investigator Rick Warner, there is no doubt about it, and he claims to have collected proof during a recent Phantom Detectives investigation of the ship. “Big Red,” docked at Canalfront Park, is an iconic landmark in the Cape Region...
Cape Gazette
Milton is holly, jolly for holidays
The streets of Milton were packed Dec. 10 for a day of holiday festivities as part of the town’s Holly Fest. The festival, put on by Milton Chamber of Commerce, featured Christmas wreaths and hollies for sale by Milton Garden Club, plus funnel cakes, a raffle and snacks provided by the Golden Rule Lodge in Milton.
Cape Gazette
Jimmy Boyer’s train collection finds new home
In its second year, the Georgetown Historical Society Train Museum is getting bigger and better. The Jimmy Boyer Christmas Train Show has one more open house taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at the museum, 510 South Bedford St., Georgetown. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Four Places to Have a Delicious Lunch in Worcester County, MD
If you're like me, you aren't ready to break the fast until after 11, which means lunch is arguably the most important meal of the day. The early birds can have their bacon and eggs. Here's a list of lunch places for those of us who believe fried chicken and burgers are perfectly acceptable as the day's first meal, served with lots of coffee, of course.
WBOC
Georgetown Tiny Homes Still Expected to Open Before New Year Despite Issues
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- While the Springboard Collaborative has faced several delays in opening the pallet shelter village or tiny homes to the homeless community in Georgetown, project leaders are hopeful that people can begin moving in before the New Year. The latest delay was due to an unavailability of electrical...
Cape Gazette
Brighten your guests’ holidays with delicious beach eats
Holidays mean guests – especially for those of us who live here at the beach. As a dining destination, it makes sense for our friends and family to experience the very best of our culinary landscape. To that end, I’ve come up with a short list of new spots and pick hits that do a good job representing what our restaurants have to offer.
Cape Gazette
Nassau Valley Vineyards sets holiday shopping event Dec. 17
Nassau Valley Vineyards invites folks to stop in for some holiday fun and support local producers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at 32165 Winery Way, Lewes. Patrons can shop with some of Nassau Valley’s Farmers Market artisanal craft vendors and check out the art show and sale of works by Joan Fabbri and Ruth Ann Kaufman.
WMDT.com
Grocery Outlet now open in Salisbury, bringing affordable groceries
SALISBURY, Md. – A new face is joining a Salisbury shopping center, the Salisbury Grocery Outlet. This morning, the new business had its grand opening. At the ribbon cutting, the first 100 customers received gift cards and free reusable bags. The store is a bargain market, making sure food makes it to your table affordably, including name brands.
WBOC
UPDATED: Serious Pedestrian Crash in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.- The Berlin Town Police Department is investigating a serious pedestrian car accident in Berlin. Police say the accident happened on Old Ocean City Boulevard near Burley Oak. Police say a 55-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman both of Ocean Pines were hit by a 2007 Jeep Cherokee. The...
WMDT.com
Crash in Berlin sends three to the hospital
BERLIN, Md. – Berlin Police are investigating a serious crash that happened on Route 50. Police say they were dispatched to Route 818 and Route 50 for a crash involving two vehicles. One vehicle was on fire, police say. A GMC truck with a camper trailer attached was crossing Route 50, when it collided with a Ford F-150, according to police. Investigators say the GMC went up in flames after the impact.
Ocean City Today
New bids for Ocean City downtown rec complex closer to budget
The second time may be a charm for receipt of bids to complete the site work phase of planned renovations to the the resort’s downtown recreation complex. After a significant sticker shock moment caused by two high proposals opened in June, Ocean City Council members sent the project back to the drawing board to seek a price closer to the original $2.2 million budget.
starpublications.online
Danny Lee Spicer, 64
Danny Lee Spicer, lifelong resident of Laurel and first born son of Robert Lee and Janice Mae Spicer, died on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a long illness. In his prime years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, boating, and growing cannabis. He is survived by a brother, Timmy Lee Spicer of...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Sussex County
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Sussex, DE shares five things to do with your kids in Sussex County over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Sussex's picks for the five things to do in the Sussex County with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. 1....
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth BoA’s denial of retaining wall variance challenged
The property owners who illegally built a retaining wall along the edge of Lake Gerar in Rehoboth Beach have filed a lawsuit against the city’s board of adjustment for denying a variance that would have allowed the retaining wall to remain. This issue on the northern edge of the...
shoredailynews.com
Coach Joe Robinson, Sr. of Salisbury
Funeral services for Coach Joe Robinson, Sr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at John Wesley Cemetery, Princess Anne, Md.
Hogan puts $100 million toward new Easton hospital
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced today he will put $100 million toward building a new University of Maryland hospital in Easton, Talbot County.
WGMD Radio
Early Morning Seaford-area Fire Accidental – Vehicle & Home Damaged
An early morning garage fire on Clark Road in Seaford Friday damaged a vehicle and a home and has been ruled accidental by the State Fire Marshal. Blades firefighters were called around 3:30am and found a vehicle on fire – and spreading to an adjacent home, which was occupied at the time. All the occupants escaped without injury. Firefighters from Bridgeville, Laurel, Seaford and County paramedics were on the scene or provided backup.
WMDT.com
Veggie prices up 80%, local supermarket says it’s not a problem in Salisbury
DELMARVA – Vegetable prices are seeing a record spike across the country, due to weather and inflation. “You’re talking about a surge of 80% which is enormous,” says Cailey Locaklaire, the President of the Maryland Retailers Association. Vegetable prices saw an 8% jump in the month of...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City staff to revisit enclosed garage regulations
A once-dead effort to ensure resort townhouse garages built to meet the zoning code’s parking requirements are used for vehicles, not storage, got a new shot of life this week through a narrow City Council vote. Planning commissioners initially brought a proposed code amendment, which would have required garages...
virginiatraveltips.com
10 Beautiful Delaware Beaches (to Add to Your Bucket List!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you searching for the most beautiful Delaware beaches to visit this coming summer? We’ve got you covered!. From the most popular beaches in Delaware (such as Rehoboth...
