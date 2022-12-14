Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
‘Not random’: New details emerge on Cleveland HS shooting
The shooting of a 16-year-old student outside Cleveland High School on December 12 was not a random act, Portland police said Saturday.
centraloregondaily.com
Prineville man fatally shot in Madras, ex-wife arrested
A Prineville man is dead and his former wife arrested after a shooting Friday night. Madras Police responded to the call in an area of town known as Dave’s Homes just after 6 p.m. According to Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche, police discovered 28 year-old Devyne Briggs of...
Salem arsonist ‘danger to the community’
An arson caught on surveillance significantly damaged a Salem business but the perpetrator remains at large.
Hundreds get ‘The Club’ for free in Gresham
After seeing a notable increase in car theft in 2022, Gresham officials provided a free anti-car theft device called The Club.
Portland traffic stop yields felon, loaded AR-15, body armor
A 43-year-old felon was arrested during a Portland traffic stop with a fully-loaded AR-15 and body armor, police said Saturday.
KXL
Alleged Burglar Shot And Killed By Vancouver Homeowner
VANCOUVER, Wash. – An alleged burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner in Vancouver Thursday night. Police say the man broke into a second story window and was shot when he entered the home. The shooting is under investigation.
kptv.com
Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
Bail set at $1.5 million for Vancouver man charged in grisly Washington casino stabbing
A Clark County Circuit judge has set bail at $1.5 million for a Vancouver man accused of stabbing four people at a Washington casino with a hunting knife and leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed car chase Monday night. Scott Harmier, 41, was charged in Clark County Circuit Court...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Would-be burglar shot, killed by homeowner in break-in attempt, police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner Thursday night. According to police in Washington state, officers were called to a home regarding a burglary in progress at about 11:30 p.m. KPTV reports a man had broken into a second-story window...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Prineville man shot to death in Madras
Devyne Briggs, 28, died of gunshot wounds, and police arrested his ex-wife, Paige Jordan Vannorsdall for murder. The incident took place Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at a residence in the area of Madras known as Dave’s Homes. Madras Police Officers found Briggs, of Prineville, had sustained gunshot wounds.
VIDEO: Arson damages West Salem business; investigators ask for tips
An arson investigation is underway in Salem and surveillance video provided by a business owner to KOIN 6 News captured it in progress.
'Jogger Rapist' Richard Gillmore released from prison
PORTLAND, Ore. — Serial rapist Richard Gillmore, known in Oregon as the "Jogger Rapist," was released from prison Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Corrections confirmed. Gillmore confessed to assaulting nine girls and women in the Portland area the late 1970s and early 1980s, although he was only convicted...
Man found shot multiple times at Southeast Portland bar
A man was found shot multiple times in the doorway of a bar in Southeast Portland early Thursday morning, authorities said.
Portland police seek truck suspected in deadly October hit-run
A new clue has been released in the search for a driver in an October hit and run, and the Portland Police Bureau is looking for help in locating the suspect.
kykn.com
Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
WWEEK
Portland Cops Will Use Overtime to Address Rising Retail Theft
In September, WW reported that liquor store theft was on a record-breaking pace. It turns out it’s not just breaking records, it’s blowing them out of the water. Theft claims have nearly doubled in the past four quarters, to 748, compared with 426 in the four quarters before that, according to an analysis of new third-quarter theft data obtained by WW. The data was prepared by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and shared with other retailers.
Centennial neighborhood roll-over crash, 1 hospitalized in critical condition
One man is in critical condition after a crash in the Centennial neighborhood, authorities say.
kptv.com
2 wanted trespassers found, arrested in vacant Gresham house, police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Two wanted suspects are in jail Wednesday after police said they were found trespassing in a vacant Gresham home. It’s not the first time people living in the area said they’ve dealt with someone who doesn’t live there walking around several of the vacant homes.
‘It is definitely a problem:’ Clark County sergeant addresses disturbing uptick in murder-suicides
The Clark County Sheriff's Office told KOIN 6 News that the number of murder suicides this year matches that of the last three years combined.
Grand jury finds deadly shooting of 19-year-old by PPB officer not criminal
A grand jury has found that the use of force by a Portland police officer in the July shooting death of a 19-year-old man was not criminal, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
Comments / 0