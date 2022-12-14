ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

centraloregondaily.com

Prineville man fatally shot in Madras, ex-wife arrested

A Prineville man is dead and his former wife arrested after a shooting Friday night. Madras Police responded to the call in an area of town known as Dave’s Homes just after 6 p.m. According to Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche, police discovered 28 year-old Devyne Briggs of...
PRINEVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
PORTLAND, OR
webcenterfairbanks.com

Would-be burglar shot, killed by homeowner in break-in attempt, police say

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner Thursday night. According to police in Washington state, officers were called to a home regarding a burglary in progress at about 11:30 p.m. KPTV reports a man had broken into a second-story window...
VANCOUVER, WA
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Prineville man shot to death in Madras

Devyne Briggs, 28, died of gunshot wounds, and police arrested his ex-wife, Paige Jordan Vannorsdall for murder. The incident took place Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at a residence in the area of Madras known as Dave’s Homes. Madras Police Officers found Briggs, of Prineville, had sustained gunshot wounds.
MADRAS, OR
KGW

'Jogger Rapist' Richard Gillmore released from prison

PORTLAND, Ore. — Serial rapist Richard Gillmore, known in Oregon as the "Jogger Rapist," was released from prison Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Corrections confirmed. Gillmore confessed to assaulting nine girls and women in the Portland area the late 1970s and early 1980s, although he was only convicted...
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
KEIZER, OR
WWEEK

Portland Cops Will Use Overtime to Address Rising Retail Theft

In September, WW reported that liquor store theft was on a record-breaking pace. It turns out it’s not just breaking records, it’s blowing them out of the water. Theft claims have nearly doubled in the past four quarters, to 748, compared with 426 in the four quarters before that, according to an analysis of new third-quarter theft data obtained by WW. The data was prepared by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and shared with other retailers.
PORTLAND, OR

