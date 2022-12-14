LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools' Heritage Elementary is kicking off a new incentive for students to get to school on time. They are called "HOT" tickets. Students can get them for being "Here On Time" at school as a reward. The school district introduced the "Every Day On Time" program last year and has seen an improvement in on-time attendance. The tickets are a reward for the students' efforts.

1 DAY AGO