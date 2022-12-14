Read full article on original website
roughridersports.net
Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Wapakoneta 29 – 27
Wapakoneta High School vs St. Marys Memorial High School. JV Girls Basketball beat Wapak 29-27. GOOO RIDERS!!
peakofohio.com
Chiefs win in OT; Lakers top Raiders; basketball finals from Friday
The Bellefontaine varsity boys basketball team rallied past visiting Jonathan Alder 53-46 in overtime Friday night. Sophomore Tavien St. Clair hit a three-pointer with :07 remaining to tie the game at 43-43. Bellefontaine never looked back in overtime, outscoring the visitors 10-3. Senior Carter Snapp led the Chiefs’ balanced attack...
Sidney Daily News
Friday basketball roundup: Scoring droughts cost Sidney against Troy
TROY — Sidney wasn’t at full strength on Friday and went up against a squad that was. Troy took control in the first half and pulled away in the second to beat the Yellow Jackets 57-50 and stay undefeated. Sidney (4-2, 4-2 MVL Valley) made three 3-pointers in...
roughridersports.net
Boys Varsity Wrestling beats Wapakoneta 36 – 32
The Roughrider Wrestlers beat the Redskins last night in a close match!!
roughridersports.net
Freshman Boys Basketball @ Celina
All tickets will be digital, I am currently waiting on my hotspots and credit card readers to come in to help with people who want to purchase at the gate. I will let you know when I get them, hopefully before our game. All of Celina High School and Middle...
miamivalleytoday.com
Public supports girls basketball coach at Covington BOE meeting
COVINGTON — A small crowd of parents, coaches and student athletes attended the Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education Meeting held on Thursday, Dec. 15, offering their support for head girls high school basketball Coach Brandon Studebaker. “What this young man’s going through now, I feel terrible,”...
Lima News
College football: LCC grad Moore named Division III All-American
Lima Central Catholic graduate Rossy Moore is one of three members of the University of the Mount Union football team to make the 2022 Associated Press Division III All-America First Team. Moore leads the Raiders in sacks with 10.5 and is second in tackles for a loss at 17.5 for...
peakofohio.com
Rushsylvania teen injured in single-vehicle crash
A Rushsylvania teen was injured following a single-vehicle crash early this morning (Friday) just before 3 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Madison Buettner, 18, was traveling south on County Road 130 when she drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and drove off the left side of the road.
Fairborn HS student killed, 2 other teens injured in Greene County crash
BEAVERCREEK TWP. — A driver killed in a Beavercreek Twp. crash late Friday morning was identified as a Fairborn High School student, according to Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli. >>PHOTOS: At least 1 killed after crash involving dump truck in Greene County. The driver, who has not been...
hometownstations.com
Lima City Schools kicks off new incentive for students to get to school on time
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools' Heritage Elementary is kicking off a new incentive for students to get to school on time. They are called "HOT" tickets. Students can get them for being "Here On Time" at school as a reward. The school district introduced the "Every Day On Time" program last year and has seen an improvement in on-time attendance. The tickets are a reward for the students' efforts.
The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Grand Jury indicts fourth 18-year-old for the murder of Jaden Halpern
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Another 18-year-old will be facing murder charges in Allen County Common Pleas Court for the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern. The Allen County Grand Jury has charged 18-year-old Khyrese Garner, with murder, aggravated burglary, and robbery charges. There were six teenagers charged with Halpern's death. 18-year-olds, Keion Darden, Jaquan Glenn, and Bryanna Houston have their cases going through Allen County Common Pleas Court. Cases of two other teens under 18 years old are going through Allen County Juvenile Court. All of the defendants are facing murder charges.
8 teen girls arrested after fight breaks out at Dayton school Tuesday night
DAYTON — A group of teenage girls were arrested Tuesday night after a fight broke out at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Dayton. Crews were requested by the school shortly before 9:30 p.m. to a large group of people who had forced their way into the building, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.
WANE-TV
Jury finds Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in Whitley County homicide
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, a jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in the death of another Fort Wayne man who was later found in a Whitley County ditch by police. After 15 witnesses, 30 pieces of evidence and around two and a half...
Fort Wayne man sentenced in Van Wert attempted murder case
VAN WERT — A Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder for an incident that occurred in Van Wert County in February pleaded guilty to reduced charges Monday. Brandon Fair entered guilty pleas in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and a first-degree charge of aggravated robbery.
8 arrested in Dayton after high school fight
A large group of people forced their way into the school building. Police were called and on-site security was able to remove the group from the building before officers arrived.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 8-14
James L. Jones, 50, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $0 fine. Robert E. Bridges, 53, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Anthony E. Hardesty, 41, of...
5 arrested in connection to Miami Valley mail thefts
Kettering Police say it does not look like thieves are slowing down, even around the holidays, which is why it is important to take precautions to avoid becoming a victim.
Eaton Register Herald
Matheny indicted for murder, pleads not guilty
EATON — The Eaton woman who confessed to drowning her grandmother last month was among those indicted by a Preble County Grand Jury on Monday, Dec. 5. Heidi Michelle Matheny, 35, 310 W. Spring Street Eaton, was indicted on one count of murder in the death of 93-year-old Alice Matheny on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to an Eaton Police report, Matheny confessed to the crime, and stated she first “held her head in the sink” and then “she started blowing bubbles so she put her in the bathtub until she stopped.”
