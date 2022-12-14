ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Recovery, OH

peakofohio.com

Chiefs win in OT; Lakers top Raiders; basketball finals from Friday

The Bellefontaine varsity boys basketball team rallied past visiting Jonathan Alder 53-46 in overtime Friday night. Sophomore Tavien St. Clair hit a three-pointer with :07 remaining to tie the game at 43-43. Bellefontaine never looked back in overtime, outscoring the visitors 10-3. Senior Carter Snapp led the Chiefs’ balanced attack...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
roughridersports.net

Freshman Boys Basketball @ Celina

All tickets will be digital, I am currently waiting on my hotspots and credit card readers to come in to help with people who want to purchase at the gate. I will let you know when I get them, hopefully before our game. All of Celina High School and Middle...
CELINA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Public supports girls basketball coach at Covington BOE meeting

COVINGTON — A small crowd of parents, coaches and student athletes attended the Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education Meeting held on Thursday, Dec. 15, offering their support for head girls high school basketball Coach Brandon Studebaker. “What this young man’s going through now, I feel terrible,”...
COVINGTON, OH
Lima News

College football: LCC grad Moore named Division III All-American

Lima Central Catholic graduate Rossy Moore is one of three members of the University of the Mount Union football team to make the 2022 Associated Press Division III All-America First Team. Moore leads the Raiders in sacks with 10.5 and is second in tackles for a loss at 17.5 for...
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Rushsylvania teen injured in single-vehicle crash

A Rushsylvania teen was injured following a single-vehicle crash early this morning (Friday) just before 3 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Madison Buettner, 18, was traveling south on County Road 130 when she drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and drove off the left side of the road.
RUSHSYLVANIA, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima City Schools kicks off new incentive for students to get to school on time

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools' Heritage Elementary is kicking off a new incentive for students to get to school on time. They are called "HOT" tickets. Students can get them for being "Here On Time" at school as a reward. The school district introduced the "Every Day On Time" program last year and has seen an improvement in on-time attendance. The tickets are a reward for the students' efforts.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Allen County Grand Jury indicts fourth 18-year-old for the murder of Jaden Halpern

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Another 18-year-old will be facing murder charges in Allen County Common Pleas Court for the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern. The Allen County Grand Jury has charged 18-year-old Khyrese Garner, with murder, aggravated burglary, and robbery charges. There were six teenagers charged with Halpern's death. 18-year-olds, Keion Darden, Jaquan Glenn, and Bryanna Houston have their cases going through Allen County Common Pleas Court. Cases of two other teens under 18 years old are going through Allen County Juvenile Court. All of the defendants are facing murder charges.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Fort Wayne man sentenced in Van Wert attempted murder case

VAN WERT — A Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder for an incident that occurred in Van Wert County in February pleaded guilty to reduced charges Monday. Brandon Fair entered guilty pleas in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and a first-degree charge of aggravated robbery.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 8-14

James L. Jones, 50, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $0 fine. Robert E. Bridges, 53, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Anthony E. Hardesty, 41, of...
LIMA, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Matheny indicted for murder, pleads not guilty

EATON — The Eaton woman who confessed to drowning her grandmother last month was among those indicted by a Preble County Grand Jury on Monday, Dec. 5. Heidi Michelle Matheny, 35, 310 W. Spring Street Eaton, was indicted on one count of murder in the death of 93-year-old Alice Matheny on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to an Eaton Police report, Matheny confessed to the crime, and stated she first “held her head in the sink” and then “she started blowing bubbles so she put her in the bathtub until she stopped.”
EATON, OH

