NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Montgomery County say a challenge on TikTok is showing people how to steal certain cars.Police say an alarming increase in vehicle thefts has residents in Morristown on edge."You have to keep alert but only so much because it happens during the dead of the night," a neighbor said.Police say there were eight thefts or attempted thefts of cars between Dec. 5 through Dec. 14."Each of these cars was either Kia or Hyundai," Norristown Police Lt. Kenneth Lawless said. "And we are of the belief that they were all because of the TikTok challenge regarding...

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO