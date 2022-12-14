ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 3

Related
truecrimedaily

Pa. man accused of smothering missing wife, dismembering her, and dumping remains in 2 places

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of killing his missing wife, dismembering her body, and disposing of it in two different places. Fifty-five-year-old Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi was reported missing to the Perkasie Borough Police Department on Oct. 12 after her family had not heard from her in two days. Perkasie Borough Police said her wallet was gone, but her cellphone, car, and car keys were still at home.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

NorCo Police Seek Pottstown Woman in Alleged Assault

NORTH COVENTRY PA – A warrant was obtained Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) by North Coventry police for the arrest of a 29-year-old Pottstown woman (at top) on aggravated assault and other charges related to the alleged stabbing of a male victim, Chester County records show. The incident was publicly announced by the police department on its CrimeWatch website.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police accuse teacher at Third Street Alliance in Easton of assaulting child

EASTON, Pa. - A teacher at the Third Street Alliance in Easton is being accused of assaulting a 17-month-old child. Kelsey Taylor, 31, of Bethlehem, is being charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault, according to court paperwork. An Easton Police Department officer received a Child Welfare...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former daycare worker charged with assault

EASTON, Pa. - A former daycare worker in Easton has been charged with assault and reckless endangerment. It happened at Third Street Alliance for Women and Children. Police say Kelsey Taylor yanked a 17-month-old girl out of her chair by her arm. Then she slammed the girl down twice on...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Disgruntled customer opened fire inside Little Caesars Pizza in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County said a disgruntled customer opened fire inside a Little Caesars pizza shop. The Stroud Area Regional Police were called to a Little Caesars on Washington Street for a report of shots fired. They said it happened around 8:45 p.m. on Friday. According to investigators, 37-year-old William Pabon called Little Caesars twice to complain about not receiving his order.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Tom Bosworth Achieves Record-Setting $19.7M Jury Verdict

PHILADELPHIA, PA—Bosworth Law is pleased to announce that with a record-setting jury verdict, Tom Bosworth has become the youngest lead counsel in Pennsylvania to achieve an eight-figure jury verdict for a living client in a medical malpractice lawsuit. The Philadelphia jury awarded a $19.7 million verdict to a medical...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Car thefts in Montgomery County may be linked to TikTok trend

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Montgomery County say a challenge on TikTok is showing people how to steal certain cars.Police say an alarming increase in vehicle thefts has residents in Morristown on edge."You have to keep alert but only so much because it happens during the dead of the night," a neighbor said.Police say there were eight thefts or attempted thefts of cars between Dec. 5 through Dec. 14."Each of these cars was either Kia or Hyundai," Norristown Police Lt. Kenneth Lawless said. "And we are of the belief that they were all because of the TikTok challenge regarding...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Norristown Police Chief Suddenly Resigns

Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood had stepped down, municipal officials have announced. No reason was given for the chief's sudden resignation. “While we were all surprised by the sudden departure of Chief Wood, we wish him well and will continue our forward progress in the Police Department and the Municipality,” said Municipal Administrator Crandall O. Jones.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Mafia Boss Ran 'Vast Network' In PA, NJ: Feds

A high-ranking member of Philadelphia's underworld will spend five years in federal prison for running a "vast network" of criminal enterprises, federal authorities say. Steven Mazzone, 59-year-old "underboss" of the Philly mafia, previously pleaded guilty in September to racketeering, loansha…
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Downingtown Lawyer Stole $169K From Her Own Dad, Jury Finds

A Chester County attorney who is already accused of killing her husband with fentanyl was convicted of bilking her own father for $169,000, authorities say. Diane L. Rohrman, a now-suspended lawyer from Downingtown, was convicted of theft, identity theft, and related counts following a three-day trial in Bucks County, said District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement Wednesday, Dec. 14.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Woman dies in Pa. house fire

LIMERICK — Authorities are investigating a residential fire that killed a woman on Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified the victim as Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32. The cause of death is under investigation. Brief information about the fire was released Thursday afternoon by Shaun Semmeles, the...
LIMERICK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy