Creeper Who Took Photos In Men's Bathroom ID'd By Police In Philly Area
A Philadelphia area man is wanted by police after authorities say he secretly took photos of shoppers in the bathroom at a Chester County mall. Richard Balanow, 49, of Pottstown, is wanted on an arrest warrant for multiple counts of invasion of privacy, West Whiteland police told Daily Voice. Investigators...
Pa. man accused of smothering missing wife, dismembering her, and dumping remains in 2 places
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of killing his missing wife, dismembering her body, and disposing of it in two different places. Fifty-five-year-old Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi was reported missing to the Perkasie Borough Police Department on Oct. 12 after her family had not heard from her in two days. Perkasie Borough Police said her wallet was gone, but her cellphone, car, and car keys were still at home.
phillyvoice.com
Employee allegedly stole $579,000 from now-closed Montgomery County private school
A former administrator at Penn Christian Academy in Montgomery County is charged with stealing more than $579,000 in funds from the school, mostly by stealing coworkers identities and forgery, investigators said. The closed this year due to financial problems. Katherina Paprocka, 36, of Paoli, Chester County, had been responsible for...
sanatogapost.com
NorCo Police Seek Pottstown Woman in Alleged Assault
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A warrant was obtained Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) by North Coventry police for the arrest of a 29-year-old Pottstown woman (at top) on aggravated assault and other charges related to the alleged stabbing of a male victim, Chester County records show. The incident was publicly announced by the police department on its CrimeWatch website.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police accuse teacher at Third Street Alliance in Easton of assaulting child
EASTON, Pa. - A teacher at the Third Street Alliance in Easton is being accused of assaulting a 17-month-old child. Kelsey Taylor, 31, of Bethlehem, is being charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault, according to court paperwork. An Easton Police Department officer received a Child Welfare...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former daycare worker charged with assault
EASTON, Pa. - A former daycare worker in Easton has been charged with assault and reckless endangerment. It happened at Third Street Alliance for Women and Children. Police say Kelsey Taylor yanked a 17-month-old girl out of her chair by her arm. Then she slammed the girl down twice on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Disgruntled customer opened fire inside Little Caesars Pizza in East Stroudsburg
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County said a disgruntled customer opened fire inside a Little Caesars pizza shop. The Stroud Area Regional Police were called to a Little Caesars on Washington Street for a report of shots fired. They said it happened around 8:45 p.m. on Friday. According to investigators, 37-year-old William Pabon called Little Caesars twice to complain about not receiving his order.
Paoli woman charged with stealing $600K from East Norriton private school
A former administrator at Penn Christian Academy is accused of stealing nearly $600,000 from the school. Charging documents allege the suspect used the stolen money for family vacations, clothes, dining out, and in-vitro fertilization.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Tom Bosworth Achieves Record-Setting $19.7M Jury Verdict
PHILADELPHIA, PA—Bosworth Law is pleased to announce that with a record-setting jury verdict, Tom Bosworth has become the youngest lead counsel in Pennsylvania to achieve an eight-figure jury verdict for a living client in a medical malpractice lawsuit. The Philadelphia jury awarded a $19.7 million verdict to a medical...
Police: Car thefts in Montgomery County may be linked to TikTok trend
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Montgomery County say a challenge on TikTok is showing people how to steal certain cars.Police say an alarming increase in vehicle thefts has residents in Morristown on edge."You have to keep alert but only so much because it happens during the dead of the night," a neighbor said.Police say there were eight thefts or attempted thefts of cars between Dec. 5 through Dec. 14."Each of these cars was either Kia or Hyundai," Norristown Police Lt. Kenneth Lawless said. "And we are of the belief that they were all because of the TikTok challenge regarding...
Woman Thrown, Robbed At Bucks Cannabis Dispensary: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for the suspect who mugged a woman outside a marijuana store. The victim was walking near Liberty Cannabis at 4201 Neshaminy Boulevard in Bensalem at around 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 when an unknown man threw her into the store window, township police said.
Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
Human remains reportedly found in Pennsylvania house
PHILADELPHIA — Police were called to a house in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania after human remains were found in the basement. Police told WPVI that bone fragments from a human foot were found about four feet under the concrete in a basement of a house on Thursday. Investigators worked to uncover...
Norristown Police Chief Suddenly Resigns
Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood had stepped down, municipal officials have announced. No reason was given for the chief's sudden resignation. “While we were all surprised by the sudden departure of Chief Wood, we wish him well and will continue our forward progress in the Police Department and the Municipality,” said Municipal Administrator Crandall O. Jones.
Philly Mafia Boss Ran 'Vast Network' In PA, NJ: Feds
A high-ranking member of Philadelphia's underworld will spend five years in federal prison for running a "vast network" of criminal enterprises, federal authorities say. Steven Mazzone, 59-year-old "underboss" of the Philly mafia, previously pleaded guilty in September to racketeering, loansha…
Downingtown Lawyer Stole $169K From Her Own Dad, Jury Finds
A Chester County attorney who is already accused of killing her husband with fentanyl was convicted of bilking her own father for $169,000, authorities say. Diane L. Rohrman, a now-suspended lawyer from Downingtown, was convicted of theft, identity theft, and related counts following a three-day trial in Bucks County, said District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Woman dies in Pa. house fire
LIMERICK — Authorities are investigating a residential fire that killed a woman on Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified the victim as Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32. The cause of death is under investigation. Brief information about the fire was released Thursday afternoon by Shaun Semmeles, the...
Three men arrested for mail theft in Haverford
An officer saw what appeared to be a man stealing mail from a mailbox on Darby Road in Havertown early Thursday morning. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, leading to a car chase.
2 wounded, gunman dead in shooting at Wyomissing, Pa. medical facility
Police said one victim was in a relationship with the shooter, while the second victim was an innocent bystander.
Pa. man convicted of killing his girlfriend after five trials and 42 years
A jury convicted 76-year-old Robert Fisher of first-degree murder in the death of Linda Rowden after 42 years and five trials. The verdict resulted in quick and immediate reactions, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Though, Fisher screamed, calling the jury racist. He was removed from the courtroom. Though Chris DiDomenico,...
