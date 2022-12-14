Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Star Trek: Prodigy’: Jason Alexander Knew Dr. Noum Couldn’t Sound Like George or Duckman
Thanks to Star Trek: Prodigy, Jason Alexander is back in a world he loves. The Star Trek fan first appeared in the franchise in a Voyager episode in 1999 as Kurros, the leader of the enigmatic Think Tank, opposite Kate Mulgrew (as Captain Kathryn Janeway). Now, he’s on a Star Trek show with her again, voicing the Tellarite Dr. Noum — and he’ll be back for Season 2!
WFMZ-TV Online
A mentor, a proud father and loved by 'everyone': Friends pay tribute to tWitch
The late Stephen "tWitch" Boss was a man who wore many hats. Before he was a co-executive producer and DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," he was a dancer who rose to fame thanks to Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance" and earlier this year, became a permanent judge on the show.
