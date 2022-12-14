ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

States with more abortion restrictions have higher maternal and infant mortality, report finds

New research released Wednesday adds to a growing body of evidence showing a link between more restrictive abortion policies and higher rates of maternal and infant mortality. The analysis comes from the Commonwealth Fund, an independent research organization focused on health policy. It found that strict restrictions on abortion are associated with poorer access to health care for pregnant people and infants, which in turn raises the risk of negative outcomes such as mental health challenges and death.
Gizmodo

Mothers and Babies Are More Likely to Die in States With Harsh Abortion Laws

A new report from the Commonwealth Fund provides a frightening preview of what’s to come in the wake of Roe v Wade being effectively struck down. It shows that infant and maternal health care outcomes, including mortality rates, were already worse in U.S. states where abortion services were more restricted prior to 2022. Many of these states have since or are now planning to pass even more abortion restrictions and outright bans, which will likely only accelerate this divide, the report authors say.
The Center Square

Georgia organization wants lawmakers to end state's certificate of need program

(The Center Square) — The Georgia chapter of a national grassroots advocacy organization wants state lawmakers to repeal the state’s certificate of need laws. Americans for Prosperity-Georgia says the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices. The group tells The Center Square exclusively that it plans to launch a six-figure campaign to encourage lawmakers to repeal the CON requirement when the General Assembly reconvenes next month.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Democrats unveil legislation outlining plan for right to fertility treatments

A trio of Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill on Thursday that would protect access to assisted reproductive technologies such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), as organizations that support abortion access raise concerns that Republicans may go after such treatments going forward. Democratic Sens. Tammy Duckworth (Ill.) and Patty Murray (Wash.) and Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.)…
TENNESSEE STATE
healthcaredive.com

Healthcare leaders expect turbulent operating environment next year

Leaders at hospitals and health systems across the country are anticipating a potentially turbulent operating environment in the coming year, according to a survey from Deloitte. Among health system leaders, 85% said staffing challenges would have a major impact on their 2023 strategy and 76% said inflation is a significant...
HealthDay

More Than a Third of U.S. Parents Now Oppose Routine School Vaccinations

Opposition to mandatory vaccinations for public school children is on the rise. More than a third of parents surveyed by the Kaiser Family Foundation say childhood shots for measles, mumps and rubella should be optional. Pollsters attributed the new shift in public opinion largely to political leanings. FRIDAY, Dec. 16,...
newsnationnow.com

Amid success stories, trans health experts urge deceleration for kids

(NewsNation) — The demand for medical gender-affirming treatments in children and adolescents has surged in the last few years, even as it has also become one of the country’s more polarizing issues, with some states even outlawing the procedures entirely. Recent data shows a massive influx of young...

