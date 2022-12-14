A new report from the Commonwealth Fund provides a frightening preview of what’s to come in the wake of Roe v Wade being effectively struck down. It shows that infant and maternal health care outcomes, including mortality rates, were already worse in U.S. states where abortion services were more restricted prior to 2022. Many of these states have since or are now planning to pass even more abortion restrictions and outright bans, which will likely only accelerate this divide, the report authors say.

