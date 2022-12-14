Fe Noel Is Making Waves In The Footwear Industry With Her Unique Brainwave Sneaker Designs

Womenswear designer Fe Noel is making waves in the fashion industry with her one-of-a-kind sneaker designs.

On Tuesday, the FDA Vogue Fashion Fund recipient held a buzzing event in honor of her innovative sneaker designs created using brainwave technology. HelloBeautiful was on the scene for the high-tech fashion experience, and we have to say we were blown away by the entire process.

The incredible event was held at the West Village hotspot SNS Bar in collaboration with the revered Cognac brand Martell. Attendees were greeted on the spot with tasty cocktails and small hors d’oeuvres before heading upstairs to experience Fe’s unique brainwave technology.

A mainstay in New York fashion culture, Fe played a historic role in conceptualizing the first all-female-designed sneaker for NBA giant LeBron James. Now, the Grenadian-American-bred designer is making momentous strides by intersecting the world of technology with personalized footwear.

The Experience

During the futuristic experience, attendees were given a brainwave-sensing headset to wear. The device could pick up on brainwave activity through small EEG censors that were informed using Fe’s signature bright and bold color palettes. Throughout the design session, people were asked to think about fun and warm holiday memories. The entire process lasted for 90 seconds, and towards the end, every participant left with their own unique design filled with colorful patterns and abstract shapes.

Then, attendees headed to the shoe station to pick a pair of sneakers to be customized. We went with the classic Air Force 1s because who doesn’t love a versatile low-top shoe? Fe tapped her long-time collaborator Sahle Selassie and rising art illustrator Shanee Benjamin to assist in hand painting each sneaker with the brainwave designs live on-site. For a finishing touch, the Brooklynite teamed up with New York-based jewelry artist Johnny Nelson to create custom gold charms as a fun accent piece for the bold footwear.

“My brand is all about individuality. That’s what I loved about this project, the fact that everyone has their own individual style,” Fe told HelloBeautiful during the event. “I think it’s so dope that a memory can create color.”

Fe had a chance to test out the brainwave headset before the launch, and according to the designer, her brainwave activity produced a bright yellow pattern.”I always say that I’m sunshine, so it’s so funny that it came out that way. They also told me that my brain is very active. I’m going to take that as a compliment,” she chuckled.

Looking toward the future, Fe hopes to create a capsule collection using the high-tech brainwave sensor. “I have so many ideas, the possibilities are endless right now,” she added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Journalist & Content Creator (@introvertnthecity)

Here’s a look at our incredible Air Force 1 that was designed by Fe’s brainwave tech. What do you think about the future of footwear? Tell us in the comment section!

