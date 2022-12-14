Read full article on original website
Related
SignalsAZ
The Great White Fleet – This Day in History, Dec 16, 2022
It was just 115 years ago today, December 16, 1907, when American Naval Power went sailing around the world for everyone to see. President Teddy Roosevelt, utilizing his “Speak Softy and Carry a Big Stick” policy, wanted to demonstrate to the world that the U.S. was now a dominant power, a force to be reckoned with. His policy was simple, America wanted peace, but we could also bloody anyone who messed with us as well, just in case.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
SignalsAZ
The ICBM – This Day in History, Dec 17, 2022
It was just 65 years ago today, December 17, 1957, when the first American Intercontinental Ballistic Missile was fired. Don’t worry, it was just a test. As the Cold War raged, the necessity of a missile to carry a substantial payload to other continents was common sense. On this...
Comments / 0