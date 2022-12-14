It was just 115 years ago today, December 16, 1907, when American Naval Power went sailing around the world for everyone to see. President Teddy Roosevelt, utilizing his “Speak Softy and Carry a Big Stick” policy, wanted to demonstrate to the world that the U.S. was now a dominant power, a force to be reckoned with. His policy was simple, America wanted peace, but we could also bloody anyone who messed with us as well, just in case.

