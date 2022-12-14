ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in Arlington identified as U of M student Barshay Wilson

By Julia Baker
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

Memphis Police Department officials have identified the body  located by law enforcement Monday, Dec. 12, as missing University of Memphis student Barshay Wilson.

Wilson was a nursing student at the University of Memphis and was set to graduate Sunday, Dec. 11.

According to Wilson’s Facebook, he was a trader and a material handler at FedEx, and he graduated from Whitehaven High School in 2016.

Officers found Wilson’s body with an apparent gunshot wound near a water treatment plant at 11150 Highway 70 in Arlington.

Wilson, 25, went missing Dec. 9 from the 5900 block of Green Drive.

Barshay Wilson

According to a police report, his mother said Wilson left home and told her he was going to a party with friends. She later received a call from his friend saying he walked out of her home and did not return.

Wilson’s friend told police that he arrived at her apartment and stayed for approximately 15 minutes before walking outside to answer a phone call.

The friend looked outside shortly afterward but could not locate Wilson, even though his car was parked outside.

Wilson’s friend advised officers she was able to see his location on her phone and said it showed him to be on the interstate. They looked in the location but did not find him. His mother told police it was very unlike him to ignore her phone calls.

According to a memo filed Dec. 9 by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted MPD, deputies responded to a fire call at 11150 U.S. Highway 70.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a Chevrolet Camaro fully engulfed in flames. The Shelby County Fire Department made the scene and put the fire out.

Deputies observed a burnt ID outside the vehicle’s passenger side door and were able to identify Wilson.

Although deputies were able to salvage the VIN from the dashboard of the vehicle, they could not find it on file.

The investigation is ongoing, MPD said.

The Daily Memphian

