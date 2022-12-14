Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
SB Nation
5 players who will decide the 2022 World Cup final
After 63 matches the last month, we’re finally here. The 2022 World Cup final has arrived and we have one of the most cinematic matchups you could have hoped for. We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of sports fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you really should be rooting for. Take it here!
SB Nation
World Cup Final preview
Colin, Nathan, and Pauly preview the World Cup Final between Argentina and France, and Pauly gets a new refrigerator delivered. Be sure to like, share, rate 5 stars, and subscribe to The Busby Babe wherever you get your podcasts!. Remember that you can leave a listener question via voicemail or...
SB Nation
WATCH: Fran Kirby doubles Chelsea’s lead over Vllaznia, 2-0!
Another goal for Chelsea, this time from Fran Kirby who receives the ball on a free kick quickly taken by Jelena Cankovic near Vllaznia box to convert the easiest of chances. 2-0!
SB Nation
Harvey Elliott on His Season So Far — and on What’s to Come
Prior to Liverpool’s friendly against AC Milan today, Harvey Elliott spoke to Liverpoolfc.com about a number of things, but especially his thoughts on the season so far. Elliott has already made a major impact for the Reds this season, but hasn’t had much time to reflect in the midst of it all:
SB Nation
Transfer Rumor: Is Arsenal lining up a move for the ex-Man City attacker?
With Gabriel Jesus out for two to three months following surgery on his right knee, Arsenal is in the market for a new forward this January. Eddie Nketiah has three goals from seven matches and the role of leading Arsenal in a title challenge is a bit beyond him at the moment. Folarin Balogun is an option, but he would benefit from remaining on loan at Reims. He is consistently starting in Ligue 1 and already has eight goals and two assists from 15 games. So the club has to bring in a new attacker this January, where will there turn?
SB Nation
A bit of fun, a bit of drama as Croatia beat Morocco to finish third at 2022 World Cup
The third-place game is a bit of a meaningless exercise, especially after three-weeks of ultimate drama that is the rest of the World Cup, but that lack of pressure and occasion can often lead to high-scoring, high-fun affairs. And this year’s third-place game was no different, certainly early on, with...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, December 15
It’s a little past 6 am. I get ready for work and open the blinds. It is dark. But I know the sun will soon come. And I know its rays will shine indirectly on Planty - my orchid. Planty, your HIC’s orchid, has had a rough few months....
SB Nation
Rumor Mongering: Liverpool To Offload Naby Keita In January
When Naby Keita landed at Anfield in 2018, the future was bright, the sky was the limit, and the legendary Liverpool no. 8 shirt worn previously by Reds great Steven Gerrard appeared safe on the Guinean’s shoulders. Now, nearly five years on from that moment, it is a case...
SB Nation
Scan suggests Richarlison to miss 5-6 weeks with hamstring injury
Tottenham fans have been sweating the scan of Richarlison’s hamstring after he injured himself in the warmup ahead of Brazil’s World Cup quarterfinal loss to Croatia. You’ll recall that Richarlison went on to play 84 minutes in that match before returning to London. It’s not good news....
SB Nation
December 16th-18th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Everton take part in behind-closed-doors friendly, Davies talks future
Check out some pictures of the Blues in training. [EFC]. Everton finally scored a goal in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Manchester United. If Gareth Southgate is to depart as England manager, Frank Lampard is among those rumoured to take over the role. [Football Insider]. It seems like linked target Matheus...
SB Nation
Who wins the World Cup Final between France and Argentina?
The Final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set. Regardless of the outcome, some history will be made. If Argentina finds a way to win, then Lionel Messi will finally achieve his “impossible dream” of winning the World Cup, in a match that he has declared will be his final World Cup match.
SB Nation
Birmingham City 3-2 Reading: Player Ratings
What an unfair night for Joe Lumley. Caught off guard by Loum’s perfect flick to Troy Deeney in front of his goal for the early first, and then asked to make a desperate slide towards Chong when Mbengue let him through alone. Made a lovely save in the second half when Hannibal ran past Loum and into his box, pawing a searching effort wide, and generally kept Reading’s backline sturdy in the second half.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Bellingham Buzz, City Cash In, The Boys Are Back, and More...
Just one more day until Manchester City Men’s team are back on the pitch to face Girona in a club friendly. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the first weekend back for the Blues. First up... Buzzer turns 80. Happy birthday Mike Summerbee.
SB Nation
World Cup Third Place Match Preview: Croatia vs Morocco | Two Tough Defences Tussle
While perhaps not as exciting a battle of narratives as the World Cup Final, Croatia and Morocco playing for third place in the tournament will likely be one of the best-organized games of football most individuals will have the chance to see. Both teams bowed out to better side inArgentina and France respectively in the semi-finals, but they put up valiant efforts across and throughout every minute of each match.
SB Nation
Ibrahima Konaté Returns to French Camp
Due to Diogo Jota’s unfortunately timed calf injury in October, the only Liverpool player who currently has a shot at bringing home the World Cup trophy is defender Ibrahima Konaté. Les Bleus are looking to defend their World Cup title against Leo Messi and Argentina on Sunday afternoon.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: ‘There’s A Chance’ World Cup Players Feature Against City
Liverpool wrapped up their mid-season break training camp yesterday with a friendly against AC Milan that they won 3-1. Following the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke with the media about the training camp, and confirmed that some of the Liverpool players that played in the World Cup could feature in the clash with Manchester City on Thursday.
SB Nation
97 Corners an counting…
Sunderland have been prolific in front of goal this season, an impressive feat considering the side was without a recognised striker for over 30% of the campaign thus far. With the talismanic Ross Stewart having sustained a well-documented long-term injury, that has kept him out of action since Middlesbrough in early September, as well as a 6-week lay-off for loanee, Ellis Simms, our penchant for being able to stick the ball in the back of the net, has shown no sign of slowing down.
SB Nation
Brilliant Blues Scalp Spurs | Everton Women end 2022 with a flourish
Gio Queiroz’s superb strike deep in stoppage time capped off a brilliant night for Everton Women, who comprehensively ended a three-game WSL losing streak with an emphatic 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues were in front as early as the ninth minute through Katja Snoeijs, before Jess Park...
Comments / 0