Read full article on original website
Related
themarketperiodical.com
IOTA token price analysis: IOTA token price raises the hopes of investors.
The IOTA token price is trading at the demand zone on a daily time frame. The token price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of IOTA/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00001097 with a decrease of -1.23% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
APE coin price analysis: APE coin worries the investors.
The APE coin price is trading near the demand zone on a daily time frame, after the strong bearish rally in the past week. The coin price is forming a descending triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of APE/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.0002283...
themarketperiodical.com
New Cryptos To Watch: Aptos, StepN and Rate That Crypto
The cryptocurrency ecosystem has grown vastly over the years. This growth has opened the door for numerous exciting and innovative projects to establish themselves, which has permitted inclusivity in the ecosystem. Diverse individuals can connect to different aspects of the metaverse. Gamers now have a place in gaming and GameFi,...
themarketperiodical.com
EOS token price analysis: EOS token price gets ready for a bullish move.
EOS token price is trading at the upper band of the supply zone after bouncing off the demand zone. The EOS token price is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of EOS/USDT is trading at the price of 0.000398i with a decrease of -2.06%...
themarketperiodical.com
ZEC Price Analysis: Zcash bulls aiming to regain ascendancy
•ZEC/USD is currently priced at $42.78 and has increased by 2.59% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 45.79% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Will the nascent uptrend sustain for Zcash Price?. The Zcash...
Comments / 0