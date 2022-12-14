Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘Ghosts’ Star Brandon Scott Jones Breaks Down Holiday Romance Revelations
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episodes 9 & 10, “The Christmas Spirit” Part One & Two.]. Ghosts served up its first holiday episode, and as promised, it was a spirited affair for the livings and ghosts at Woodstone. While several romantic storylines unfolded,...
tvinsider.com
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Actress Amanda Brugel Joins Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series ‘Dark Matter’
Amanda Brugel, best known for playing Rita Blue on The Handmaid’s Tale, has been cast in a recurring role in Apple TV+‘s upcoming sci-fi series Dark Matter. According to Deadline, Brugel will portray the character of Blaire, a close friend of Jennifer Connelly‘s (Snowpiercer) Daniela. She will star alongside Joel Edgerton (The Stranger), Alice Braga (The Suicide Squad), Oakes Fegley (Person of Interest), Dayo Okeniyi (Shades of Blue), and Jimmi Simpson (Westworld).
tvinsider.com
‘Shantaram’: Watch Negotiations Get Heated With Madame Zhou & Lin in Season Finale (VIDEO)
The season finale for Apple TV+‘s original series Shantaram is slated to arrive on December 16, and in the exclusive clip above, things look to be getting heated between Charlie Hunnam‘s Lin Ford and Gabrielle Scharnitzky’s Madame Zhou. The footage showcases Lin and Zhou face to face...
tvinsider.com
‘1923’: Meet the Cast & Characters of the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel (PHOTOS)
The Dutton family tree expands with every Yellowstone iteration, and the generations go further back yet again in 1923. Premiering Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+, Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star as the Dutton family leaders in this rendition of the Taylor Sheridan-created TV family, marking Ford’s first-ever series regular role.
tvinsider.com
‘CSI: Vegas’ Sets Eric Szmanda as Latest Original Series Return in Season 2
Remember when CSI creator Anthony Zuiker and star Marg Helgenberger shared with us that another original series cast member would be showing up on Vegas this season? Well, now we know who it is. TV Insider has learned that Eric Szmanda is reprising his role as Greg Sanders in CSI:...
tvinsider.com
‘Star Trek: Prodigy’: Jason Alexander Knew Dr. Noum Couldn’t Sound Like George or Duckman
Thanks to Star Trek: Prodigy, Jason Alexander is back in a world he loves. The Star Trek fan first appeared in the franchise in a Voyager episode in 1999 as Kurros, the leader of the enigmatic Think Tank, opposite Kate Mulgrew (as Captain Kathryn Janeway). Now, he’s on a Star Trek show with her again, voicing the Tellarite Dr. Noum — and he’ll be back for Season 2!
tvinsider.com
‘The Legend of Vox Machina’: The Gang Faces Dragons, Danger, and More in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
Everyone’s favorite (and sometimes morally corrupt) band of adventurers are back in action — and this time, they’re not just contending with evil sorcerers and soul-sucking demons. They’re dealing with something much more deadly: dragons. Prime Video and Critical Role have officially announced the premiere date and episode count for the Season 2 premiere of the hit animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, which fans can look forward to watching when it premieres January 20. The second season will consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes premiering per week.
tvinsider.com
‘Last Man Standing’ Is Joining UPtv Lineup in 2023 (VIDEO)
If you’ve been missing Last Man Standing or never got a chance to watch while it was on ABC, then Fox after it was saved, you’re in luck: TV Insider has learned exclusively that UPtv has licensed all nine seasons and it is joining the network’s weeknight lineup.
tvinsider.com
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Stars Promise ‘Crazy’ End to Season (VIDEO)
A.J. Cook (Jennifer “JJ” Jareau) was right when she said fans needed to “prepare” themselves for the Criminal Minds: Evolution midseason finale (it left two of the profilers in serious peril!), but there are still another five episodes to come!. And those episodes are going to...
tvinsider.com
‘Doctor Who’ First Look: See Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson in Character (PHOTOS)
It’s almost time for a new Time Lord, and the BBC has released Doctor Who fans’ first look at Ncuti Gatwa in character as the show’s 15th Doctor and costar Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday. In the new images — released on the official Doctor Who...
tvinsider.com
Expect a Parent Trap, Familiar Faces in ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Christmas Episode
What does it take to finally get your divorced parents to spend Christmas Eve together as a family? If you’re Mayan (Mayan Lopez) in “Lopez vs. Lopez Christmas” (airing Friday, December 16 at 8/7c on NBC) just some deception inspired by “The Gift of the Magi.”
tvinsider.com
A Look Back at the Time Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Was Starstruck by Will Smith
In light of the recent death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, we’re looking back at a recent “5 Questions” we did with the So You Think You Can Dance alum months before his tragic passing at the age of 40. At the time, the Ellen star was in the midst of his first season as a judge on the dance competition that made him famous. Read on to learn more about tWitch, from his favorite shows as a kid to a starstruck moment with Will Smith.
tvinsider.com
Trevor Noah to Host 2023 Grammy Awards
Trevor Noah will officially host the 65th Grammy Awards on CBS early next year as the now-former Daily Show helmer continues his working relationship with CBS Viacom. This will serve as Noah’s third time hosting music’s biggest night of the year as performers from all different genres are recognized for their musical contributions. Slated to take place Sunday, February 5, 2023, the ceremony will air on CBS and stream live on-demand on Paramount+.
tvinsider.com
Robert De Niro to Star in TV Crime Drama ‘Mr. Natural’
Robert De Niro looks to be trading in the big screen for the small screen as the two-time Oscar winner lands his second TV project this year. According to Variety, The Irishman star is set to lead and executive produce Mr. Natural, a crime drama series from Entertainment One created by Mitch Glazer (On the Rocks). The project is designed to be a multi-season series, with Glazer and De Niro on board as exec producers alongside Art and John Linson (Yellowstone).
tvinsider.com
‘When Christmas Was Young’: Tyler Hilton Compares Luke & Chris Keller From ‘One Tree Hill’
For years, One Tree Hill fans watched Tyler Hilton play musician Chris Keller. In his new Christmas movie for CBS, now he’s the one managing artists. In When Christmas Was Young, premiering Sunday, December 18, Hilton’s Luke is in need of a hit for his only remaining client, only to fall for the gifted singer-songwriter (Karen David) from whom he needs to secure the rights to a Christmas song.
tvinsider.com
Did the Jury Choose the Right ‘Survivor’ Season 43 Winner? (POLL)
Well, that Survivor finale was… a finale. Viewers may have expected Cassidy to take home the $1 million after she won Final Immunity and knocked frontrunner Jesse out the game by sending him to make fire. Or perhaps Owen’s underdog story was a narrative the jury wanted to reward. By looks of social media reactions, it seems most viewers did not have Gabler winning Survivor Season 43 on their Bingo card. Admittedly, we didn’t either. Then again, who didn’t presume Jesse would walk away victorious?
tvinsider.com
‘Bachelor’ Season 27 New Promo Released, But Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Zach Shallcross
Zach Shallcross might be “ready” to lead the upcoming season of The Bachelor, but are the fans ready for him? Bachelor Nation appears to have mixed feelings after the latest promo. “I’m ready, are you?” Shallcross says in the new Season 27 teaser (watch below), which features behind-the-scenes...
Comments / 0