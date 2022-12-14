In light of the recent death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, we’re looking back at a recent “5 Questions” we did with the So You Think You Can Dance alum months before his tragic passing at the age of 40. At the time, the Ellen star was in the midst of his first season as a judge on the dance competition that made him famous. Read on to learn more about tWitch, from his favorite shows as a kid to a starstruck moment with Will Smith.

