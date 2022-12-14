Read full article on original website
theScore
Southgate staying on as England manager through Euro 2024
London, Dec 18, 2022 (AFP) - Gareth Southgate will remain as England manager despite the crushing disappointment of their quarter-final exit at the World Cup, the English Football Association confirmed on Sunday. The 52-year-old said after last week's defeat to defending champions France in Qatar that he would take his...
theScore
France's entire squad attends training despite concerns over virus
Doha, Dec 17, 2022 (AFP) - The whole France squad attended a training session on the eve of Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina after a virus sidelined a number of players this week. Coach Didier Deschamps said earlier Saturday the team were taking action to stop the spread of...
theScore
Spanish great Busquets announces international retirement
Barcelona, Dec 16, 2022 (AFP) - Spanish midfielder and 2010 World Cup winner Sergio Busquets announced his international retirement on Friday. "I would like to announce that after almost 15 years and 143 matches, the moment has arrived to bid farewell to the national team," wrote the 34-year-old Barcelona stalwart on his social media platforms.
