Oregon State

Oregon judge upholds temporary restraining order on Measure 114 permitting requirement

By CONRAD WILSON, LILLIAN MONGEAU HUGHES Oregon Public Broadcasting
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Hill

Judge blocks Oregon gun control measure

An Oregon judge has blocked a gun control measure banning high-capacity magazines from taking effect while court battles over its constitutionality play out.  Harney County Judge Robert Raschio issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday against the measure that voters narrowly approved to restrict magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.  “That the large…
OREGON STATE
omahanews.net

Outgoing Oregon governor refuses to carry out 17 death sentences

SALEM, Oregon: Before leaving office at the start of next year, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has commuted the death sentences of all 17 inmates sentenced to death in the state. They will, instead, spend life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown decided to use her executive clemency powers...
OREGON STATE
wufe967.com

Oregon sheriff vows not to enforce strict new gun law: 'I take issue with all of it'

One Oregon county sheriff says she will not enforce the Beaver State’s embattled new gun law if it is allowed to take effect after a judge blocked the measure last week. “I can’t put handcuffs on someone knowing that there is this black cloud around the constitutionality of that magazine capacity limit,” Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan told “America Reports” Wednesday. “The permitting, we’ll have to do what we can for our citizens to make sure that they can still exercise their Second Amendment right.”
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Commission stops short of outlawing coyote killing contests

PORTLAND – The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has ordered ODFW staff to work with the Department of Justice to develop rules to stop coyote-killing contests in a way that is consistent with existing rules on the books. The commission then denied a petition from 15 organizations requesting new rules be written to address the issue. The vote was 6 to 1.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Two-thirds of Oregon voters participated in 2022 midterm election

More than two-thirds of Oregon voters cast ballots in the November general election, final results certified Thursday showed. In total, 1,997,689 Oregonians returned their ballots, more voters than in any other midterm election in the state’s history. “This election was smooth and secure,” Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said...
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Oregon Reaches Largest Environmental Damage Recovery In State History

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum today announced a historic $698 million dollar settlement with the Monsanto Company (Monsanto) for their role in polluting Oregon with PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) for the past 90 + years. Monsanto was the only manufacturer, seller, and distributor of PCBs. PCBs are toxic compounds formerly used in coolants, electrical equipment (such as fluorescent lighting fixtures), and devices, as well as hydraulic oils. They were also previously used in products, including paint, caulking, and copy paper.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Rosenblum announces $698 million settlement for environmental damage

Monsanto Company will pay Oregon a $698 million settlement to end litigation tied to its alleged role in polluting the state with toxic chemicals that still remain in landfills and riverbeds decades later. The settlement is the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon history, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Thursday. For more than 90 years, […] The post Rosenblum announces $698 million settlement for environmental damage appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon GOP state Sen. with stormy political career resigns

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state senator who once led Oregon’s GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker. And so ends, at least for now, the stormy political career of Sen. Dallas Heard, a lawmaker from rural southwest Oregon who said Thursday that his resignation is effective on Jan. 1, in the middle of his four-year term. Heard has publicly called fellow lawmakers “fools” and was once escorted from the Oregon state Senate floor for refusing to wear a mask. He said that he would have worn a mask if asked, but that he objected to being ordered to wear one. Republicans’ disappointing results in the November election may have factored into Heard’s decision, though he said that he is leaving because he wants to dedicate his time to his children.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

SENATOR DALLAS HEARD STEPS DOWN FROM OREGON STATE LEGISLATURE

Late Thursday, Douglas County Republican State Senator Dallas Heard announced that he is stepping down from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. A release from Heard said, “After 8 years of serving as your voice and advocate in the State Legislature I have decided that I need to retire for now from this level of public service, until my children are at an age where they are more ready to face this world on their own”.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

OFFICIALS REACT TO HEARD RESIGNATION

Local elected officials are reacting to the announcement by State Senator Dallas Heard that he will resign from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN have asked a number of officials for their comment. Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said, “Very few people...
KXL

More Issues For Oregon’s Firearm Background Check Program

Portland, Ore. — As the State of Oregon prepares to fight in Harney County Court to fully implement Measure 114, the number of delayed firearm background checks at Oregon State Police continue to pile up. As of Wednesday afternoon, the number of background checks that were waiting for approval toped 38,500.
OREGON STATE
californiaglobe.com

Lawsuit Filed to Halt Removal of Northern CA Klamath River Hydroelectric Dams

Last week California Governor Gavin Newsom announced final approval of a plan to remove four dams on the Klamath River in Northern California, along with Oregon Governor Kate Brown, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Congressman Jared Huffman and leaders of the Yurok and Karuk tribes. Newsom refers to the dam removal project as “transformative” and says “it will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and tributaries.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

