WDBJ7.com
The Hope Center host annual Christmas Party for the Kids
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit is spreading love to children in the Northwest Roanoke community this holiday season. The Hope Center held its annual Christmas party for the kids. The event had music, food, candy, and Hip Hop Santa even made a surprise visit. 65 kids were adopted from...
WSLS
Blue Ridge Nightmares to host Christmas event in Roanoke Dec. 17, Dec. 18
ROANOKE, Va. – You can get into the holiday spirit with Miracle on 9th Street, a Blue Ridge Christmas – a walking tour that will take you behind the scene of the Blue Ridge Nightmare set. If you have been to Blue Ridge Nightmares around Halloween, you know...
WDBJ7.com
Danville local opens Sparx skateboard shop in memory of his nephew
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville local Kyle Buckner is opening a skate shop on Main Street in honor of his nephew who passed away last year after battling addiction. Buckner was just nine when his nephew Austin Sparks was born. “By the time Austin could walk, he was actually playing...
WDBJ7.com
Grandin Lights Extravaganza set for Monday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 Grandin Lights Extravaganza is scheduled for Monday night, December 19, starting at 2014 Memorial Ave SW in Roanoke. It’s a family-friendly stroll or jog along the holiday lights in and around Grandin Village businesses and homes, according to organizer RunAbout Sports Roanoke. Meet...
WSET
Liberty High School Students to Put on "A Christmas Carol"
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Students at Liberty High School in Bedford County are putting on a play to get you in the Christmas spirit this weekend! Get your tickets here. Emily went behind the scenes to see how "A Christmas Carol" is coming together.
chathamstartribune.com
DCC to host multiple food distribution events
Danville Community College (DCC) is gearing up to aid regional partners in the fight against food insecurity ahead of the holidays. DCC will host two separate events, one on Dec. 17 and one on Dec. 21 in partnership with Tyson Foods and Feeding Southwest Virginia respectively. On Dec. 17, from...
WSLS
Danville Police, UPS host toy drive ahead of Christmas
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department hoping to brighten children’s spirits for the holidays with the help of UPS. They hosted their third annual toy drive, “Little Blue Helpers,” in the River City. Police said they were collecting toys for kids ages 0 to 12...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville resident receives national acclaim in canine sport flyball
Danville resident Shelly Switick is the owner and lead trainer at Precision Flyball Training, which provides specialized training to dogs participating in the ever-growing sport of Flyball. Flyball is a sport featuring four dogs, combining elements of a relay race with drag racing. Flyball goes beyond simply training dogs how...
Eden family creates Christmas lights synced to music for special cause
EDEN, N.C. — We call it the most wonderful time of the year, except when it becomes a family's worst nightmare. “Medically I shouldn't be here, but we serve an awesome physician, Jesus Christ and that's the reason why I'm here,” expressed Jennifer Shelton. In the Fall of...
chathamstartribune.com
Doug “Cookie” Cooke
Kenneth Douglas “Cookie” Cooke, 80, of Chatham died Friday, December 9, 2022 at his residence. Born September 12, 1942 in Pittsylvania County, he was a son of the late Clarance D. Cooke and Edna Odella Jefferson Cooke. He was predeceased by his first wife, Brenda Newcomb Cooke; and an infant brother, Michael Cooke. Mr. Cooke was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Germany during the Vietnam War and he was a member of American Legion Gretna Post 232. He was a member of Museville Christian Church where he served as deacon, treasurer, and ran the sound system. Mr. Cooke graduated from Callands High School in 1960, received his Associates Degree from Danville Community College and retired from Goodyear as a Quality System Supervisor.
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: 3112 Catering Co.
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. Cholocate lovers are celebrating National Chocolate Covered Anything Day! December 16th is a day! Drizzle, dip, or dunk your favorite foods in every kind of chocolate imaginable on this day.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Buchanan Fountain and Grille
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Unique to our area are the numerous small town mom-and-pop restaurants and the history that lives inside. Maybe one of the most sought out, is about 30 miles north of the Star City. “If the walls could talk, the stories would be amazing,” said regular customer...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
WSLS
12 DAYS OF YOUR PHOTOS: Upload your pictures from Christmas parades, events
ROANOKE, Va. – Holiday season is in full swing across the Commonwealth, and this is your chance to share some holiday fun with us for a chance to see them on TV!. In this 12 Days of Your Photos series of articles, we’re showcasing your photographs in our Pin It galleries, which will appear in each article. Once you submit your photos, be on the lookout for them on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – you might even see them on TV!
virginiawestern.edu
Cynthia Carter Willis: Member of Virginia Western’s inaugural nursing class eventually finds her niche in the OR
Fifty years ago, leaders at Virginia Western Community College welcomed the first cohort of nursing students. About 30 individuals enrolled in the new, two-year program, including Cynthia Carter Willis. At age 16, she was the program’s youngest student when classes began for the 1972 fall semester. Turns out, Willis...
chathamstartribune.com
Dog returns home after 15 days on the run
It took a community and more to bring a shy dog back to its worried owner after 15 days on the run. Chase is a poodle who lives with his owner, Eleanor Pearson, on Hollyberry Drive in Gretna. While she's at work, Pearson has her neighbor let her dogs out...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford restaurant “Azul” closing it’s doors for good– resources to help keep small businesses afloat
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — “Azul” in Bedford has become the latest local business to announce it’s closing its doors after years in the community. It’s a pattern we’ve been seeing across our region as multiple small businesses and restaurants have recently announced they wouldn’t be able to survive this holiday season.
chathamstartribune.com
Edith Rowland Bowler
Edith Rowland Bowler, 86, of Gretna died peacefully in her sleep Friday, December 9, 2022 at Gretna Health and Rehab Center. Born December 16, 1935 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Bland David Rowland and Hazel Mayhew Rowland. She was predeceased by her husband, Charlie Brice Bowler; one son, Jeff Bowler; one daughter, Debra “Dee” Head; one brother, Danny “Booney” Rowland; and one great-granddaughter, Jayden Brown. Mrs. Bowler was a member of Greenfield Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years and she retired from Klopman Mills after 25 years of service.
WSET
Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
WSET
Actor-developer power couple transforming historic hotel in South Boston
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — An actor from the OWN's hit series Greenleaf and his wife are giving a facelift to a historic hotel on the Southside. Julian Brittano and Karie Brittano, Co-CEOs of the Rook Hotels, are turning the John Randolph Hotel in South Boston into a boutique hotel.
