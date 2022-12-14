ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Squid Game' Star O Yeong-su Indicted in South Korea

A Squid Game actor has been indicted on sexual misconduct charges that he says are bogus. O Yeong-su, the South Korean actor known for his performance in the Netflix smash hit series, was indicted on Thursday. The incident stems from an incident five years ago in which O allegedly inappropriately touched the body of a woman. The 78-year-old was released without detention after being charged, prosecutors in Suwon, near Seoul, revealed Friday, according to local reports and AFP, per Deadline.
Reuters

South Korea considers ordering more truckers back to work

SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The South Korean government was moving on Wednesday towards ordering more truckers to return to work as their national strike entered its 14th day. But the administration has so far failed to achieve a breakthrough in negotiations with the truckers, whose strike to extend an income-guarantee programme has widely obstructed shipments from the country, the world's sixth-biggest exporter.
The Independent

North Korea ‘executes three minors’ for sharing copies of South Korean TV shows - report

North Korea has executed three high school students by a firing squad for watching and widely distributing South Korean drama shows among their friends in conflict with the country’s legal guidelines for harsh punishment for minors, according to reports.Two teenagers were executed for watching and distributing South Korean movies, while the third person was executed for murdering his stepmother in a rare display of punishment in the Kim Jong-un regime, reported Radio Free Asia, citing two sources who witnessed it.The teenagers met at a high school in Hyesan in Ryanggang province in North Korea which shares its border with China...
u.today

Two Ripple Partners Join Forces to Boost Global Remittance from South Korea

Two Ripple Partners Join Forces to Boost Global Remittance from South Korea
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
iheart.com

Hundreds Of Tourists Stranded In Machu Picchu Amid Protests Across Peru

Hundreds of international tourists found themselves stranded in the ancient city of Machu Picchu after Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was ousted from office. Castillo was arrested earlier this month after announcing a plan to dissolve the country's Congress. His arrest sparked violent protests across the nation. As the unrest continued...
The Independent

Taiwan earthquake: Shallow 6.2-magnitude temblor rattles Taipei

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake originating in the waters off Taiwan‘s eastern coast shook the island on Thursday, with no immediate reports of injuries or major damage, said the island’s weather bureau.The quake occurred at a depth of 5.7km, the bureau said, adding that it struck 29km southeast of Hualien, a city on Taiwan’s east coast. Witnesses in capital Taipei reported that the tremor left buildings shaking for about a minute. Subway operations were briefly paused to ensure passengers’ safety.Taiwan sits directly on a fault line as part of the Ring of Fire, a region in the Pacific Ocean that is...
The Associated Press

Burkina Faso contracts Russian mercenaries, alleges Ghana

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Burkina Faso has allegedly made an agreement with Russia’s Wagner Group in which the shadowy mercenary outfit will help the West African country deal with surging jihadi violence in exchange for a mine. Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo made that claim about neighboring Burkina Faso...
AFP

Germany signs contract to buy F-35 jets

Germany on Wednesday signed a deal to buy dozens of US-made F-35 fighter jets, US officials said, part of the country's military overhaul following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.  The cost of the jets is to come from a planned 100 billion euro investment in the armed forces, unveiled following the outbreak of the Ukraine war in a bid to overhaul Germany's underfunded military. sr/bp
Reuters

Airbus, Qatar trial to be split as A350 jet row rumbles on

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A $2 billion legal battle between Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways looks set to drag through most of 2023 after a UK court split the case, amid a glimmer of hope that high-level contacts on the sidelines of the World Cup might yield a breakthrough.
cntraveler.com

Why Village-to-Village Hikes Are One of the Best Ways to Explore Europe

Hiking in Europe is arguably the best way to experience the region's scenery at a slower pace—and there's a network of hiking trails, country roads, and village walks that criss-cross the continent, stretching over multi-day routes and punctuated by inns to sleep at each night. Luckily, you don't have...
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi's viral speech gives rare look at his leadership style

DOHA, Qatar — Before every Argentina game, Lionel Messi collects his teammates in the center of the locker room. They stand in a tight circle, arms around each other’s shoulders, heads leaning to the middle, and there they wait a moment for Messi to speak. He’s a quiet...
rigzone.com

Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion

Turkey has discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves valued at an estimated $12 billion, according to an announcement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan revealed the massive find during a cabinet meeting. "We discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves in Gabar Mountain. It is one of the top 10 onshore discoveries in 2022. The reserve value is approximately 12 billion dollars," he said.
cntraveler.com

Mexico City

Actor Diego Luna is no stranger to travel. His film work has taken him to dance halls in Puerto Rico (Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights), the streets of San Francisco (Milk), a deserted island in the Maldives (Rogue One)—and on that iconic road trip to Oaxaca's coast in Y tu mamá también. But the Mexico City-born actor is loyal to the place that raised him.
AFP

Egypt seeks US help in reviving Ethiopia dam deal

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday sought US help in pressing Ethiopia into an agreement on a mega-dam that the parched Arab country sees as an existential threat. The previous US administration of Donald Trump, a close ally of army chief turned president Sisi, sought to negotiate a solution and cut off aid to Ethiopia after accusing Addis Ababa of failing to engage in good faith.
