Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Squid Game' Star O Yeong-su Indicted in South Korea
A Squid Game actor has been indicted on sexual misconduct charges that he says are bogus. O Yeong-su, the South Korean actor known for his performance in the Netflix smash hit series, was indicted on Thursday. The incident stems from an incident five years ago in which O allegedly inappropriately touched the body of a woman. The 78-year-old was released without detention after being charged, prosecutors in Suwon, near Seoul, revealed Friday, according to local reports and AFP, per Deadline.
South Korea considers ordering more truckers back to work
SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The South Korean government was moving on Wednesday towards ordering more truckers to return to work as their national strike entered its 14th day. But the administration has so far failed to achieve a breakthrough in negotiations with the truckers, whose strike to extend an income-guarantee programme has widely obstructed shipments from the country, the world's sixth-biggest exporter.
North Korea ‘executes three minors’ for sharing copies of South Korean TV shows - report
North Korea has executed three high school students by a firing squad for watching and widely distributing South Korean drama shows among their friends in conflict with the country’s legal guidelines for harsh punishment for minors, according to reports.Two teenagers were executed for watching and distributing South Korean movies, while the third person was executed for murdering his stepmother in a rare display of punishment in the Kim Jong-un regime, reported Radio Free Asia, citing two sources who witnessed it.The teenagers met at a high school in Hyesan in Ryanggang province in North Korea which shares its border with China...
u.today
Two Ripple Partners Join Forces to Boost Global Remittance from South Korea
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
iheart.com
Hundreds Of Tourists Stranded In Machu Picchu Amid Protests Across Peru
Hundreds of international tourists found themselves stranded in the ancient city of Machu Picchu after Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was ousted from office. Castillo was arrested earlier this month after announcing a plan to dissolve the country's Congress. His arrest sparked violent protests across the nation. As the unrest continued...
Vietnam carries out ‘substantial’ expansion in South China Sea, US thinktank finds
Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signalling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway. Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has said on Wednesday...
Taiwan earthquake: Shallow 6.2-magnitude temblor rattles Taipei
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake originating in the waters off Taiwan‘s eastern coast shook the island on Thursday, with no immediate reports of injuries or major damage, said the island’s weather bureau.The quake occurred at a depth of 5.7km, the bureau said, adding that it struck 29km southeast of Hualien, a city on Taiwan’s east coast. Witnesses in capital Taipei reported that the tremor left buildings shaking for about a minute. Subway operations were briefly paused to ensure passengers’ safety.Taiwan sits directly on a fault line as part of the Ring of Fire, a region in the Pacific Ocean that is...
Burkina Faso contracts Russian mercenaries, alleges Ghana
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Burkina Faso has allegedly made an agreement with Russia’s Wagner Group in which the shadowy mercenary outfit will help the West African country deal with surging jihadi violence in exchange for a mine. Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo made that claim about neighboring Burkina Faso...
The Dispute Behind India and China's Border Clash
Beijing has reasons for keeping the border dispute alive, experts say.
Germany signs contract to buy F-35 jets
Germany on Wednesday signed a deal to buy dozens of US-made F-35 fighter jets, US officials said, part of the country's military overhaul following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The cost of the jets is to come from a planned 100 billion euro investment in the armed forces, unveiled following the outbreak of the Ukraine war in a bid to overhaul Germany's underfunded military. sr/bp
Airbus, Qatar trial to be split as A350 jet row rumbles on
LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A $2 billion legal battle between Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways looks set to drag through most of 2023 after a UK court split the case, amid a glimmer of hope that high-level contacts on the sidelines of the World Cup might yield a breakthrough.
cntraveler.com
Why Village-to-Village Hikes Are One of the Best Ways to Explore Europe
Hiking in Europe is arguably the best way to experience the region's scenery at a slower pace—and there's a network of hiking trails, country roads, and village walks that criss-cross the continent, stretching over multi-day routes and punctuated by inns to sleep at each night. Luckily, you don't have...
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi's viral speech gives rare look at his leadership style
DOHA, Qatar — Before every Argentina game, Lionel Messi collects his teammates in the center of the locker room. They stand in a tight circle, arms around each other’s shoulders, heads leaning to the middle, and there they wait a moment for Messi to speak. He’s a quiet...
rigzone.com
Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
Turkey has discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves valued at an estimated $12 billion, according to an announcement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan revealed the massive find during a cabinet meeting. "We discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves in Gabar Mountain. It is one of the top 10 onshore discoveries in 2022. The reserve value is approximately 12 billion dollars," he said.
cntraveler.com
The U.K. Ended Its Travel-Size Liquid Rule for Carry-Ons—Will the U.S. Do the Same?
Passing through airport security in the U.K. is about to get easier and more streamlined, as U.K. officials announced that the rule mandating liquids in carry-on bags be 100ml (3.4 ounces) or less will no longer be enforced, starting in June 2024. When the rule ends, passengers will be able...
cntraveler.com
Mexico City
Actor Diego Luna is no stranger to travel. His film work has taken him to dance halls in Puerto Rico (Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights), the streets of San Francisco (Milk), a deserted island in the Maldives (Rogue One)—and on that iconic road trip to Oaxaca's coast in Y tu mamá también. But the Mexico City-born actor is loyal to the place that raised him.
Washington Must Counter Beijing's Activity in Mexico | Opinion
U.S. officials were surprised to learn Mexico was considering buying Chinese scanning equipment for border checkpoints.
Egypt seeks US help in reviving Ethiopia dam deal
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday sought US help in pressing Ethiopia into an agreement on a mega-dam that the parched Arab country sees as an existential threat. The previous US administration of Donald Trump, a close ally of army chief turned president Sisi, sought to negotiate a solution and cut off aid to Ethiopia after accusing Addis Ababa of failing to engage in good faith.
Comments / 0