15 Best Gifts Under $15 That Ship in Time for the Holidays

 4 days ago

We never understood how Santa could deliver presents to everyone in just one night until we got an Amazon Prime subscription. And now, just like magic, our deliveries always come to our door in record time! With the holidays less than two weeks away, it’s important to order gifts that will arrive quickly so you don’t end up on the naughty list.

We gathered 15 gifts under $15 that ship fast so you don’t have to deal with any last-minute shopping stress. From self-care staples to home essentials, these stocking stuffers will spread joy throughout your home. After all, the best things come in small packages! The clock is ticking, so add to cart now before the holidays are here.

This Guided Motivational Journal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25JAk4_0jiIiwmg00
Amazon

Manifest your brightest future with this guided journal! Sprinkled throughout with motivational quotes and thought-provoking prompts, this journal will boost your productivity and positivity.

$11.00 See It!

This Pink Palm Print Beauty Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TknQl_0jiIiwmg00
Amazon

Keep your belongings organized in this pretty makeup pouch! Reminiscent of the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, the palm print and pink backdrop is classic and chic.

$7.00 See It!

This Facial Cleansing Brush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3unS4x_0jiIiwmg00
Amazon

Bring the spa home with this exfoliating cleansing brush — a skincare staple! This facial scrubber features two speed adjustments, one for gently cleansing sensitive skin and one of deep cleansing oily skin.

$13.00 See It!

This Silk Sleep Eye Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5yM3_0jiIiwmg00
Amazon

Silky smooth! Get your best beauty sleep with this luxuriously soft silk eye mask that blocks out light.

Was $13 On Sale: $10 You Save 23% See It!

This Ice Roller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFPp8_0jiIiwmg00
Amazon

De-puff your face with this soothing ice roller! Other benefits include pain relief, wrinkle reduction and blood circulation. My favorite way to wake up in the morning!

$10.00 See It!

These Soda-Flavored Lip Smackers Lip Balm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCvSX_0jiIiwmg00
Amazon

Don’t you wanna Fanta? These soda-flavored Lip Smackers take Us right back to the ‘90s! Keep your lips hydrated while taking a walk down memory lane with these fizzy flavors.

Was $11 On Sale: $9 You Save 18% See It!

These No-Crease Hair Clips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0snSdZ_0jiIiwmg00
Amazon

Keep your hair out of your face during your skincare routine with these no-crease clips. I own these accessories, and I love how they make me feel like a pro when I’m putting on makeup.

$8.00 See It!

This Compact Magnification Mirror

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GmS59_0jiIiwmg00
Amazon

This pocket mirror is perfect for touch-ups on a night out! As one shopper said, “I loved the color, the compactness, magnification and lights up in dark places. Very easy to open and shut. Not too bulky either. Would definitely gift to friend or family.”

$10.00 See It!

This Woven Coaster Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfOVQ_0jiIiwmg00
Amazon

This set of eight neutral coasters goes with any interior design style. “Perfect coaster set!” one customer declared. “Absorb sweat off of beverages without staining at all and are stylish.”

$13.00 See It!

This Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Hand Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Duj71_0jiIiwmg00
Amazon

According to shopper, this moisturizing hand cream from Burt’s Bees is magical! One reviewer revealed, “It is the only cream that truly heals that cracks on my hands overnight.” Ideal for dry winter weather!

$13.00 See It!

This Essie Nail Polish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MraW6_0jiIiwmg00
Amazon

Color Us impressed with this wide range of nail polish colors! Choose from dozens of different shades for a manicure match made in heaven.

$10.00 See It!

This Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXlxl_0jiIiwmg00
Amazon

A cult-favorite brow gel from Anastasia Beverly Hills, this beauty essential will elevate your eyebrows by holding them in place. You can also use this travel-size clear liquid to tame baby hairs.

$9.00 See It!

This OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Sea Salt Spray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNPN1_0jiIiwmg00
Amazon

Miss your beachy waves from summer? This sea salt spray delivers texture and volume without any crispy residue!

$8.00 See It!

These Moisturizing Cream Sheet Masks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sb3XS_0jiIiwmg00
Amazon

Treat yourself to some self-care! Formulated with shea butter and jojoba seed oil, these moisturizing masks smooth and soothe skin.

Was $11 On Sale: $10 You Save 9% See It!

This NYX Makeup Setting Spray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CXWw_0jiIiwmg00
Amazon

With over 92,000 reviews, this NYC makeup setting spray is the no. 1 bestsellers in foundation primers on Amazon! Use this product for a matte makeup look that lasts all day.

Was $10 On Sale: $8 You Save 20% See It!

