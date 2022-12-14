15 Best Gifts Under $15 That Ship in Time for the Holidays

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We never understood how Santa could deliver presents to everyone in just one night until we got an Amazon Prime subscription. And now, just like magic, our deliveries always come to our door in record time! With the holidays less than two weeks away, it’s important to order gifts that will arrive quickly so you don’t end up on the naughty list.

We gathered 15 gifts under $15 that ship fast so you don’t have to deal with any last-minute shopping stress. From self-care staples to home essentials, these stocking stuffers will spread joy throughout your home. After all, the best things come in small packages! The clock is ticking, so add to cart now before the holidays are here.

This Guided Motivational Journal

Manifest your brightest future with this guided journal! Sprinkled throughout with motivational quotes and thought-provoking prompts, this journal will boost your productivity and positivity.

This Pink Palm Print Beauty Bag

Keep your belongings organized in this pretty makeup pouch! Reminiscent of the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, the palm print and pink backdrop is classic and chic.

This Facial Cleansing Brush

Bring the spa home with this exfoliating cleansing brush — a skincare staple! This facial scrubber features two speed adjustments, one for gently cleansing sensitive skin and one of deep cleansing oily skin.

This Silk Sleep Eye Mask

Silky smooth! Get your best beauty sleep with this luxuriously soft silk eye mask that blocks out light.

This Ice Roller

De-puff your face with this soothing ice roller! Other benefits include pain relief, wrinkle reduction and blood circulation. My favorite way to wake up in the morning!

These Soda-Flavored Lip Smackers Lip Balm

Don’t you wanna Fanta? These soda-flavored Lip Smackers take Us right back to the ‘90s! Keep your lips hydrated while taking a walk down memory lane with these fizzy flavors.

These No-Crease Hair Clips

Keep your hair out of your face during your skincare routine with these no-crease clips. I own these accessories, and I love how they make me feel like a pro when I’m putting on makeup.

This Compact Magnification Mirror

This pocket mirror is perfect for touch-ups on a night out! As one shopper said, “I loved the color, the compactness, magnification and lights up in dark places. Very easy to open and shut. Not too bulky either. Would definitely gift to friend or family.”

This Woven Coaster Set

This set of eight neutral coasters goes with any interior design style. “Perfect coaster set!” one customer declared. “Absorb sweat off of beverages without staining at all and are stylish.”

This Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Hand Cream

According to shopper, this moisturizing hand cream from Burt’s Bees is magical! One reviewer revealed, “It is the only cream that truly heals that cracks on my hands overnight.” Ideal for dry winter weather!

This Essie Nail Polish

Color Us impressed with this wide range of nail polish colors! Choose from dozens of different shades for a manicure match made in heaven.

This Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel

A cult-favorite brow gel from Anastasia Beverly Hills, this beauty essential will elevate your eyebrows by holding them in place. You can also use this travel-size clear liquid to tame baby hairs.

This OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Sea Salt Spray

Miss your beachy waves from summer? This sea salt spray delivers texture and volume without any crispy residue!

These Moisturizing Cream Sheet Masks

Treat yourself to some self-care! Formulated with shea butter and jojoba seed oil, these moisturizing masks smooth and soothe skin.

This NYX Makeup Setting Spray

With over 92,000 reviews, this NYC makeup setting spray is the no. 1 bestsellers in foundation primers on Amazon! Use this product for a matte makeup look that lasts all day.

