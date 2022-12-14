Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michigan mom charged with stalking after 'catfishing' and harassing her own daughter online, police say
Kendra G. Licari, 42, was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond and is next expected in court on December 29, 2022.
More Details Released on Mom Charged With ‘Catfishing’ Daughter
Catfishing is when a person poses as somebody online to deceive another person, usually for romantic reasons. Police in Isabella County are handling a catfishing case right now, one that the prosecutor says he has never seen before. “When the case first came into our office, it was bizarre and...
Jury awards $6.4 million to family of man found unresponsive at Kent County Jail
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A federal jury has awarded $6.4 million to the family of a man who died in 2018 after being found unresponsive in the Kent County Jail. Lawyers for the family of Wade Jones say he was not properly treated for alcohol withdrawal and contracted jail nursing staff failed to get him help in time.
Michigan prisoner gets more time for killing white supremacist cellmate who tried raping him
SAGINAW, MI — Three years ago, an alleged white supremacist inmate of the Saginaw Correctional Facility attempted to rape his Black cellmate. The Black inmate, then 20, fought back and mortally wounded the older fellow prisoner in the process. As a result, he’s now had up to 30 years...
Shiawassee County killer cannibal to be sentenced this week
CORUNNA, MI – The Shiawassee County man convicted in the grisly murder of Kevin Bacon is scheduled for sentencing this week, nearly three years after he killed and dismembered the 25-year-old Swartz Creek resident. Mark David Latunski will appear before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court...
Trial begins for teen accused of gunning down Bay City man behind South End party store
BAY CITY, MI — More than a year after a Bay City man was shot dead behind a South End convenience store, the trial for his accused killer beginning. The defendant is not even in his 20s and if he’s convicted of the most serious charge against him, he faces mandatory life imprisonment.
Police ID body found by waste disposal worker in Northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a body found in Wexford County. According to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Laken Marie Clark of Missaukee County was found dead around 11:30 a.m. in Wexford County’s Haring Township on Wednesday. She was found by a waste disposal...
Former teacher gets jail for touching students
A former Forest Hills teacher who was accused of groping two students will serve jail time and probation.
29-year-old from Lansing dies in Clinton County jail
Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were doing a cell check when they found the man unresponsive, the sheriff's office said.
Update: Victim’s Name Released in Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Death Investigation
Update: 12/15/22 4:46 p.m. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old, Laken Marie Clark, of Missaukee County. The case continues to be under investigation. Original: 12/14/22 7:38 p.m. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was found around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in...
WILX-TV
Clinton County Sheriff reports death of inmate
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old from Lansing died Wednesday at Clinton County Jail. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Correctional Officers were conducting a cell check at 9:30 a.m. and found the inmate unresponsive. The officers, along with an on-site nurse, attempted life-saving measures. Clinton Area Ambulance Service and St. Johns Fire Department were contacted for assistance.
WNEM
'I had to clean up human remains:' Man who bought Latunski's home recounts experience
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Jenny Geno and Patrick Curry discuss how the Saginaw Career Complex is developing new career pathways for manufacturing. #Sponsoredby Saginaw Career Complex. TV5 News Update: Friday morning, Dec. 16th. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
abc12.com
31-year-old dies after shooting in Saginaw car wash
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died late Tuesday after a shooting in a Saginaw car wash. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a car wash in the 2200 block of East Holland Avenue. Police found Delvon C. Green of Saginaw gravely injured when they arrived.
Kevin Bacon’s family delivers painful words to Michigan cannibal killer Mark Latunski
CORUNNA, MI -- Mark Latunski, the man convicted of first-degree murder for the killing and dismembering of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday morning. Kevin Bacon’s family delivered prepared statements to Latunski via representatives in the courtroom of Shiawassee County Circuit Judge Matthew J....
WILX-TV
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
WILX-TV
Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are asking for help in locating a truck that may have been involved in a theft case that occurred on Dec. 11. The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took place Sunday on Goodemoot Road, north of Lake Odessa.
Angry Man Stabs 3 After Following Them Home From Bar, MSP Says
Michigan State Police Lakeview Post officials say a 28-year-old male from the Morley-Newaygo area stabbed three people Saturday night after an altercation at a bar. The suspect was angry after the incident at Amble Bar and went to the home in Winfield Township, Montcalm County, where the victims were. There, he stabbed three males, State Police say.
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clause
Wellington R. Burt was a Michigan millionaire, who cut his immediate family from his willPhoto byWikimedia. Estate planning is an important, if unpleasant, part of life. It is suggested that people look at their plans at least once a year and update them when there are significant changes in life; such as divorce, the death of a loved one, or the birth of a child. The suggestion also works if there has been a fight within a family and the one leaving the estate would prefer to choose a new heir.
Good Eats: Savor The Flavors At These 12 Shiawassee County Spots
Driving through Shiawassee County on I-69, M-53, M-21 or M-71 be sure to treat yourself to breakfast, lunch or dinner at amazing restaurants. Some have been serving their communities for decades -- run by generations of family -- or newcomers offering modern takes on dishes we all know and love.
Michigan Couple Abandoned Deer Farm During Divorce, More Than 40 Deer Starved To Death
Yep, lock these suckers up and throw away the key. According to MLive.com, a couple out of Bay City, Michigan have been accused of starving dozens of deer to death, after they abandoned their deer farm after divorcing. The former couple is Dale G. Reinhardt, 58, and Pamela A. Reinhardt,...
