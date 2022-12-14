ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Clinton County Sheriff reports death of inmate

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old from Lansing died Wednesday at Clinton County Jail. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Correctional Officers were conducting a cell check at 9:30 a.m. and found the inmate unresponsive. The officers, along with an on-site nurse, attempted life-saving measures. Clinton Area Ambulance Service and St. Johns Fire Department were contacted for assistance.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

31-year-old dies after shooting in Saginaw car wash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died late Tuesday after a shooting in a Saginaw car wash. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a car wash in the 2200 block of East Holland Avenue. Police found Delvon C. Green of Saginaw gravely injured when they arrived.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
OVID, MI
9&10 News

Angry Man Stabs 3 After Following Them Home From Bar, MSP Says

Michigan State Police Lakeview Post officials say a 28-year-old male from the Morley-Newaygo area stabbed three people Saturday night after an altercation at a bar. The suspect was angry after the incident at Amble Bar and went to the home in Winfield Township, Montcalm County, where the victims were. There, he stabbed three males, State Police say.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
Author Ed Anderson

Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clause

Wellington R. Burt was a Michigan millionaire, who cut his immediate family from his willPhoto byWikimedia. Estate planning is an important, if unpleasant, part of life. It is suggested that people look at their plans at least once a year and update them when there are significant changes in life; such as divorce, the death of a loved one, or the birth of a child. The suggestion also works if there has been a fight within a family and the one leaving the estate would prefer to choose a new heir.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy