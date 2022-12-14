Veho Adds Chief Financial Officer and Chief People Officer as Demand for Shipping Disruption Reaches New Heights

Read full article on original website
Zylo Welcomes Former Salesforce Exec Jason Leet as Chief Financial Officer
Amid a record-breaking year and raising $31.5M in Series C funding, executive financial leadership will drive continued growth for SaaS Management category leader. Zylo, the enterprise leader in SaaS Management, announced it has named software industry veteran Jason Leet as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Jason will oversee the finance, legal and HR functions, leading Zylo in its next phase of growth.
ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Gini MacDonald as a Managing Partner
ValueSelling Associates, Inc. announces its partnership with Gini MacDonald as a new managing partner, based in Colorado. Her 25 years of experience in data-driven sales development, management, and training will help expand the company’s sales training and coaching programs. President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas, said, “Gini...
AI-Driven SaaS Company Kuona Announces $6 Million Round to Solve Brand Pricing and Promotion Challenges
New Capital Will Propel Expansion Efforts across Latin America, Europe and the US. Kuona, the intelligent SaaS platform that uses machine learning to automatically optimize product prices, promotions, and inventories for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) and retailers, announced it has raised a $6 million seed round led by COMETA, with participation from Seaya Cathay Latam and FEMSA Ventures. The new capital will be used to expand Kuona’s presence and team in key geographies, including Latin America, Europe and the United States.
Deltek Finishes the Year Strong as a Project-Based ERP Solution Leader in the Latest G2 Report
Deltek receives over a dozen badges and accolades in G2’s Winter Report and continues to rank as an ERP Leader for the ninth consecutive quarter. Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been recognized as a Leader in G2’s Quarterly ERP Grid® Report for Project-Based ERP for the ninth consecutive quarter. G2 is a trusted buyer discovery platform that publishes reviews on software and services. The rankings are based on customer reviews gathered from their user community, online sources and social networks. Deltek Vantagepoint, Deltek Costpoint, and Deltek Ajera all took home Leader badges this quarter, dominating the project-based ERP category. Deltek solutions were also recognized for having the highest user adoption, best meeting requirements, being the easiest to set up for small businesses and having the best relationships with mid-market companies.
Integrity Tool & Mold Selects Palantir to Support its Growth
Palantir Technologies Inc, a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise and Integrity Mold & Tool (“Integrity”), a global pioneer in the tool and mold industry, announced a partnership to deploy Palantir Foundry across business functions at Integrity to help support the company’s growth and cement its leading position in the market.
ALE Solutions Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Customer Support
Guidewire and ALE Solutions (ALE), a FLEETCOR company and a leader in lodging solutions to the insurance industry, announced that ALE has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. ALE is a temporary housing provider for insured policy holders displaced from their homes. As a Solution partner, ALE’s Ready for...
Lusha Achieves SOC-2 Type II Compliance to Solidify its Position as an Industry Leader in Data Privacy Protection
Successful completion of the audit verifies that Lusha’s sales intelligence platform is compliant with the highest security standards required by enterprise customers. Lusha, the B2B data community and sales intelligence platform, announced that it has achieved Service Organization Control 2 (SOC-2) Type II compliance following a thorough examination of the company’s efforts to safeguard consumer data protection and information privacy. By completing the rigorous compliance requirements based on standards and restrictions put in place by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Lusha has demonstrated its ongoing dedication to maintaining the security, confidentiality, availability, and privacy of its systems for its users.
Genpact Ranked a Leader in Everest Group’s Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 for Second Year
Position rooted in strong ecosystem of best-of-breed procurement technology solutions delivering transformation for global clients. Genpact , a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it has earned the rank of Leader in Everest Group’s Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 for the second consecutive year. The report examines 21 PO service providers on market and industry deliverables and client interactions.
Sabio Group Aims to Empower the Global Contact Centre Workforce in New Campaign
Sabio has launched a new campaign – ‘Empowering People to Deliver Excellent CX’ – encouraging Advisor autonomy & empowerment across the contact centre industry. Customer Service Advisors need powerful technology and solutions to deliver excellent customer experiences (CX) • Many are still faced with working environments...
Pactum Appoints Scott Mars as Vice President of Sales
Software Sales Executive Will Lead Pactum’s Global Sales Organization to Drive Business Development and Partner Channel Initiatives. Pactum, the creator of AI-driven autonomous negotiation technology, announced that Scott Mars has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Mars will be responsible for growing Pactum’s sales pipeline and global customer base through strategic channel partnerships with software vendors and system integrators. Mars will also work to bolster Pactum’s sales team through recruitment efforts focused on top talent from the supply chain, strategic sourcing, and automation industries.
Wipro Signs Multi-Year Digital Transformation Partnership with Finastra in the Middle East
Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced a partnership with Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, to drive digital transformation for corporate banks in the Middle East. This multi-year engagement, aligned with the region’s vision to rapidly digitize and bolster cross-border trade, will make Wipro the exclusive implementation and go-to-market partner to deploy Finastra’s trade finance solutions in the region.
Mazda Europe Selects Wipro for Application Transformation in a Five- Year, Multi-Million Dollar Deal
Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, has announced that it has been selected by Mazda Motor Logistics Europe to deliver next generation managed services for its entire application landscape. Mazda is currently transforming itself into a more centralized organization with harmonized business processes and standardized business capabilities,...
CDK Global Chosen as Exclusive Digital Retailing and Preferred DMS Partner for Hyundai Auto Canada
CDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, has been selected by Hyundai Auto Canada as the exclusive digital retailing partner and one of its preferred technology partners for Dealer Management Systems (DMS) for its dealer network of more than 200 rooftops across Canada. With implementation that started in...
Pivotree Customers Report Record-Breaking Cyber 5 Sales in 2022
Technology implemented and supported by Pivotree enabled a frictionless experience through the year’s peak shopping period, with some retailers reporting up to 30% increases in order volume and sales. Pivotree Inc., a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced its clients, including leaders across several retail categories, experienced...
CommScope Announces Launch of New Service Provider Channel Partner Distributor Program
Program introduces new tools, resources, and incentives for CommScope channel partners. CommScope announced today the launch of its Infrastructure Distributor Program, the first component of its new Service Provider Channel Partner Program announced last month. The Distributor Program recognizes longstanding CommScope channel partners by providing distributor specific tools, educational resources,...
Vendasta Harnesses the Power of AI to Reduce the Technology Burden for Small Businesses
Integrating AI into the Vendasta platform will help SMBs work faster and more efficiently. Vendasta announced a new product feature that harnesses the power of AI. Applying artificial intelligence within the Vendasta platform will help Vendasta partners and their customers, SMBs, use technology to interact with their audiences faster and easier.
Alterian Announced Today Experienced Executive Andy Frawley as New Chairman
SaaS software leader adds experienced technology executive to Board. Alterian announced today that Andy Frawley, an experienced technology executive, has joined Alterian as the new Chairman. Frawley will provide extensive experience for Alterian within the ever-evolving customer experience and journey orchestration marketplace. Andy has over 30 years of operating experience,...
Microsoft Selects Cerby for Startup Program
Designed to enable innovators to quickly scale, become co-sell ready and transact on the Azure marketplace. Cerby, an identity security innovator that uses robotic process automation to connect applications that lack support for security standards to corporate identity providers, today announced that it has been selected to join the Microsoft for Startups program designed to help emerging B2B players expand customer acquisition initiatives with solutions that meet business needs. Microsoft for Startups program participants gain access to an exclusive community of influential enterprise customers looking to accelerate business and unlock new opportunities around emerging technologies. The program will enable Cerby to connect with Microsoft’s strategic enterprise accounts through showcases and other event opportunities.
Spiff Releases Newest Version of Commission Expense Report
Latest release adds new functionality to Spiff’s ASC606 tool, making it the most automated, robust and flexible in the market. Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, released the ASC606 Commission Expense report, which allows customers to maintain balances by ledger accounts including the ability to break down amounts and groups using unlimited levels of subgrouping down to the obligation line level details. Commission Expense reports give Finance and Accounting teams access to advanced reporting capabilities that enable them to create audit-ready reports in a few clicks, reducing human error and enhancing their accuracy and efficiency.
CarNow Launches Advanced Desking and Showroom Additions to its Real-Time Retail Platform
Latest additions to platform further enable real-time workflows, saving time, increasing customer satisfaction and reducing friction points within the car-buying experience. CarNow, the automotive industry’s leading digital retailing and messaging platform, announced the general availability of next generation desking and showroom solutions within its comprehensive Real-Time Retail platform that create a more frictionless and responsive car buying experience for customers and seamlessly connect online and in-store shopping processes.
