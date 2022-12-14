Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
ship-technology.com
ABS unveils requirements for carbon capture technology application at sea
ABS has worked with shipyards, ship owners and operators to develop these requirements for Onboard Carbon Capture. Maritime classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has unveiled a set of requirements to apply carbon capture technology at sea. ABS has worked with shipyards, ship owners and operators to develop these...
ship-technology.com
Maersk establishes green methanol partnership with SunGas
AP Moller – Maersk has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with US-based SunGas Renewables for green methanol, as part of its efforts to decarbonise the supply chains of customers. Under the deal, green methanol will be produced at several facilities that will be developed by SunGas in the...
ship-technology.com
AI-powered CCTV platform to safeguard operations
ShipIn Systems’ AI-powered CCTV platform aims to improve fleet visibility, safety, efficiency and profitability as well as enhance productivity. Shore-side monitoring of at-sea crews can be a complex task to undertake, particularly with typical personnel workloads increasing amid a decrease in crew numbers and the introduction of ever-larger vessels meaning more has to be done, with less.
ship-technology.com
Royal Caribbean partners with Finnish Government on green shipbuilding
The partnership will prepare a roadmap for manufacturing climate-neutral ships in the country. Royal Caribbean Group has reached a strategic agreement with the Finnish Government for innovative and sustainable shipbuilding in Finland. The Finnish government was represented by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment (MEAE) and shipbuilding company Meyer...
