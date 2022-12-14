ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABS unveils requirements for carbon capture technology application at sea

ABS has worked with shipyards, ship owners and operators to develop these requirements for Onboard Carbon Capture. Maritime classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has unveiled a set of requirements to apply carbon capture technology at sea. ABS has worked with shipyards, ship owners and operators to develop these...
Maersk establishes green methanol partnership with SunGas

AP Moller – Maersk has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with US-based SunGas Renewables for green methanol, as part of its efforts to decarbonise the supply chains of customers. Under the deal, green methanol will be produced at several facilities that will be developed by SunGas in the...
AI-powered CCTV platform to safeguard operations

ShipIn Systems’ AI-powered CCTV platform aims to improve fleet visibility, safety, efficiency and profitability as well as enhance productivity. Shore-side monitoring of at-sea crews can be a complex task to undertake, particularly with typical personnel workloads increasing amid a decrease in crew numbers and the introduction of ever-larger vessels meaning more has to be done, with less.
Royal Caribbean partners with Finnish Government on green shipbuilding

The partnership will prepare a roadmap for manufacturing climate-neutral ships in the country. Royal Caribbean Group has reached a strategic agreement with the Finnish Government for innovative and sustainable shipbuilding in Finland. The Finnish government was represented by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment (MEAE) and shipbuilding company Meyer...

