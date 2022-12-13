ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What Does “The Rizz” Mean On TikTok? The Viral Slang Term, Explained

It’s hard out here for people in the dating scene. You’ve spent what feels like hours strategizing what video prompt to use on your Hinge profile. Maybe you’re still working on your go-to Bumble opener. Then, when you actually get to the first date portion of the process, you might automatically feel like it’s not a good fit. Or, in some cases, you might feel an immediate connection, that “there’s just something about them” kind of feeling. That, my friends, is what TikTok is now referring to as “the rizz” and here’s everything you should know about the viral slang term.
Who is Ms. Rachel and why are your kids obsessed with her?

If your child has become a fan of Ms. Rachel, they are not alone. If you find yourself humming along to songs about opposites from "Songs For Littles," you are also not alone. Ms. Rachel is a celebrity to the 4-and-under crowd and heralded a hero by parents. The educator and songwriter has become an internet sensation and there's no slowing down this musically inclined preschool teacher turned social media star.
