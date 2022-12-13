It’s hard out here for people in the dating scene. You’ve spent what feels like hours strategizing what video prompt to use on your Hinge profile. Maybe you’re still working on your go-to Bumble opener. Then, when you actually get to the first date portion of the process, you might automatically feel like it’s not a good fit. Or, in some cases, you might feel an immediate connection, that “there’s just something about them” kind of feeling. That, my friends, is what TikTok is now referring to as “the rizz” and here’s everything you should know about the viral slang term.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO