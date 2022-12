OAKLAND — Sheila Wharton, 78, of Oakland went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, with her daughters by her side at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Born Sept. 22, 1944, in Dumas Texas, she was a daughter of the late Wayne and S. Azile (Rosco) Henry.

