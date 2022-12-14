ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox trade Hoy Park to Braves

Hoy Park, who the Red Sox designated for assignment earlier this week, has been dealt to the Braves for cash considerations or a player to be named later. Park’s tenure with the Red Sox lasted less than a month and included no time when the season was actually being played. Boston dealt minor leaguer Inmer Lobo to the Pirates for Park on Nov. 23. The 26-year-old utility man from South Korea played 23 games for the Pirates in 2022. He hit .216 (11-for-51) with two home runs.
Red Sox moves: Masataka Yoshida deal official; Jeter Downs DFA to make room

BOSTON -- Last week, the Red Sox reportedly agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract with Japanese free agent outfielder Masataka Yoshida. On Thursday, it became official. Boston announced the addition of Yoshida and designated infielder Jeter Downs for assignment to clear room for him on the 40-man roster Thursday afternoon. Yoshida will be introduced by the team at a 4 p.m. ET press conference at Fenway Park. The Red Sox will stream it on their website and social media channels, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Yoshida, chief officer Chaim Bloom, team president Sam Kennedy and Yoshida’s agent, Scott Boras, will be on hand for the presser.
Red Sox cut Jeter Downs, who was top prospect in Mookie Betts trade in 2020

BOSTON -- Less than three years after trading Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, the Red Sox are moving on from one of the key players they received back in the deal. Boston designated infielder Jeter Downs for assignment on Thursday to make room on the 40-man roster for new outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Yoshida’s five-year, $90 million contract with the club is now official and he will be introduced at a 4 p.m. press conference at Fenway Park.
Red Sox’s Chaim Bloom on Jeter Downs decision: ‘This was a tough one’

BOSTON -- On the day the Red Sox introduced new outfielder Masataka Yoshida at Fenway Park, the countermove they made to add Yoshida to their roster seemed to make even more ripples. To make room for Yoshida, Boston designated infielder Jeter Downs for assignment, cutting bait with a player who was one of the key pieces of the return in the Mookie Betts trade less than three years ago.
