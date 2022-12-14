Read full article on original website
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having DeversOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon says playing with Robert Williams will be ‘awesome’
BOSTON — Malcolm Brogdon has yet to play a single minute with Robert Williams III, but that’s expected to change Friday when the Celtics take on the Magic. Williams is set to make his anticipated season debut, which should unlock a new level of play for the league-best Celtics.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Red Sox trade Hoy Park to Braves
Hoy Park, who the Red Sox designated for assignment earlier this week, has been dealt to the Braves for cash considerations or a player to be named later. Park’s tenure with the Red Sox lasted less than a month and included no time when the season was actually being played. Boston dealt minor leaguer Inmer Lobo to the Pirates for Park on Nov. 23. The 26-year-old utility man from South Korea played 23 games for the Pirates in 2022. He hit .216 (11-for-51) with two home runs.
Red Sox moves: Masataka Yoshida deal official; Jeter Downs DFA to make room
BOSTON -- Last week, the Red Sox reportedly agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract with Japanese free agent outfielder Masataka Yoshida. On Thursday, it became official. Boston announced the addition of Yoshida and designated infielder Jeter Downs for assignment to clear room for him on the 40-man roster Thursday afternoon. Yoshida will be introduced by the team at a 4 p.m. ET press conference at Fenway Park. The Red Sox will stream it on their website and social media channels, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Yoshida, chief officer Chaim Bloom, team president Sam Kennedy and Yoshida’s agent, Scott Boras, will be on hand for the presser.
Scott Boras says Red Sox had competition for Masataka Yoshida at $90 million
BOSTON — Scott Boras was aware of the reports that media members and unnamed executives said the Red Sox overpaid for Masataka Yoshida when they gave him a 5-year, $90 million contract. He said Boston wasn’t the only team willing to negotiate at that level. “I assure you...
MLB rumors: Former Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez signing with Dodgers (report)
J.D. Martinez is signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The former Red Sox designated hitter and outfielder has agreed to a deal believed to be worth $10 million, according to Heyman. Not counting the abbreviated 2020 season, Martinez had his worst...
Red Sox cut Jeter Downs, who was top prospect in Mookie Betts trade in 2020
BOSTON -- Less than three years after trading Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, the Red Sox are moving on from one of the key players they received back in the deal. Boston designated infielder Jeter Downs for assignment on Thursday to make room on the 40-man roster for new outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Yoshida’s five-year, $90 million contract with the club is now official and he will be introduced at a 4 p.m. press conference at Fenway Park.
Red Sox’s Chaim Bloom on Jeter Downs decision: ‘This was a tough one’
BOSTON -- On the day the Red Sox introduced new outfielder Masataka Yoshida at Fenway Park, the countermove they made to add Yoshida to their roster seemed to make even more ripples. To make room for Yoshida, Boston designated infielder Jeter Downs for assignment, cutting bait with a player who was one of the key pieces of the return in the Mookie Betts trade less than three years ago.
