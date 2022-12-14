BOSTON -- Last week, the Red Sox reportedly agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract with Japanese free agent outfielder Masataka Yoshida. On Thursday, it became official. Boston announced the addition of Yoshida and designated infielder Jeter Downs for assignment to clear room for him on the 40-man roster Thursday afternoon. Yoshida will be introduced by the team at a 4 p.m. ET press conference at Fenway Park. The Red Sox will stream it on their website and social media channels, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Yoshida, chief officer Chaim Bloom, team president Sam Kennedy and Yoshida’s agent, Scott Boras, will be on hand for the presser.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO