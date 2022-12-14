Read full article on original website
“Pro-crypto” France to push for tighter regulations, details inside
As per a recent Financial Times report, France may reconsider its easy licensing regime for digital asset providers, following recent market failures such as FTX’s demise. The development would call into question France’s efforts to position itself as one of Europe’s most pro-crypto nations. Hervé Maurey, a...
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB traders needn’t worry because…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX undoubtedly had a significant impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With a market capitalization of a little below $5 billion, SHIB is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today. And the second most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE), with a price of $0.000008928.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should DOGE traders go long?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The crypto market cap rose about 2.92% to $872.78 billion and its trading volume was up by 59.87% to $53.27 billion. With the crypto market remaining volatile, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) recently fell from the $0.11 resistance level. As a result, the coin’s value has dropped by 18% in the last four days. It is currently trading at $0.09114.
Solana: Can this metric help SOL in its continued fight against market uncertainty
Solana’s ecosystem showed positive growth with local market fee adoption. Developer activity continued to rise on Solana while TVL declined. According to a tweet by Messari on 17 December, despite the general FUD plaguing the crypto market, Solana’s [SOL] ecosystem showed signs of growth. Solana’s [SOL] Price Prediction...
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: VET holders will be profitable if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a blockchain platform that enables companies to create decentralized applications (dApps) and carry out transactions with higher levels of security and transparency.
Chiliz shrinks >16% but ETH whales have different plans for CHZ
Chiliz put up a deplorable performance despite anticipation for a rally in the wake of a global sports event. In the forthcoming days, CHZ might not halt its downtrend. Chiliz [CHZ], the Ethereum [ETH] token that powers Socio.com found favor with the latter’s whales, jumping into the top ten tokens purchased.
NEAR Protocol, its metrics, and all that you can expect from it in 2023
NEAR maintained healthy levels of social dominance in the last 12 months. Its volume has tanked significantly in the last year. NEAR protocol may not be the most popular crypto project but it is certainly up there in the list of promising crypto networks. A look at its past achievements and developments is perhaps the best progress assessment strategy.
What Ethereum [ETH] holders should expect in 2023 and beyond?
Ethereum would be introducing Proto Danksharding in the coming months. The amount of revenue generated by ETH validators decreased by 26% in the past month. The broader market has undoubtedly been reeling under the selling pressure. But, according to the roadmap presented by the Ethereum Foundation, the near future looks very interesting for the ETH holders. Well, thanks to multiple updates and developments that will be executed on the network in the coming year.
SEC gives a thumbs up to nine WisdomTree blockchain-enabled funds
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given a nod to nine new blockchain-enabled funds offered by the New York-based asset manager WisdomTree. These nine digital funds, according to the firm, provide exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equities, commodities, and floating-rate treasuries. The funds will be available through a mobile application in the first quarter of next year. It was nearly three months ago that the SEC approved the firm’s first digital fund, the WisdomTree Short-Term Treasury Digital Fund (WTSYX).
United States: Incoming lawmakers move to delay key legislation to tax crypto
U.S. Representative Patrick McHenry wrote a letter to the U.S. Treasury to delay crypto taxes. Many lawmakers this year have raised similar concerns. The United States midterm elections held in November saw the replacement of members on several House committees. One such committee was the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services.
Did Donald make Polygon [MATIC] triumph over other cryptocurrencies?
Polygon outperformed other major protocols in terms of daily active users. It witnessed a spike in NFT activity as well, which could be attributed to the launch of an NFT collection by Donald Trump. New data by Token Terminal revealed that the number of daily active users on Polygon’s [MATIC]...
Here is what Bitcoin [BTC] holders can expect after the FOMC reports
Bitcoin’s price reacted negatively as the FOMC report indicated a rise in interest rates. Bitcoin tested the $18,000 region before falling back, but there are indications of a potential increase. Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market could not have asked for a better outcome from the Federal Open Market...
Bitcoin: Why good things may not come to all who wait especially as BTC hits…
Still, the Bitcoin state reflected an undervalued position. Over the last decade, Bitcoin [BTC] stayed put as one of the most profitable assets to hold despite a series of price plunges. Albeit, it may not be the case anymore for active traders of the king coin who have held for the last five years especially as average profits hit the neutral zone on 9 June.
Curve Finance has been one of the benefactors of FTX collapse, here’s how
Curve has alluded to plans to integrate with zkSync 2.0 mainnet. The integration could help Curve and CRV scale as CRV price has been in a decline. As more users turned to Defi and DEXs as a result of the FTX collapse, Curve Finance and its native CRV token became one of the winners.
Monero sees a sharp reversal in bullish momentum, will $135 be defended?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Momentum on the daily timeframe flipped in favor of the sellers. If XMR can defend $135, lower timeframe traders could look for buying opportunities. It was a red week...
Forbes will use The Sandbox to roll out its metaverse hub, will SAND profit from it?
Forbes will use The Sandbox to roll out its metaverse hub. The partnership represents a chance to show the world that the metaverse is here to stay. The Sandbox is looking to spice things up in the metaverse and one of the strategies it aims to use to achieve its goal is through strategic partnerships. The blockchain network just announced a rather unusual partnership with Forbes.
Ethereum OFAC-compliant blocks drop as validators move to affect this update
Ethereum OFAC-compliant blocks have dropped, according to recent data. Ethereum validators are also planning to employ an update that would see OFAC compliance reduced by 35%. After this year’s merge, Ethereum [ETH] changed from a Proof-of-Work (POW) to a Proof-of-Stake (POS) network. Because of the consolidation, validators are now responsible for protecting transactions and the integrity of the network.
TRON’s weekly round-up with its metrics to make sense of market condition
TRON launched a new stablecoin and collaborated with SushiSwap to launch an AMM. Its TVL witnessed a spike while the number of TRX transactions declined. Despite turbulent market conditions, TRON [TRX] made great strides in terms of development. Notably, on 15 December, the network launched a new Yuan stablecoin with the help of TrueUSD.
HBIT launches HBC20 Smart Chain, a POA Blockchain that enables smart contracts
HBIT is a blockchain that is a 100% proof-of-stake cryptocurrency built in open-source Java. HBIT already has a unique proof-of-stake algorithm that is resistant to so-called nothing-at-stake attacks and does not rely on any implementation of the coin age notion used by other proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies. The genesis block distributed a total of 50 billion usable coins. Along with the more regularly used SHA256 hashing algorithms, Curve25519 cryptography is employed to create a balance of security and required processing power.
