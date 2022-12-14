Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenRoanoke, VA
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?Fatim HemrajSalem, VA
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSET
Man found shot on Chapman Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot on Friday evening in the Star City. RPD said they responded to the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW at around 7:05 p.m. after receiving a call about a person who had been shot. Responding officers...
wfxrtv.com
Icy roads cause vehicle crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Icy road conditions caused a two-vehicle crash along Route 460 west in Campbell County early Friday morning, according to officials. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to the call shortly after 5 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one vehicle in the ditch with heavy damage and another with minor damage on the median.
WDBJ7.com
Police remind residents to lock cars as vehicle thefts rise
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are seeing a rise in stolen cars across the Roanoke Valley since before the pandemic. Recent data from the Salem Police Department show 21 cars have been stolen this year. It’s an increase from a total of 15 cars stolen in 2020. Safety officials...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 cleared: Roanoke Co.
— UPDATE 12/16 at 1:47 p.m. — The tractor-trailer crash previously reported at mile marker 136 in Roanoke County has been cleared, according to VDOT. However, VDOT says a second multi-vehicle crash has occurred on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 137 near the construction zone in Roanoke County.
wakg.com
Car Crashes into Jackie’s on Main Street
An accident on Main Street in Danville on Wednesday afternoon caused the road to close for a short time. The accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle was trying to parallel park and lost control causing the car to slam into the storefront of Jackie’s, according to River City TV.
wfxrtv.com
Family displaced after Bedford Co. house fire
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — A home was destroyed by fire on Tuesday leaving a Bedford Co. family displaced for the holidays, According to Huddleston Volunteer Firefighters. The Bedford Fire Department says they were dispatched to a fire on the 1100 block of Artwood Drive at 12:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. They received details of a man and his family being awoken by smoke detectors and noticed fire coming from their attic.
wfirnews.com
Bedford burglars make off with $50,000 worth of cigarette cartons
On 12-13-2022 the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at the Express Tobacco located at 18013 Forest Road. Two masked and gloved males were seen entering the building after smashing the front door. Once inside the two males quickly made away with a large number of cigarette cartons in excess of $50,000. The suspects appear to be operating a white Kia sedan. The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information to contact Investigator Ellis at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
wfxrtv.com
Man found suffering from gunshot wound in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they located a man with a gunshot wound on Friday night. Police say at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 16 they were notified of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW. Upon arriving at the scene officers found the man with what they say was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
WDBJ7.com
Missing girl out of Pittsylvania Co. found by Danville Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office has announced Jamila Gadson was located by Danville Police and taken back to her parents. Gadson, 17, went missing on Tuesday.
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 602 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on Route 602 in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Rock Ridge Road. As of 7:43 p.m., all north lanes and all south lanes were alternating closures.
WSLS
Crash causing delays on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 133. As of 7:36 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.
WSLS
Crash on ALT VA-220 in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers on ALT VA-220 in Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Hillview Drive. As of 7:11 p.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are...
pcpatriot.com
Sheriff’s office investigating single vehicle crash on Lee Highway
On Monday, Dec. 12, around 9:50 pm the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services responded to a single vehicle crash in the 4200 block of Lee Highway. Through initial investigation it was determined that a silver van driven by Michael Phillip Meyer, 41 years of...
WSET
Campbell Co. deputies recover stolen vehicle near Lynchburg General amid uptick in thefts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday morning, a stolen vehicle from Campbell County ended up in a strange parking spot near Lynchburg General Hospital. At Seven Hills Urology Center, a car that law enforcement said was stolen ended up parked on what appears to be some rocks in a landscaping bed.
WHSV
‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
WITN
Roanoke Rapids police investigate shooting, make drug arrest
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city have arrested a man on drug charges while investigating a shooting. Roanoke Rapids police said around 3 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to Rebecca St. to a shots fired call. People were seen speeding off in a white car. Officers...
WSLS
Why isn’t VDOT pretreating roads in the Roanoke Valley?
SALEM, Va. – Despite winter weather alerts being issued for parts of our region on Wednesday into Thursday, there won’t be any VDOT trucks out on the roads ahead of this week’s storm. Jason Bond, VDOT Spokesperson for the Salem District, explained that since this storm is...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-220S in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on US-220 through Franklin County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Fork Mountain Road. As of 8:18 p.m., all southbound lanes were...
Driver flees the scene on foot during a pursuit in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a driver from a vehicle pursuit on Sunday, Dec. 11. Deputies say they received a call about a parked vehicle at the Fas Mart at 1015 Fairystone Park Highway in Stanleytown around 9:37 p.m. They say they […]
chathamstartribune.com
Dog returns home after 15 days on the run
It took a community and more to bring a shy dog back to its worried owner after 15 days on the run. Chase is a poodle who lives with his owner, Eleanor Pearson, on Hollyberry Drive in Gretna. While she's at work, Pearson has her neighbor let her dogs out...
