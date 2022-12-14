Read full article on original website
Hundreds of Petersburg children receive Christmas gifts at toy drive
Christmas came early for hundreds of Petersburg kids on Friday when they received new toys and bikes as part of a community toy drive.
A Virginia couple bought out a toy store. They’re giving it all away.
Stephen and Amber Frazier have operated the YouTube channel, "Treasure Hunting with Jebus" since 2017.
Hundreds of Petersburg seniors dress in best gowns and tuxedos for holiday gala
"So many seniors live in isolation, so this is an opportunity that we provide actually each month, to meet with them and share information about keeping them safe in their homes."
‘Never say not my child:’ Moms bring awareness to fentanyl crisis with Christmas tree in Vance County
Data from the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner's Office show a 300 percent increase in deaths involving the drug between 2016 and 2020.
Chesterfield woman to donate Christmas gifts to almost 100 children in honor of slain North Carolina boy
When you step into Teresa Welch's home, it looks like Santa's workshop. It is filled clothes, diapers, boxes, bikes, basketballs, headphones and an array of toys. Gifts fill almost every room, and they will be going to children in need this holiday season.
southhillenterprise.com
THE GIFT THAT KEEPS GIVING
As we enter the holiday season, the members of the Lawrenceville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, continue to stay committed to their mission. By giving back to their communities, the chapter was honored to donate over $1,700 worth of Wal-Mart and Food Lion gift cards to Brunswick, Greensville-Emporia, and Mecklenburg County Social Service Departments. The gift cards will be issued by social service agents to deserving families for the holidays. HAPPY HOLIDAYS to ALL!
The secret these brothers use to keep their father's business up and running
Joe Heretick started the business in 1945 after returning from his time in the South Pacific as a member of the Navy in World War II.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County High School to abandon physical ticket sales in 2023
The raucous, hometown experience at Greensville County Eagles home games won’t change after New Year’s Day 2023, but the methods of getting into them will change drastically. Effective Jan. 1, Greensville County High School is making electronic ticketing the only way to enter home games. All ticket sales...
cbs17
4 sought after theft at Rocky Mount Ulta Beauty store, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said they are looking for suspects who stole items from a store recently. In a news release earlier this week, police said they were hoping to identify “subjects” in several photos. Rocky Mount police released the photos on Tuesday...
Autopsy shows woman killed in Rocky Mount parking lot was 12 weeks pregnant
One of two people killed in a double shooting in Rocky Mount in early December was soon to become a mother of five, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday.
Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and casino operator Cordish Companies have unveiled a $1.4 billion proposal for a casino in the city, which has not yet gotten permission to build one.
North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off
HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. […]
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
I-95 tractor trailer wreck wreaks havoc for commuters
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - On today’s date (December 16, 2022) at approximately 12;22 AM the Virginia State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash southbound 95 north of the 8 mile marker. All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked until 4;30 AM. Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2000...
Roanoke Rapids police find person's remains inside car at bottom of Roanoke River
WELDON, N.C. — Roanoke Rapids police confirmed Wednesday they found a car with a body inside at the bottom of the Roanoke River. Authorities are working to identify the person's remains found in the water by U.S. Highway 158 in Weldon. "We're unable to determine who it is, whether...
Chesterfield man charged in connection to deadly Ruffin Road shooting
A Chesterfield man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Deandre Broidy, police said Friday.
WITN
Scotland Neck investigation leads to rape arrest
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with rape after an investigation by Scotland Neck Police. According to the department’s Facebook page, officers were informed about a possible rape of a juvenile at the ballpark in Scotland Neck on Dec. 12. After an investigation, officers arrested 19-year-old Divine Shabazz Allah Whitaker on Thursday.
40K pounds of meatballs spilled in I-95 crash
A tractor-trailer driver was charged after an overnight crash Friday that spilled 40,000 pounds of meatballs across Interstate 95 in Greensville County.
WITN
Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings. The $35,000,000 Blowout game...
Chesterfield rejects massive suburban development in rural area
The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors has rejected a proposal for 100 single-family homes in an agricultural district, sending the project back to the county Planning Commission once again.
Granville County teacher charged with 12 counts of indecent liberties with a student
A former Granville County teacher is facing several felony charges for inappropriate activities involving a student, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Mitteer, 37 of Butner, is charged with 12 counts of indecent liberties with a student. Mitteer received a $100,000 bond on Monday. The Granville County...
