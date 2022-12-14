As we enter the holiday season, the members of the Lawrenceville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, continue to stay committed to their mission. By giving back to their communities, the chapter was honored to donate over $1,700 worth of Wal-Mart and Food Lion gift cards to Brunswick, Greensville-Emporia, and Mecklenburg County Social Service Departments. The gift cards will be issued by social service agents to deserving families for the holidays. HAPPY HOLIDAYS to ALL!

LAWRENCEVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO