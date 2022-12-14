ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE GIFT THAT KEEPS GIVING

As we enter the holiday season, the members of the Lawrenceville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, continue to stay committed to their mission. By giving back to their communities, the chapter was honored to donate over $1,700 worth of Wal-Mart and Food Lion gift cards to Brunswick, Greensville-Emporia, and Mecklenburg County Social Service Departments. The gift cards will be issued by social service agents to deserving families for the holidays. HAPPY HOLIDAYS to ALL!
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
Greensville County High School to abandon physical ticket sales in 2023

The raucous, hometown experience at Greensville County Eagles home games won’t change after New Year’s Day 2023, but the methods of getting into them will change drastically. Effective Jan. 1, Greensville County High School is making electronic ticketing the only way to enter home games. All ticket sales...
North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. […]
I-95 tractor trailer wreck wreaks havoc for commuters

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - On today’s date (December 16, 2022) at approximately 12;22 AM the Virginia State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash southbound 95 north of the 8 mile marker. All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked until 4;30 AM. Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2000...
Scotland Neck investigation leads to rape arrest

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with rape after an investigation by Scotland Neck Police. According to the department’s Facebook page, officers were informed about a possible rape of a juvenile at the ballpark in Scotland Neck on Dec. 12. After an investigation, officers arrested 19-year-old Divine Shabazz Allah Whitaker on Thursday.
