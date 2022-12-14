Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
XPPen Deco Pro review
The XPPen Deco Pro is a fantastic starter tablet or a worthy low-budget upgrade for those who have been making do with older models. Still, the award-winning design and impressive specs might feel limiting and cheap for anyone accustomed to more professional-grade drawing tablets.
TechRadar
Ashampoo Music Studio 9 review
- Rigid workflows can stymie creative process. Some formats noticeably unsupported including AIFF. Ashampoo Music Studio 9 is a module-based desktop audio editor and recorder with several delivery features like Cover Art and Mix Tapes as well as fast CD ripping and burning. It’s a practical workstation with original organizational tools to help you streamline workflows. It is only compatible with Windows, supports version 10 and has newly updated support for 11. It does not support ARM CPUs.
TechRadar
How to install live chat software with Sales Syntax
Sales Syntax (opens in new tab) is an open-source customer relationship management (CRM) program that focuses on providing a high-quality live chat experience. Its user interface is outdated, but there are several useful tools on offer. The program is free to use, but being a self-hosted program, you will need...
TechRadar
Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 review
Devolo’s app still needs a little work, but the Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 is an affordable range extender that can get fast Wi-Fi to the rooms where you need it. A Wi-Fi range extender is a good option if you need to improve the Wi-Fi in just one or two rooms within your home - although Devolo prefers to call them ‘repeaters’ rather than ‘range extenders’. We‘ve always been a fan of Devolo’s Magic products, as they provide both Wi-Fi and PowerLine connectivity that can reach even into the annoying deadspot in the office at the back of our building.
TechRadar
Roll out your own Wikipedia clone with MediaWiki
MediaWiki (opens in new tab) is a collaborative documentation platform used by thousands of companies and organizations. Most notably, the software powers Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia. MediaWiki is suitable for large wikis with hundreds of editors. It has a simple editing interface and it’s easy to install. It’s also...
TechRadar
Make your own poll platform with LimeSurvey
LimeSurvey (opens in new tab) is a fantastic open-source tool for creating polls, surveys, and online quizzes. It can be used as a simple or sophisticated solution to reach your audience. Surveys can be set to invitation-only and there are over 28 different types of questions such as multiple choice, free text, and select an image.
TechRadar
Weird Windows 11 bug that messed up Task Manager gets a fix
Some Windows 11 users recently encountered a bug with a preview update whereby the Task Manager could end up being displayed in different colors, possibly rendering it unreadable – but the good news is Microsoft’s most recent patch has fixed the problem. This issue was introduced in the...
TechRadar
How to learn search engine optimization with SEO Panel
There are loads of cloud-based and downloadable SEO tools out there, but most of the ones that are worth using require a premium license. These can become very expensive, very quickly. However, we’ve found an excellent exception to the rule. SEO Panel is a free open-source program that’s up there...
TechRadar
Apple patent points to MacBook keys that change dynamically
For its next trick, Apple might be working on keyboards for its MacBooks that change the appearance and functionality of their keys dynamically, depending on context – so the A key could instantly transform into a 9 key, for example. This comes from a patent spotted by Patently Apple...
TechRadar
How to start with project management using The Bug Genie
The Bug Genie (opens in new tab) is an open-source project management tool first released in 2003. Mostly aimed at software developers working in a team, The Bug Genie supports issue tracking, source code management, and custom workflows with visualization. It can be used with common version control systems like SVN and Git.
TechRadar
How to watch 1923 online, the latest spin-off from the Yellowstone oeuvre
Featuring the sort of all-star cast you'd expect from a Hollywood blockbuster, 1923 is the latest prequel to the smash hit TV Western series, Yellowstone. This new instalment of the Taylor Sheridan's franchise returns to Montana and places a new set of Dutton family ancestors battling though the hardships brought on by the Western Expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. Find out how to watch 1923 online below and don't forget to use your 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
How to install a free ERP software called Dolibarr
Dolibarr is a powerful open-source ERP and CRM program that’s useful for businesses of all shapes and sizes. It comes with a suite of features, including everything from basic HR tools to marketing and productivity integrations. It’s also a super user-friendly option once you’ve got it going.
TechRadar
AWS CISO: Why our new Security Lake is a game-changer for the industry
The recent AWS re:Invent 2022 event in Las Vegas saw the cloud giant unveil a host of new releases across its technology portfolio, but this year, one of the biggest launches was about keeping data safe. Amazon Security Lake is a new security-focused data lake service aimed at helping users...
TechRadar
How to host your own learning management software with Moodle LMS
Moodle (opens in new tab) LMS provides you with a platform to create personalized learning environments. You will get a strong set of learner-centric tools that empower teaching and learning. As open-source software, Moodle can be used for free on both commercial and non-commercial projects. Even better, we’ve partnered with...
TechRadar
Windows 11 gaming bug fix is now rolling out to everyone
Windows 11 was hit by an unfortunate bug in November which caused stuttering frame rates in some games with the 22H2 update, as you may be aware, but the issue has now been fully resolved by Microsoft (after the cure was implemented in testing last month). Clearly everything went well...
TechRadar
God of War TV show gets the green light from Amazon
The action-adventure video game series God of War is getting a Prime Video TV adaptation from the makers of The Expanse and Uncharted. According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the live-action series will be based on events seen in the critically-acclaimed God of War (2018). Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time, Uncharted) acts as showrunner and will be joined by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (The Expanse) in writing and producing the show alongside PlayStation Studios for Prime Video.
TechRadar
macOS Ventura problems: how to fix the most common issues on your Mac
Apple’s macOS Ventura is the latest and greatest operating system to land on the Mac, and it comes with a host of fantastic features for a range of use cases. But that doesn’t mean it always runs smoothly. In fact, it can have its fair share of frustrating problems and glitchy mishaps.
TechRadar
How to launch your own website with WebsiteBaker
WebsiteBaker is a modern, open-source content management system (CMS) that’s designed with power and usability in mind. There are loads of developer tools on offer, but you don’t need any special tech skills to use its basic features—which makes it a versatile option for business users who want to create their own website.
TechRadar
This 45 year-old Unix tool is finally getting an upgrade
AWK, a software platform first introduced in 1977, has finally received a long-awaited update almost half a century after its inception. What makes the launch more impressive is that it is the work of 80-year-old Canadian computer scientist Brian Kernighan, part of the team behind the software's acronym itself (AWK - Alfred Aho, Peter Weinberger, and Brian Kernighan).
TechRadar
You'll soon be able to show off your coding skills in Google Docs
Google has announced a new feature to make it easier for developers to collaborate and share code in its word processor software. Initially announced in the company’s roadmap (opens in new tab), the company explained that users can now paste code into a Google Docs document and then manually apply styles by highlighting syntax, indentations, new lines, and spaces.
Comments / 0