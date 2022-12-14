Read full article on original website
A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18Adrian HolmanNew Buffalo, MI
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
nwi.life
Six Lake County Students Join the 26th Cohort of Lilly Endowment Community Scholars
Legacy Foundation announced six Lake County, Indiana students to receive the scholarship from the prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP). Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. The 2022-23 recipients are:. Arely Aguilar-Prieto, East Chicago Central High School. Wisdom Chandler, Merrillville...
laportecounty.life
Larson-Danielson partners with the University of Notre Dame to create unique dormitory
Some things stand the test of time. Larson-Danielson Construction builds those things. Specializing in quality construction that remains for generations, Larson-Danielson has partnered with another long-lasting institution to build a dormitory like no other. Winning a competitive bid in October 2022, Larson-Danielson began construction of a four-story dormitory on the...
laportecounty.life
CENTIER BANK DONATES ‘PATHWAY TO PURPOSE’ ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP TO PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Centier Bank donated a $26,000 scholarship to Purdue University Northwest on Giving Tuesday called the Pathway to Purpose Endowed Scholarship. The scholarship contributes toward annual undergraduate scholarship for students enrolled in the College of Business that are majoring in accounting or finance and demonstrate a financial need.
WISH-TV
Purdue University chancellor apologizes for racist remarks during commencement
HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The chancellor of Purdue University Northwest apologized Wednesday for racist remarks he made during a winter commencement ceremony on Saturday. Thomas Keon did an Asian language impression on stage Saturday. In his apology he says it was an “unplanned off-the-cuff response” to the speaker before him, and that his words have caused “confusion, pain, and anger.”
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana names Gary native as new president
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, a special interest fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF), announced recently that Tamara Winfrey-Harris has been named the 26-year-old organization’s next president. “The Advisory Board is delighted to appoint Tamara as the President,” said Tavonna Harris Askew, Board Chair. “She brings passion...
warricknews.com
Volunteers needed for Spirit of Christmas event
GARY — State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, is seeking volunteers to pass out presents and serve refreshments at his annual Spirit of Christmas event. The Spirit of Christmas will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Calumet Township Multipurpose Center, 1900 W. 41st Ave., Gary.
nwi.life
St. Mary’s Students Spread God’s Love with Annual Christmas Food Drive
Half of St. Mary’s food collected went to Catholic Charities in East Chicago. L to R: Catholic Charities staff leader, Mrs. Torres, Principal Tom Ruiz, Mrs. Megan Henry, Mrs. Theresa McLoughlin, Lorelai Bronson, Lucas Raloff, Sommer Branigin, Mrs. Michelle Sarabia, Kailana Urbanek, Jaci Dumas. Thanks to Polar Express Day...
Two Michiana companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list
The Indiana Chamber's first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program recognized 14 companies, including two in the Michiana area. The post Two Michiana companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list appeared first on Michiana Business News.
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte Howmet Workers Give a Boost to Moon Mission
(La Porte, IN) - Spaceship pieces from La Porte were part of NASSA’s most recent space mission. Artemis I returned successfully from the moon on Sunday. Parts of it were manufactured at La Porte’s Howmet Aerospace. The main engines on the spacecraft contained castings from the La Porte facility.
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
For Sale: The Real Gem of this Retro Indiana Home Is The Basement
I'm a sucker for a good Mid-century Modern home listing and even though the Zillow listing states this property wasn't built until 1979, it's obvious the original owners of this retro-looking home were influenced by the popular American design movement. Nestled between the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and the hustle...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
New leadership named for Valparaiso, Merrillville police departments
Some Region police agencies will get new leadership in January. Andrew McIntyre will take over as Valparaiso police chief, when Jeff Balon assumes the office of Porter County sheriff. Mayor Matt Murphy announced the appointment in a statement Wednesday. McIntyre has been with the Valparaiso Police Department since 2009 and currently serves as its captain of investigations.
WNDU
South Bend councilmember calls for reparations in new resolution
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Councilmember Henry Davis Jr. is filing a resolution for reparations. The resolution began development back in early April, according to a press release from Davis’s office, and part of the plan includes a formal apology. And while a resolution is not legally...
hometownnewsnow.com
Help Sought with Person of Interest
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a female for an ongoing investigation. More specifics about the case and why she might be involved were not given but anyone recognizing this person is asked to contact the department. The department can be...
hometownnewsnow.com
Deputies Equipped for Cardiac Arrests
(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is now even better equipped to handle health emergencies. Every Sheriff’s vehicle now has an AED on board to be used for arrests of a different sort: sudden cardiac arrest. 40 new AEDs were recently provided by Bolt...
abc57.com
Crews respond to barn fire in Niles
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Crews battled a barn fire on the 1200 block of Airport Road. Firefighters were called to the scene just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday. The Niles Fire Department and Howard Township Fire both responded to the scene. ABC57 is told that nobody was injured in the fire.
hometownnewsnow.com
Demolition Near for Burned Out Structure
(La Porte, IN) - A house heavily damaged by fire in La Porte will be torn down in the near future. A demolition bid of more than $20,000 was recently approved by the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety. Code Enforcement Director Jeff Batchelor said the work can...
95.3 MNC
High inflation pushing cost of college education even higher
Covering the cost of a college education just got more expensive as already stressed students cope with the highest inflation rate in more than 40 years. A new report finds that while direct expenses such as tuition and fees are on the rise, so are indirect costs such as housing, gas and groceries.
