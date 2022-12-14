ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laughlin, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thestandardnewspaper.online

Bullhead City boat parade and after-party slated￼

BULLHEAD CITY – The attendees of the Jingle Mingle on Dec 6 at the Aquarius got excited when Laughlin Chamber CEO Jackie Mazzeo reminded them that the first Christmas on the Colorado Boat Parade in decades will be held Sat., Dec. 17, 6 to 7:30 p.m., on the Colorado River starting at Bullhead City Community Park, 1251 Hwy. 95, floating north to the Laughlin Bridge and returning to Community Park for an after-party.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
riverscenemagazine.com

Locals Share A Glimpse Of Their Lake Havasu Holiday Displays

For those Lake Havasu City folks who have finished their Christmas decorating – Do you have your home on the RiverScene Magazine Lights of Havasu Map yet?. Two local residents got to decorating earlier this year just in time before the holidays and before the Lights of Havasu RiverScene Magazine contest, which will begin judging on December 15.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

River users warned: Reduced water flow below Davis Dam today through Thursday

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The Bureau of Reclamation plans to reduce water releases from Davis Dam Dec. 14-16 and again Dec. 20-22. Releases at the dam will slow to approximately 2,200 cubic feet per second from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST. During this time, the water levels below Davis Dam will drop, exposing the banks of the river channel. Access to the Colorado River below the dam will be limited and river users should exercise extra caution as lower than normal river flows may expose or create natural hazards such as sandbars, gravel bars, and unstable riverbanks. Floating or submerged debris or other unfamiliar obstacles may also pose potential hazards.
LAUGHLIN, NV
Mohave Daily News

City grapples with limits to traffic control on Highway 95

BULLHEAD CITY — Accidents happen daily in Bullhead City. But few create the havoc that was caused when a car barrel-rolled into a traffic signal control box near the intersection of Highway 95 and Mohave Drive last Thursday. The effects still are being felt. And it further underscores the...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Two foxes test positive for rabies in Hualapai Mountains

KINGMAN — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is advising residents and outdoor enthusiasts in the Hualapai Mountains to take precautions for themselves, their pets and their livestock after two foxes recently tested positive for rabies. The exact locations where the infected animals were not disclosed. "Residents and visitors...
KINGMAN, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day brings freeze warnings to Valley until 9 a.m., chilly temps

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s chilly out there this morning!. A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. in Avondale, Buckeye, El Mirage, Surprise, and Goodyear areas this morning. Make sure you grab those extra layers and stay warm! Also, there is a hard freeze warning in the Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Kingman and Peach Springs areas until 9 a.m. as well.
GOODYEAR, AZ
8newsnow.com

Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
BOULDER CITY, NV
thestandardnewspaper.online

Election challenge chaos wreaks havoc in northern Mohave County

MOHAVE COUNTY – A frenzy of general election challenge chaos is wreaking havoc in northwest Arizona and all across the state. A Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman was scheduled and canceled, an elections contest set for hearing Friday has been moved to Wednesday afternoon, and another election challenge has been scheduled for Friday.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Body found near BHC identified

BULLHEAD CITY – The body of a man found outside Bullhead City last summer has been positively identified by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased subject is identified as Steven Goggil, 53, Bullhead City, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Officer injures dog outside BHC residence

BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City police officer shot an aggressive dog while responding to a local residence for an unrelated traffic investigation. The dog, injured in the incident, ran from the scene but was found alive nearby and reportedly received veterinary care. "It is the city's understanding that...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Beware of scams this holiday season￼

BULLHEAD CITY – Scam artists are out in full force during the holiday season to take advantage of people’s generosity and busy schedules. The Bullhead City Police Department urges people to be cautious and simply hang up and call the number you know to be legitimate. Never give any money or personal information, unless you initiated the contact.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Trial date set in Kingman murder case

KINGMAN — The trial of a Kingman accused killing one person and shooting another is scheduled to begin Feb. 13. Jason Allen Campbell, 41, is charged with second-degree murder and misconduct with a weapon in connection to the death of Steven Lee Fritz, 49, at a Potter Avenue home in Kingman.
KINGMAN, AZ
8 News Now

Arizona man, 73, shoots roommate to death following argument over damaged microwave: sheriff’s office

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KLAS) — A 73-year-old Arizona man allegedly shot and killed his roommate over a microwave, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Hoenshell Jr. was arrested for first-degree murder in connection with the Wednesday shooting death of 73-year-old Everett Yates. Both men had an argument at their home in the 3100 […]
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ

