Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Scottish Cup: Celtic v Greenock Morton & Darvel v Aberdeen live on BBC TV
Celtic's tie at home to Greenock Morton and Aberdeen's visit to Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round will both be televised live by the BBC. The game at Celtic Park will be shown on BBC One Scotland on Saturday, 21 January, with a 12:15 GMT kick-off. Aberdeen's game at...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
BBC
Brixton Academy: Mother of two dies after Asake concert crush
A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
BBC
Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children
Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
Beau Greaves denied by William O’Connor on her PDC world darts debut
Beau Greaves’ highly anticipated debut at the PDC world championship ended in a hard-fought defeat to William O’Connor at London’s Alexandra Palace. The 18-year-old Greaves, ranked second on the women’s order of merit, is one of the sport’s rising stars but was the underdog against her Irish opponent, ranked 36th in the world and making his sixth consecutive Ally Pally appearance. Greaves started in breathtaking fashion, however, taking the first leg with a 120 checkout.
BBC
Man who took daughters to Libya jailed for fifth time
A man who abducted his daughters and took them to Libya has been jailed for a fifth time for ignoring court orders to return them to the UK. Mohammed El Zubaidy, 44, took Angel and Maya from their mother Tanya Borg's home in Pewsey, Wiltshire, in 2015. He was jailed...
Who is Afrobeats star Asake?
The singer is one of 2022’s breakout acts, after releasing his debut album to widespread critical and commercial success
Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think
When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
BBC
Missing RAF crew who crashed on secret mission found 76 years later
The remains of two World War Two airmen whose plane crashed during a secret mission were found 76 years later by a family investigating a blocked septic tank, an inquest heard. Bone fragments from Pilot Officer Alfred Milne and Sgt Eric Stubbs, who died in 1944, were found on the...
BBC
Anglesey: 'Lavish life' couple in fraud case sentenced
A husband and wife who lived a "lavish lifestyle" with other people's money have been sentenced for their part in a multi-million pound fraud. Rhys Williams, 41, and Lisa, 40, from Anglesey, spent the money on cars, luxury properties and shopping. They were part of a wider fraud case involving...
BBC
Police discover drugs worth up to £20m in Redditch
Four men have been arrested after illegal drugs, worth an estimated £20m, were discovered in Redditch. Police officers from three forces took part in the raids in Worcestershire and found the drugs, believed to be cocaine, inside a number of vehicles. West Yorkshire Police said it had seized about...
BBC
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
BBC
People on frozen water prompts urgent warning from police forces
Many calls about children and adults on frozen water have sparked urgent pleas from police forces, as England is gripped with ice warnings. It has been one week since four boys aged six, eight, 10 and 11 died after plunging into icy waters in Solihull. Recent incidents have been reported...
BBC
GMB union rejects improved NHS pay deal in Scotland
The GMB union has voted to reject an improved NHS pay deal from the Scottish government. The union represents NHS ambulance staff, nurses, porters and radiographers. It said two thirds of its members voted to reject the improved offer, which would have seen workers receive an average 7.5% pay uplift.
US News and World Report
UK's Sunak Hopeful of Resolution to Northern Ireland Trade Row With EU
BELFAST (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was hopeful of reaching a resolution to a long-running dispute with the European Union on changing post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland. Technical talks resumed in October for the first time in seven months on the Northern Ireland...
BBC
Experts claim breakthrough in ancient Stonehenge tool kit puzzle
Archaeologists say a 4,000-year-old tool kit found among the grave of a Bronze Age spiritual leader was used for working with gold. The stone tool kit was found near Stonehenge more than two centuries ago but its use until now has been unknown. Researchers at the University of Leicester have...
BBC
Bible John: The forgotten women at the heart of a serial killer mystery
Patricia Docker, Jemima MacDonald and Helen Puttock were murdered in Glasgow in the late 1960s. Their names became synonymous with Bible John - the man believed to have been responsible for all three killings. Journalist Audrey Gillan reassesses the case to find out who these women were and to tell their forgotten stories.
Rules on liquids and laptops to be eased at UK airports from June 2024
Rules around taking liquids and laptops through airport security will be eased from June 2024, the government has said. The announcement of the biggest relaxation of aviation security regulations in decades confirms reports last month that the change would come in the year after next. Passengers at most major UK...
BBC
First Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor ready for delivery
Hinkley Point C's first nuclear reactor is built and ready to be delivered. The reactor pressure vessel is the first to be built for a British power station for more than 30 years. It was built in France by nuclear engineering company Framatome and is due to arrive to the...
BBC
NI facing into a 'homelessness disaster' this Christmas
Northern Ireland is heading into a "homelessness disaster" this Christmas, a charity has warned. The chief executive of the Simon Community, Jim Dennison, has said that the cost-of-living crisis is making many people unable to afford payments on their homes. He said the charity is also seeing more people sleeping...
Comments / 0